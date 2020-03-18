Prep Basketball

IHSAA extends agreement with Wells Fargo Arena for state basketball, wrestling tournaments

North Linn's Kaleb Kurt (35) shoots for three over Boyden-Hull's Tanner Te Slaa (15) during the second quarter of their
North Linn's Kaleb Kurt (35) shoots for three over Boyden-Hull's Tanner Te Slaa (15) during the second quarter of their Class 2A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday its Board of Control has approved extending an agreement with Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to host its state wrestling and boys’ basketball state tournaments.

The extension goes through at least 2025, with five additional one-year annual options through 2030.

The announcement includes no changes to the current state wrestling format, with the state duals tournament to be held the Wednesday of state tournament week and the traditional tournament to follow the next three days.

“We are excited to extend our agreement with the Iowa Events Center to host our state wrestling and basketball championships at Wells Fargo Arena,” IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said in a release. “This extension allows our student-athletes to continue to experience the thrill of state tournament competition in a first-class venue. This terrific facility, paired with the hospitality our fans and teams are shown by the Des Moines metro business community, is a winning combination.”

“High school athletics are a tremendous source of pride for Iowa communities and we are proud to work with Tom and the IHSAA to keep the state wrestling and basketball championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena,” said Wells Fargo Arena General Manager Chris Connolly. “We are excited to work in conjunction with the IHSAA to provide all participants, support staff, and fans with an unmatched state tournament experience well into the future.”

Below are future tournament dates, five days for boys’ basketball and four for wrestling, which includes state duals.

FUTURE TOURNAMENT DATES FOR WRESTLING

— February 17-20, 2021

— February 16-19, 2022

— February 15-18, 2023

— February 14-17, 2024

— February 19-22, 2025

FUTURE TOURNAMENT DATES FOR BOYS’ BASKETBALL

March 8-12, 2021

March 7-11, 2022

March 6-10, 2023

March 4-8, 2024

March 10-14, 2025

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

