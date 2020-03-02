Prep Basketball

A closer look at Tuesday's Iowa Class 4A boys' basketball substate finals

CEDAR RAPIDS — Capsules for Tuesday night’s Class 4A substate final boys’ basketball games involving area teams.

No. 4 Iowa City West (20-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-10)

Location: Iowa City Liberty

Time: 7 p.m.

Top players: Even Brauns is West’s most talented player. The Belmont University signee (6-foot-9, senior) averages 15.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game. He shoots 68.4 percent from the field. West’s other starters average between 7.3 and 9.8 points. Pleasant Valley is led in scoring by forward Jacob Townsend (6-4, junior) at 12.0 points per game.

Notes: If you like slog-it-out basketball, you’ll probably dig this game. Pleasant Valley averages 42.8 points per game, second-to-last in Class 4A. West averages 55.9. West’s losses have been by a combined four points: 49-48 to Dubuque Senior and 41-38 to Cedar Falls. PV avenged two regular-season losses to Davenport Central in a substate semifinal last week. West is seeking its 10th consecutive state tournament appearance. The Trojans won their state tourney quarterfinal the first eight years, losing to Dubuque Senior last year. Pleasant Valley was last at state in 2016.

 

Other games around the state

No. 3 Waterloo West (20-2) vs. No. 2 North Scott (21-1) at U.S. Cellular Center, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. Davenport North (15-8) at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Ankeny (17-5) vs. No. 10 Sioux City East (17-4) at Fort Dodge, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (22-1) vs. Johnston (15-7) at Southeast Polk, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Council Bluffs Lincoln (21-1) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (15-7) at Council Bluffs Jefferson, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Waukee (20-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (16-6) at Dallas Center-Grimes, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cedar Falls (20-2) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (15-7) at U.S. Cellular Center, 8 p.m.

