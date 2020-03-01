Prep Basketball

A closer look at Monday's Iowa Class 3A boys' basketball substate finals

Marion's Lucas Unsen keeps an eye on the ball as Beckman's Luke Goedken (right) controls the ball in the first half at a
Marion's Lucas Unsen keeps an eye on the ball as Beckman's Luke Goedken (right) controls the ball in the first half at a high school boys' basketball game with Beckman Catholic at Marion High School on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Capsules for Monday night’s Class 3A substate final boys’ basketball games involving area teams.

Class 3A

No. 5 Marion (19-4) vs. Center Point-Urbana (17-6)

Location: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Top players: The five Marion starters averaging between 7.9 and 14.8 points per game. The 14.8 average belongs to guard Will Henricksen (5-foot-11, senior). Gage Franck (6-1, junior) averages 11.0, Connor Whalen (6-2, senior) 10.9 and a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game. Forward Kole Tupa (6-5, senior) is CPU’s only double-digit scorer (13.9 ppg) and also leads the team in rebounding (7.3 rpg).

Notes: These teams opened the regular season against each other, with Marion winning at Center Point, 73-59. CPU tied with Clear Creek-Amana for the Wamac Conference West Division championship, Marion was second to Mount Vernon in the East. Marion has qualified for the state tournament four times since 2009, including the previous two years. Center Point-Urbana has been a state qualifier once, in 1996.

No. 2 Mount Vernon (21-2) vs. DeWitt Central (18-5)

Location: U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids

Time: 8 p.m.

Top players: Mount Vernon’s Keaton Kutcher is one of the best shooters around. The junior wing averages 19.8 points and has a team-best 73 3-pointers. Forward Noah Erickson is next at 13.9 points per game. He shoots 57 percent from the field. Tucker Kinney (6-4, senior) paces DeWitt Central in scoring (16.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.6).

Notes: Cooper Bechtold. That’s the name you need to know. The seldom-used senior came into MV’s substate semifinal game with two seconds left, gathered an offensive rebound off a missed one-and-one free throw and scored on the putback to give the Mustangs a stunning 66-65 win over Dubuque Wahlert. Mount Vernon, which won the Wamac East and overall championships, beat DeWitt Central twice in the regular season (68-58 and 72-56). MV is seeking its first trip to state since 2012, when it won the 2A title. DeWitt was last to Des Moines in 2014, finishing second in 3A.

Other games around the state

Denison-Schleswig (15-8) vs. Harlan (17-6) at Atlantic, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Norwalk (20-3) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (16-6) at West Des Moines Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Pella (18-5) vs. Oskaloosa (10-13) at Knoxville, 7 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-10) vs. LeMars (15-8) at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Class 3A substate finals

No. 10 Clear Lake (20-3) vs. Ballard (17-6) at Webster City, 7 p.m.

Clear Creek-Amana (18-5) vs. No. 3 Davenport Assumption (19-4) at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

