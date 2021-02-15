Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Cedar Rapids Kennedy joins 4A top 10

It took all season, but the Metro finally has a boys’ basketball team that is ranked.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy entered the Associated Press’ state poll this week at ninth in Class 4A. The Cougars (13-6) are on a nine-game win streak going into their game Tuesday night against Iowa City Liberty.

The streak include a victory over sixth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead. The Cougars conclude their regular season Thursday night at top-ranked Cedar Falls.

The Tigers (15-0) received eight of 10 first-place votes. The other two went to Waukee (11-2), which slipped to third after a loss last week to Bellevue West, the top-rated team in Nebraska.

West Des Moines Valley is second in 4A.

Huxley Ballard (18-1) remains No. 1 in Class 3A, with Monticello (18-0) coming in second. Ballard got six first-place votes to Monti’s three.

Western Dubuque (13-4) is seventh in the class. Solon (17-2) dropped from fourth to eighth after a loss last week to Mount Vernon.

The final Class 1A and 2A polls see Boyden-Hull and North Linn atop their respective classes. Both finished the regular season 21-0.

Defending champ Boyden-Hull is followed by Ida Grove OABCIG in 2A. West Branch (17-2) lost last week to Monticello, but moved up a spot from 10th to ninth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

North Linn, which lost last year’s 2A title game to Boyden-Hull, is followed by fellow unbeatens Lake Mills and Martensdale-St. Marys (both 21-0) in 1A. Easton Valley (18-0) is fifth, Montezuma (19-2) sixth, Springville (20-2) eighth and Keota (18-2) ninth.

The postseason began in earnest Monday night for teams in 1A and 2A. There will be one final poll in 3A and 4A next week.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses.

CLASS 4A Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Falls (8) 15-0 98 2

2. West Des Moines Valley 14-3 78 3

3. Waukee (2) 11-2 77 1

4. Council Bluffs Lincoln 15-3 65 5

5. Ames 13-3 56 6

6. Dubuque Hempstead 14-3 53 7

7. Pleasant Valley 15-3 36 10

8. Johnston 8-3 33 4

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-6 13 NR

10. Ankeny Centennial 12-4 12 8

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9, Des Moines North 7, West Des Moines Dowling 6, Ottumwa 5, Des Moines Hoover 2.

CLASS 3A Record Pts Prv

1. Huxley Ballard (6) 18-1 87 1

2. Monticello (3) 18-0 82 2

3. Dallas Center-Grimes 16-2 69 3

4. Carroll 18-2 64 5

5. Pella 18-2 49 6

6. Glenwood 17-2 47 7

7. Western Dubuque 13-4 31 8

8. Solon 17-2 24 4

9. Clear Lake 19-2 17 9

10. Davenport Assumption 13-6 8 10

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7, Mount Vernon 3, Clear Creek Amana 3, Algona 2, Atlantic 1, Washington (Iowa) 1.

CLASS 2A Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull (9) 21-0 90 1

2. Ida Grove OABCIG 19-1 77 2

3. Des Moines Christian 18-2 57 4

4. Avoca AHSTW 19-2 56 6

5. Dike-New Hartford 18-2 54 5

6. Western Christian 16-5 41 3

7. Treynor 17-4 38 9

8. Aplington-Parkersburg 18-3 29 T10

9. West Branch 17-2 16 T10

10. Rock Valley 16-5 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Pekin 7, Roland-Story 6, Unity Christian 5, Albia 4, Spirit Lake 3, Guthre Center ACGC 2, Denver 2.

CLASS 1A Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn (9) 21-0 90 1

2. Lake Mills 21-0 78 2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 21-0 72 3

4. Le Mars Gehlen 20-1 54 5

5. Easton Valley 18-0 51 4

6. Montezuma 19-2 39 7

7. Grand View Christian 15-1 37 6

8. Springville 20-2 29 8

9. Keota 18-2 14 10

10. Remsen St. Mary’s 18-3 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center 6, New London 4, Wapello 3, West Fork 2, Wapsie Valley 1, East Mills 1.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com