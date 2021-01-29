The Metro didn’t have a qualifier for last year’s boys’ state basketball season, and the odds are that will happen again this year.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released postseason assignments for Class 3A and Class 4A Friday, and Metro schools are not favored to get out of any of their respective substates.

In Class 4A, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Linn-Mar were grouped in a six-team substate that includes third-ranked Johnston. Iowa City West also is in that substate.

Top-ranked Cedar Falls is the favorite in a substate that also includes Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington and Iowa City High. Washington has the best record of any of the 4A Metro schools at 8-5.

A 4A school from the Metro has not qualified for state since Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 2017. All three Iowa City 4A schools were placed into different substates, as fifth-ranked Iowa City Liberty is in with Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport Central, Davenport North and 10th-ranked Pleasant Valley.

In Class 3A, Marion and Cedar Rapids Xavier are in a substate with a good team from Mount Vernon and sixth-ranked Davenport Assumption, among others. Other 3A substates see third-ranked Monticello and No. 6 Solon together, No. 8 Western Dubuque the only ranked team in a substate that also includes quality teams from Dubuque Wahlert, Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah, and Clear Creek Amana (which has won 10 straight games) in a substate with second-ranked Pella.

Pairings for the postseason will be set via coaches’ seeding meetings in a couple of weeks. Substate games in 3A and 4A begin Feb. 22.

The IHSAA also announced Friday that there will be changes to the state tournament. Consolation games will not be played this year, and game times have been spread out two hours apart instead of an hour and 45 minutes.

The state tournament is March 8-12 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

