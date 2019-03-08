Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Friday's championship TV, live stream, schedule, scores

North Linn's Carter Johnson (54) tries to take a charge as Van Meter's Ryan Schmitt (51) puts up a shot during the second quarter of their Class 2A semifinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
The Gazette

It’s Championship Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Four champions will be crowned on the final day of the 2019 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament.

State tournament coverage

» Previewing Friday's state championship games

» North Linn reacts to first fourth-quarter deficit with win over Van Meter

» Alburnett in the state championship game? Believe it!

» Grand View Christian overwhelms Montezuma in 1A semifinals

» Updated state tournament pairings and scores

 

How to watch

CONSOLATIONS

TV: none

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network ($)

CHAMPIONSHIPS

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+

Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago

 

Friday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 3A CONSOLATION

No. 3 Clear Lake (24-1) vs. Winterset (27-7), 10:20 a.m.

CLASS 4A CONSOLATION

No. 4 Waukee (21-3) vs. No. 2 North Scott (23-2), 11:55 a.m.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Grand View Christian (25-1) vs. Alburnett (20-5), 2:10 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (24-2), 4:10 p.m.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 7 Norwalk (22-4) vs. No. 6 Oskaloosa (18-5), 6:35 p.m.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 6 Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (20-3), 8:35 p.m.

