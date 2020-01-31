Iowa high school boys' basketball: 2020 district, substate assignments released

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released postseason groupings for all four classes in prep basketball.

Coaches again will seed each district in Class 1A and 2A and each substate in Class 3A and 4A. Those will determine brackets.

Seeding meetings are scheduled for this coming week in 1A and 2A and the following week in 3A and 4A. The state tournament, which is March 9-13 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The basketball postseason begins Feb. 17 with district games in 1A and 2A. First-round substate games in 3A and 4A begin Feb. 24.

IHSAA boys' basketball postseason assignments

• Class 1A districts

• Class 2A districts

• Class 3A substates

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Class 4A substates

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com