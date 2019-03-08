Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Friday's championship TV, live stream, schedule, scores

It’s Championship Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Four champions will be crowned on the final day of the 2019 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament.

How to watch

CONSOLATIONS

TV: none

Live stream: Iowa High School Sports Network ($)

CHAMPIONSHIPS

TV: NBC Sports Chicago+

Live stream: NBC Sports Chicago

Friday's state tournament schedule

CLASS 3A CONSOLATION

No. 3 Clear Lake (24-1) vs. Winterset (27-7), 10:20 a.m.

CLASS 4A CONSOLATION

No. 4 Waukee (21-3) vs. No. 2 North Scott (23-2), 11:55 a.m.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Grand View Christian (25-1) vs. Alburnett (20-5), 2:10 p.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (24-2), 4:10 p.m.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 7 Norwalk (22-4) vs. No. 6 Oskaloosa (18-5), 6:35 p.m.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 6 Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (20-3), 8:35 p.m.