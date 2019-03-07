Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Previewing Friday's championship games

Alburnett's Hunter Caves (20) gets back on defense during the fourth quarter of their Class 1A semifinal game in the Boys' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Alburnett's Hunter Caves (20) gets back on defense during the fourth quarter of their Class 1A semifinal game in the Boys' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Previewing Friday's championship games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Friday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 1A championship

No. 1 Grand View Christian (25-1) vs. Alburnett (20-5)

2:10 p.m.

What an unreal ride it has been for unranked Alburnett. The Pirates made it to the state tournament for the first time thanks to overtime wins in the district finals (over Calamus-Wheatland) and substate finals (WACO). The district final win came despite trailing by 18 points in the third quarter. Alburnett upset second-seeded Sioux Central in the state quarterfinals on a late shot and last-second defensive stand. It beat Remsen St. Mary’s in Wednesday’s semifinals, 39-37, on Izic Mackey’s putback with about one second left

Top-ranked, top-seeded Grand View Christian hasn’t had it easy in Des Moines, either, as it overcame Council Bluffs St. Albert, in the quarterfinals, 58-51, and rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Montezuma in the semis, 59-36

GVC seeks its third consecutive 1A championship, its only loss this season coming to Class 4A state qualifier Iowa City West. The Thunder are big and athletic, with a pair of talented 6-foot-7 kids from Mali in Issa Samake and Harouna Sissouka. Arturo Montes, 6-5, gives GVC a third presence inside.

Mackey is Alburnett’s tallest player at 6-5. The Upper Iowa recruit had 19 points against Remsen St. Mary’s. Sophomore guard Hunter Caves is Alburnett’s other primary scorer, with Austin Huber its best 3-point threat.

 

Class 2A championship

No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. No. 8 Boyden-Hull (24-2)

4:10 p.m.

North Linn lost in last year’s 1A championship game to Grand View Christian, 49-46, and is back in a title tilt, this time in a bigger class. The Lynx trailed for the first time this season in the fourth quarter but rallied to overcome Van Meter in the semifinals, 54-47. Boyden-Hull survived a great semifinal of its own over South Hamilton, 62-59. The Comets are seeking their fourth title, winning it all in their last two trips to state (2012, 2013).

North Linn, of course, is steered by outstanding senior point guard Jake Hilmer. The Mr. Basketball candidate had 34 points in NL’s quarterfinal win over Des Moines Christian and 26 against Van Meter. He is the state’s all-time leader in assists and steals. Senior forward Trevor Boge also has had a real good state tournament, scoring 15 points against a tall Van Meter club.

Boyden-Hull is balanced offensively. Beau DeJongh had a game-high 25 points for the Comets in their quarterfinal win over Iowa City Regina. Keyton Moser led B-H with 19 points against South Hamilton. All five Boyden-Hull starters have led the team in scoring at least once in a game this season.

 

Friday's other games

Class 3A championship

No. 7 Norwalk (22-4) vs. No. 6 Oskaloosa (18-5), 6:35 p.m.

Class 4A championship

No. 6 Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (20-3), 8:35 p.m.

Class 3A consolation

No. 3 Clear Lake (24-1) vs. Winterset (27-7), 10:20 a.m.

Class 4A consolation

No. 4 Waukee (21-3) vs. No. 2 North Scott (23-2), 11:55 a.m.

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

