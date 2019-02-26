Preview: Tuesday's area Class 4A boys' basketball substate finals

A closer look at Tuesday's area Class 4A boys' basketball substate finals.

No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-3) vs. No. 2 North Scott (21-1)

Time and site: 7 p.m., Iowa City Liberty

Overview: These teams played way back in late November in the season opener, North Scott winning at home, 57-52. The Lancers’ lone loss was two weeks ago to No. 1 Bettendorf, 43-41. Prairie’s other losses were to sixth-ranked Dubuque Senior (66-60) and Dubuque Hempstead, the latter avenged in the substate semifinals. North Scott has played eight games decided by six points or less, winning seven. The Lancers are led in scoring by senior guard Cortavius Seales (14.5 points per game) and junior center Ty Anderson (13.7 ppg). Prairie’s leading scorers are senior twin forwards Keegan Murray (20.5) and Kris Murray (19.1). North Scott is looking for its second consecutive state tournament appearance and fifth overall. The Lancers won the 4A championship in 2015. Prairie has been to the state tournament three times, all between 1994 and 1998. The 1998 trip resulted in a 3A title.

No. 8 Iowa City West (16-4) vs. Davenport Central (16-6)

Time and site: 7 p.m., Muscatine

Overview: A win would send West to the state tournament for a ninth straight year. The Trojans have placed fourth or better the previous eight years, including 4A championships in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017. West was runner-up to Cedar Falls last season. Central’s last appearance was in 2008, a second-place finish. West’s Patrick McCaffery is one of the frontrunners for 2019 Iowa Mr. Basketball. He averages 25.6 points and 7.6 rebounds and is a 59.2-percent shooter from the field. The emergence of junior center Evan Brauns (11.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg) has helped the Trojans greatly the second half of the season. West’s losses were to Linn-Mar, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Chicago Whitney Young (Ill.). Central finished the regular season losing four of its last five games. The Blue Devils have four players who average double-figures scoring, led by senior forward Keshawn Pegues (18.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg).

Linn-Mar (15-5) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (17-3)

Time and site: 8 p.m., U.S. Cellular Center

Overview: Linn-Mar has won 12 of 13 coming into this game, including a 66-62 overtime victory over Cedar Falls in early February. The Lions’ top player is senior forward Trey Hutcheson, an Albany recruit who averages 20.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Defending champ Cedar Falls has a lot of size up front, with a starting lineup of 6-foot-4, 6-5 and 6-7, with 6-9 sophomore Chase Courbat coming off the bench. UNI recruit Logan Wolf (15.4 ppg) leads the Tigers in scoring. Cedar Falls has been a state tournament qualifier nine times. Linn-Mar had a string of nine consecutive state tournament trips between 2004 and 2012 that included three championships.

Other Class 4A substate finals

No. 1 Bettendorf (21-1) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Senior (16-3) at U.S. Cellular Center, 6:30 p.m.

Des Moines Hoover (14-9) vs. No. 4 Waukee (19-2) at Ankeny, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Des Moines North (18-4) vs. Ames (16-4) at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

Southeast Polk (8-14) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (12-10) at Johnston, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Sioux City East (19-1) vs. Sioux City West (16-4) at Tyson Events Center (Sioux City), 7 p.m.

Class 3A substate finals

No. 3 Clear Lake (22-0) vs. Charles City (14-7) at Mason City, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Norwalk (19-4) vs. No. 8 Gilbert (18-4) at Dallas Center-Grimes, 7 p.m.

Class 2A substate finals

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-2) vs. Pocahontas Area (17-6) at Spencer, 7 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (16-6) vs. Treynor (20-3) at Creston, 7 p.m.

Class 1A substate finals

Algona Garrigan (18-6) vs. Janesville (19-4) at Webster City, 7 p.m.

Exira-EHK (22-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux Central (21-2) at Carroll, 7 p.m.

