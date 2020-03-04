A closer look at Wednesday's Iowa Class 3A boys' basketball substate finals

CEDAR RAPIDS — Capsules for Wednesday night’s substate final Iowa high school boys’ basketball games involving area teams.

Class 3A

Clear Creek-Amana (18-5) vs. No. 3 Davenport Assumption (19-4)

Location: Muscatine

Time: 7 p.m.

Top players: Christian Withrow (6-2, junior) leads CC-A with a 15.4 scoring average. Nick O’Connor (6-2, senior) and Tyler Schrepfer (5-11, senior) average 11.5 and 11.3 points, respectively. Sean Peeters (6-4, senior) is one of the better players around, averaging 23.6 points for Assumption. He has taken 339 shots and made 203 of them (59.9 percent). He also averages a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game.

Notes: CC-A tied with Center Point-Urbana for the Wamac Conference’s West Division championship. The Clippers have won 10 of their last 11 games. Assumption’s four losses all have been to good 4A teams (North Scott twice, Davenport North and Davenport Central). The Knights are 3-0 against 3A competition. CC-A has made it to state twice, in 1992 and 1993. Assumption has been a state qualifier 17 times, the last in 2013. It has three state championships.

Other games around the state

No. 10 Clear Lake (20-3) vs. Ballard (17-6) at Webster City, 7 p.m.

Monday's Class 3A substate finals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, Le Mars 46

Center Point-Urbana 78, No. 5 Marion 70 (3OT)

No. 2 Mount Vernon 52, DeWitt Central 50

No. 6 Pella 61, Oskaloosa 51

No. 1 Norwalk 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 57

Harlan 60, Denison-Schleswig 58

