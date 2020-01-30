Here comes Super Saturday: City-Dowling and CPU-Marion

Of course, this isn’t an endorsement for speeding.

But if you’re a girls’ basketball junkie, and if you hustle, Saturday is your day.

Iowa City High (13-0) hosts West Des Moines Dowling (14-2) in a Class 5A 1-vs.-2 showdown at 1 p.m. Then, at 3, 4A third-ranked Center Point-Urbana (15-0 overall, 13-0 Wamac Conference) — a winner of 24 consecutive games — plays at 4A No. 2 Marion (14-0, 13-0).

Welcome to February.

“We’re anxious for a game like this,” said CPU Coach Philip Klett, whose team is in the midst of a 10-day, six-game grind. “Regardless of how it goes, I’m excited to see how we respond.”

The Stormin’ Pointers won the 3A state championship last year.

“I knew we would be good again; we were just going to be different,” Klett said. “Some things we don’t do as well this year. Some things we do better.”

One thing CPU does extremely well — particularly sophomore Ryley Goebel — is turn steals into baskets. Goebel is averaging 17.5 points and 3.7 steals per contest.

But the Stormin’ Pointers must contend with Marion’s trio of Kayba Laube, Riley Wright and Ella Van Weelden, who combine for 48.6 points per game.

City High recently came from behind in three consecutive games — against Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West — to remain unbeaten.

“We’re getting everybody’s best shot right now,” Little Hawks Coach Bill McTaggart said. “Fortunately, we’ve been making free throws lately, and I’ve never had a team take care of the ball as well as this bunch.”

Dowling is led by University of Iowa signee Caitlin Clark, who leads the state in scoring at 34.3 points per game.

“She’s a tremendous shooter. She’ll pull up from anywhere,” McTaggart said. “What really makes them successful is that their other players are stepping up.

“If you let Clark get her points and slow down the others, you have a chance to win. We’ll just try to outscore them.”

At 75.4 points per game, City High is the most prolific team in 5A. Dowling is second at 73.6 per game. Aubrey Joens leads the Little Hawks at 19.5 ppg, with Rose Nkumu, Paige Rocca and Kelsey Joens also in double figures.

STUHR SHINES FOR SIGOURNEY

Megan Stuhr posted school records for points (41) and 3-pointers (eight) in Sigourney’s 59-29 win at Colfax-Mingo on Monday.

Stuhr, a senior, made 16 of 26 shots from the floor (8 of 14 from 3-point range) and 1 of 2 free throws. She is averaging 19.5 points per game, and the Savages are 11-3 overall, 9-2 in the South Iowa Cedar League.

FIRST WIN FOR TOMPKINS

The post-Nate Sanderson era at Linn-Mar is off to a 1-1 start.

After the Lions (5-10 overall, 5-4 MVC) dropped a 64-46 decision to Waterloo West, they toppled Cedar Rapids Kennedy on the road Tuesday, 52-41.

Chad Tompkins was named the interim coach when Sanderson resigned last Thursday.

Hallie Peak scored 16 points, and the Lions outscored Kennedy 40-21 in the second half.

