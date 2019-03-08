Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Friday's championship TV, live stream, schedule, scores

It’s Championship Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Four champions will be crowned on the final day of the 2019 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament.
How to watch
CONSOLATIONS
TV: none
Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network ($)
CHAMPIONSHIPS
TV: NBC Sports Chicago+
Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago
Friday's state tournament schedule
CLASS 3A CONSOLATION
No. 3 Clear Lake (24-1) vs. Winterset (27-7), 10:20 a.m.
CLASS 4A CONSOLATION
No. 4 Waukee (21-3) vs. No. 2 North Scott (23-2), 11:55 a.m.
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Grand View Christian (25-1) vs. Alburnett (20-5), 2:10 p.m.
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (24-2), 4:10 p.m.
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 7 Norwalk (22-4) vs. No. 6 Oskaloosa (18-5), 6:35 p.m.
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 6 Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (20-3), 8:35 p.m.