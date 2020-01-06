Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: A new No. 1 in Class 2A

CEDAR RAPIDS — There’s a new top-ranked boys’ basketball team in Class 2A.

West Sioux gets the honor in this week’s Associated Press poll. The Falcons replace Dyersville Beckman at No. 1, after the Blazers lost this past Friday night to DeWitt Central.

Central is rated 10th in Class 3A this week.

West Sioux (8-0) averages 86.6 points per game, which ranks second in Iowa to North Linn’s 91.9. The Lynx (7-0) are third in 2A, also behind Treynor.

Beckman (7-1) is fifth, with Iowa City Regina (6-1) seventh.

The other No. 1s remain the same: Waukee in Class 4A, Davenport Assumption in 3A and Remsen St. Mary’s in 1A. Dubuque Hempstead comes in right behind Waukee, with Sioux City East, Waterloo West and Ankeny Centennial rounding out the top five.

Iowa City West (6-1) is eighth and Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-1) ninth.

Mount Vernon (7-0) remained fourth this week in 3A. The top five is Assumption, Carroll, Dallas Center-Grimes, the Mustangs and Algona.

Montezuma (6-0) is No. 2 behind St. Mary’s. The rest of the top five in 1A is Easton Valley, West Fork and Algona Garrigan.

Here are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses:

CLASS 4A

Team, record, points, previous

1. Waukee (7) 6-0, 104, 1 previous

2. Dubuque Hempstead 7-0, 92, 3

3. Sioux City East (2) 7-0, 71, 4

4. Waterloo West (1) 6-1, 67, 5

5. Ankeny Centennial (1) 7-1, 52, 2

6. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1, 48, 7

7. West Des Moines Dowling 6-1, 47, 9

8. Iowa City West 5-1, 42, 8

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-1, 38, 6

10. Council Bluffs Lincoln 5-0, 30, 10

Others receiving votes: North Scott 24, Dubuque Senior 18, Ankeny 17, Council Bluffs Jefferson 7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3

CLASS 3A

Team, record, points, previous

1. Davenport Assumption (8) 7-0, 114, 1

2. Carroll (3) 5-0, 100, 2

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 7-0, 90, 3

4. Mount Vernon 7-0, 81, 4

5. Algona 6-0, 66, 7

6. Winterset 5-1, 5-3, 5

7. Norwalk 4-2, 36, 8

8. Harlan 6-1, 30, 6

9. MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1, 25, NR

10. DeWitt Central 6-1, 19, NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13, Pella 10, Marion 10, Knoxville 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4, Webster City 1, Gilbert 1, Glenwood 1

CLASS 2A

Team, record, points, previous

1. West Sioux (1) 8-0, 96, 6

2. Treynor (4) 7-1, 87, 2

3. North Linn (3) 7-0, 86, 3

4. Camanche (4) 6-0, 82, 4

5. Dyersville Beckman 7-1, 64, 1

6. Dike-New Hartford 7-0, 46, 9

7. Iowa City Regina 6-1, 35, 4

8. Van Meter 5-0, 23, 10

9. East Sac County 6-1, 22, NR

10. Boyden-Hull 6-1, 19, 8

Others receiving votes: Albia 18, Monticello 17, Osage 10, Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Western Christian 8, South Central Calhoun 8, Woodward-Granger 7, Des Moines Christian 6, Orange City Unity Christian 6, West Branch 5, West Burlington 2, Pella Christian 2, Tri-Center 1

CLASS 1A

Team, record, points, previous

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (5) 7-0, 109, 1

2. Montezuma (1) 6-0, 89, 2

3. Easton Valley 8-0, 80, 4

4. West Fork (1) 8-0, 78, 5

5. Algona Garrigan (2) 8-1, 76, 3

6. WACO (2) 9-0, 55, 6

7. Siouxland Christian 8-0, 30, NR

8. Lake Mills 6-1, 24, 9

9. Anita CAM 7-0, 18, NR

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0, 16, 10

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 14, Martensdale-St. Marys 13, South O’Brien 13, Mount Ayr 9, Grand View Christian 8, Ankeny Christian 7, Madrid 5, Burlington Notre Dame 5, George-Little Rock 3, MFL MarMac 2, Springville 2, Stanton 1, New London 1, Newell-Fonda 1, Meskwaki 1

