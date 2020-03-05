All-MVC boys' basketball: Hempstead's Michael Duax, Cedar Falls' Josh Ollendieck are players of the year

CEDAR RAPIDS — Michael Duax of Dubuque Hempstead and Josh Ollendieck of Cedar Falls have been named division boys’ basketball players of the year in the Mississippi Valley Conference, it has been announced.
Duax is a junior who has committed to the University of Northern Iowa. He is the Valley Division Player of the Year.
Ollendieck is a 6-foot-3 senior guard who is the Mississippi Division Player of the Year.
Duax, Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Caleb Schlaak, Iowa City West’s Even Brauns and Waterloo West’s Daquayvion Walker were unanimous first-team picks in the Valley Division. Other first-teamers were Ozzie Meiborg of Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dubuque Wahlert’s Cael Schmitt, Linn-Mar’s John Steffen and Waterloo West’s Isaiah Johnson.
In the Mississippi Division, first teamers were Duax, Iowa City High’s Keshawn Christian, Cedar Falls’ Chase Courbat and Landon Wolf, Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Gabe Burkle, Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Jake Beckmann and Dubuque Senior’s Cooper Medinger and Daquon Lewis. Christian and Duax were unanimous picks.
Coaches of the Year were Ryan Schultz of Cedar Falls and Cliff Berinobis of Waterloo West.
All-MVC boys' basketball
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION FIRST TEAM
Josh Ollendieck, sr., Cedar Falls
Keshawn Christian, sr., Iowa City High
Chase Courbat, jr., Cedar Falls
Landon Wolf, jr., Cedar Falls
Gabe Burkle, soph., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Jake Beckmann, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Cooper Medinger, sr., Dubuque Senior
Daquon Lewis, sr., Dubuque Senior
Mississippi Division Player of the Year: Josh Ollendieck, sr., Cedar Falls
Mississippi Division Coach of the Year: Ryan Schultz, Cedar Falls
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION SECOND TEAM
Trey Campbell, soph., Cedar Falls
Elijah Ward, soph., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Davis Wagner, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Kendrick Watkins-Hogue, jr., Dubuque Senior
Jim Bonifas, jr., Dubuque Senior
Trevion Labeaux, soph., Waterloo East
Ramir Scott, jr., Waterloo East
Dylan Johnson, jr., Western Dubuque
VALLEY DIVISION FIRST TEAM
Caleb Schlaak, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Michael Duax, jr., Dubuque Hempstead
Even Brauns, sr., Iowa City West
DaQuavian Walker, sr., Waterloo West
Ozzie Meiborg, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Cael Schmitt, sr., Dubuque Wahlert
John Steffen, sr., Linn-Mar
Isaiah Johnson, sr., Waterloo West
Valley Division Player of the Year: Michael Duax, jr., Dubuque Hempstead
Valley Division Coach of the Year: Cliff Berinobis, Waterloo West
VALLEY DIVISION SECOND TEAM
Jamari Smith, jr., Dubuque Hempstead
Jacob Schockemoehl, sr., Dubuque Wahlert
Andre Brandon, sr., Iowa City Liberty
Tate Crane, sr., Iowa City West
Nick Pepin, sr., Iowa City West
Brady Klahn, sr., Linn-Mar
Caleb Haag, sr., Waterloo West
Jaden Keller, sr., Waterloo West
Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com