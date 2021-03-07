Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Monday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Monday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 1A quarterfinals

No. 1 North Linn (25-0) vs. South Winneshiek (18-6)

Time: 10 a.m.

Overview: North Linn is the top seed in this eight-team field, South Winn the 8. The Lynx were second in Class 2A last season after winning it all in 2019. This is their fifth consecutive state tournament trip, and they have placed third or better in the previous four. North Linn is 153-5 over these last six seasons. This is South Winneshiek’s first trip to the state basketball tournament since 1987. The Warriors also qualified in 1985 ... North Linn’s top three scorers are junior point guard Austin Hilmer (18.0 points per game), sophomore center Tate Haughenbury (16.0) and junior wing Dylan Kurt (14.3). Hilmer also averages a whopping 8.2 assists per game. Haughenbury is the team’s top rebounder (6.4 per game) ... South Winneshiek is led in scoring by senior guard Jacob Herold (15.9 ppg). Junior center Trey Kriener averages 12.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. South Winn won its first postseason game in overtime (against Clayton Ridge) and its next three with fourth-quarter rallies, including knocking out defending champ Wapsie Valley in the district semifinals. South Winn outscored Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the fourth quarter of its substate final, 22-8.

No. 2 Lake Mills (25-0) vs. No. 6 Montezuma (22-2)

Time: 2 p.m.

Overview: This is the third consecutive trip to The Well for Montezuma, which placed fourth in the 2019 state tournament and third last season. Lake Mills was last year’s top seed in the 1A state tourney but lost in the quarterfinals to eighth-seeded and eventual champion Wapsie Valley, 49-45 ... Lake Mills’ closest wins this season have been four points, in the regular season over Garner GHV and in the district finals against Algona Garrigan. Senior forward Dashawn Linnen leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 19.1 points per game. Junior forward Wyatt Helming averages 13.2 and senior forward Caleb Bacon 12.3 ... Lake Mills’ front line of 6-foot-6, 6-4 and 6-4 is in stark contrast to Montezuma, which starts four players 6-foot or shorter. Trey Shearer has had a prolific career for the Braves, the senior guard a two-time all-stater who averages 25.4 points per game and leads Monte in assists and steals. Fellow senior Cole Watts averages 19.1 points, junior forward Eddie Burgess 13.9 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Montezuma is a prolific 3-point shooting team, with Watts at 50.7 percent from beyond the arc (72 of 142) and Shearer 46.6 percent (89 of 191). ... Montezuma’s losses came early in the season (to North Mahaska and 2A Williamsburg) when Burgess was out with an injury.

Monday’s other games

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 3 Martensdale-St. Mary’s (24-0) vs. No. 5 Easton Valley (22-0), Noon

No. 7 Grand View Christian (20-1) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3), 4 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Boyden-Hull (24-0) vs. South Central Calhoun (19-5), 6 p.m.

No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) vs. Van Meter (17-6), 8 p.m.

