Iowa boys' basketball substate finals: Tuesday's schedule, live updates

The final tickets to the 2019 Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament are set to be punched Tuesday night, including all eight bids in Class 4A.

Here’s a look at Tuesday's schedule, with live updates, scores and stats to follow.

Class 4A

Substate 1

No. 3 Sioux City East (19-1) vs. Sioux City West (16-4)

At Tyson Events Center, Sioux City

7 p.m.

Substate 2

No. 10 Des Moines North (18-4) vs. Ames (16-4)

At Ankeny Centennial

7 p.m.

Substate 3

No. 7 Cedar Falls (17-3) vs. Linn-Mar (15-5)

At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids

8 p.m.

Substate 4

No. 1 Bettendorf (21-1) vs. No. 6 Dubuque Senior (16-3)

At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids

6:30 p.m.

Substate 5

No. 2 North Scott (21-1) vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-3)

At Iowa City Liberty

7 p.m.

Substate 6

No. 8 Iowa City West (16-4) vs. Davenport Central (16-6)

At Muscatine

7 p.m.

Substate 7

Southeast Polk (8-14) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (12-10)

At Johnston

7 p.m.

Substate 8

No. 4 Waukee (19-2) vs. Des Moines Hoover (14-9)

At Ankeny

7 p.m.

Class 3A

Substate 2

No. 3 Clear Lake (22-0) vs. Charles City (14-7)

At Mason City

7 p.m.

Substate 7

No. 7 Norwalk (19-4) vs. No. 8 Gilbert (18-4)

At Dallas Center-Grimes

7 p.m.

Class 2A

Substate 1

No. 8 Boyden-Hull (21-2) vs. Pocahontas Area (17-6)

At Spencer

7 p.m.

Substate 7

Des Moines Christian (16-6) vs. Treynor (20-3)

At Creston

7 p.m.

Class 1A

Substate 2

Algona Garrigan (18-6) vs. Janesville (19-4)

At Webster City

7 p.m.

Substate 8

Exira-EHK (22-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux Central (21-2)

At Carroll

7 p.m.