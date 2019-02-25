Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Tuesday's area games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Tuesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7)

Time: 10 a.m.

Top players: Wamac Conference West Division player of the year Callyn Fox (5-10, sr.) paces CPU at 14.1 points per game. Southern Illinois recruit Adrianna Katcher (5-11, jr.) adds 10.2 points per contest. At 12.2 ppg, Kayla Cripps (5-5, sr.) is the lone double-digit scorer for West Marshall.

Coaches: Philip Klett is in his 11th year at CPU, from which he has assembled a 185-79 record. He is 220-93 in 13 years overall. Fred Zeller is 678-322 in 45 years overall, including 458-172 in 29 years at West Marshall.

Tournament history: CPU has qualified for the seventh time, the fourth in a row. The Stormin’ Pointers were 4A semifinalists last year, 3A semifinalists the two years prior to that. They won the 2A championship in 1995. West Marshall is a 10-time qualifier. The Trojans’ last appearance was in 2012.

BC Moore computer projection: CPU by 20

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 1 Marion (21-1) vs. No. 14 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8)

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Top players: Northern Iowa recruit Kayba Laube (5-9, jr.) was the Wamac East player of the year and leads Marion at 16.8 points per game. Riley Wright (5-10, soph.) and Ella Van Weelden (6-1, soph.) add 12.2 and 10.3 points per game, respectively. Xavier's Caitlynn Daniels (5-7, jr.) is an Alabama-Birmingham commit and averages 15.9 points and 5.3 assists per game. Emily Jasper (5-8, sr.) posts 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Coaches: Corby Laube has coached 16 years at Marion — seven with the girls, nine with the boys. He has a 246-120 overall record, 127-39 with the girls. Tom Lilly is in his 34th season and owns a 552-253 mark, including 364-151 in 21 years at Xavier.

Tournament history: Marion is here for the seventh time, all since 2008. The Indians are defending 4A champions and are in the field for the fourth straight year. Xavier has made 13 appearances since 2000 and owns four championships (2003, 2005, 2007, 2013).

BC Moore computer projection: Marion by 5

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 5 Cascade (22-1) vs. No. 7 Dike-New Hartford (20-2)

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Top players: Returning all-stater Nicole McDermott (5-5, jr.) paces Cascade in all major categories — scoring (16.0 points per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), assists (3.4) and steals 3.2). Skylar Dolphin (5-4, jr.) adds 9.4 ppg. Ellie Foster (5-10, jr.) is the leader for the Wolverines at 15.3 points per game. Katie Knock (5-10, jr.) adds 13.3 ppg, and Morgan Weber (5-11, jr.) supplies 12.0 points and 7.3 points per contest.

Coaches: Mike Sconsa is in his 15th season and has assembled a sparking 303-66 record (.821). Bruce Dall is 417-136 in 24 seasons overall, 143-45 in eight years at Dike-New Hartford.

Tournament history: Defending 2A champion Cascade has qualified for the third straight year, the sixth time in seven years and the eighth time overall. DNH is making its second straight appearance; Dike was the 6-player champion in 1988.

BC Moore computer projection: DNH by 1

Tuesday's other games

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 4 Mason City (15-8) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2) 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (19-3) vs. No. 8 Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Grinnell (19-2) vs. No. 6 Sioux City Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 1 Grundy Center (22-0) vs. No. 15 Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

