All-MVC boys' basketball: Hempstead's Michael Duax, Cedar Falls' Josh Ollendieck are players of the year

CEDAR RAPIDS — Michael Duax of Dubuque Hempstead and Josh Ollendieck of Cedar Falls have been named division boys’ basketball players of the year in the Mississippi Valley Conference, it has been announced.

Duax is a junior who has committed to the University of Northern Iowa. He is the Valley Division Player of the Year.

Ollendieck is a 6-foot-3 senior guard who is the Mississippi Division Player of the Year.

Duax, Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Caleb Schlaak, Iowa City West’s Even Brauns and Waterloo West’s Daquayvion Walker were unanimous first-team picks in the Valley Division. Other first-teamers were Ozzie Meiborg of Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dubuque Wahlert’s Cael Schmitt, Linn-Mar’s John Steffen and Waterloo West’s Isaiah Johnson.

In the Mississippi Division, first teamers were Duax, Iowa City High’s Keshawn Christian, Cedar Falls’ Chase Courbat and Landon Wolf, Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Gabe Burkle, Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Jake Beckmann and Dubuque Senior’s Cooper Medinger and Daquon Lewis. Christian and Duax were unanimous picks.

Coaches of the Year were Ryan Schultz of Cedar Falls and Cliff Berinobis of Waterloo West.

All-MVC boys' basketball

MISSISSIPPI DIVISION FIRST TEAM

Josh Ollendieck, sr., Cedar Falls

Keshawn Christian, sr., Iowa City High

Chase Courbat, jr., Cedar Falls

Landon Wolf, jr., Cedar Falls

Gabe Burkle, soph., Cedar Rapids Prairie

Jake Beckmann, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Cooper Medinger, sr., Dubuque Senior

Daquon Lewis, sr., Dubuque Senior

Mississippi Division Player of the Year: Josh Ollendieck, sr., Cedar Falls

Mississippi Division Coach of the Year: Ryan Schultz, Cedar Falls

MISSISSIPPI DIVISION SECOND TEAM

Trey Campbell, soph., Cedar Falls

Elijah Ward, soph., Cedar Rapids Prairie

Davis Wagner, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Kendrick Watkins-Hogue, jr., Dubuque Senior

Jim Bonifas, jr., Dubuque Senior

Trevion Labeaux, soph., Waterloo East

Ramir Scott, jr., Waterloo East

Dylan Johnson, jr., Western Dubuque

VALLEY DIVISION FIRST TEAM

Caleb Schlaak, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Michael Duax, jr., Dubuque Hempstead

Even Brauns, sr., Iowa City West

DaQuavian Walker, sr., Waterloo West

Ozzie Meiborg, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Cael Schmitt, sr., Dubuque Wahlert

John Steffen, sr., Linn-Mar

Isaiah Johnson, sr., Waterloo West

Valley Division Player of the Year: Michael Duax, jr., Dubuque Hempstead

Valley Division Coach of the Year: Cliff Berinobis, Waterloo West

VALLEY DIVISION SECOND TEAM

Jamari Smith, jr., Dubuque Hempstead

Jacob Schockemoehl, sr., Dubuque Wahlert

Andre Brandon, sr., Iowa City Liberty

Tate Crane, sr., Iowa City West

Nick Pepin, sr., Iowa City West

Brady Klahn, sr., Linn-Mar

Caleb Haag, sr., Waterloo West

Jaden Keller, sr., Waterloo West

