Girls' state basketball: Tuesday's area capsules

Clear Creek Amana makes its state debut at 11:45 a.m. against No. 1 North Scott

Clear Creek Amana's Karsyn Stratton (23) works against Marion's Kayba Laube (24) during their Class 4A regional-final gi
Clear Creek Amana’s Karsyn Stratton (23) works against Marion’s Kayba Laube (24) during their Class 4A regional-final girls’ basketball game Feb. 25. CCA is making its state debut, and faces No. 1 North Scott on Tuesday. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — Capsules for Tuesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 15 Clear Creek Amana (19-4) vs. No. 1 North Scott (23-0)

* Time: 11:45 a.m.

* Top players: Karsyn Stratton (5-8, sr.) is the focal point for Clear Creek Amana, averaging 21.2 points per game. Meagan Harvey (5-9, sr.) adds 9.3 points per game, and Calia Clubb (6-0, soph.) posts 9.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest. UNI recruit Grace Boffeli (6-1, sr.) leads North Scott at 29.0 points and 12.3 rebonds per game, shooting 69.9 percent from the field. Presley Case (5-4, sr.) adds 9.0 points and 7.2 assists per game.

* Coaches: P.J. Sweeney is in his sixth year at Clear Creek Amana and owns a 75-56 record. T.J. Case has posted a 136-28 mark in seven years at North Scott and is 207-89 overall.

* Tournament history: CCA is making its first state-tournament trip. Defending-champion North Scott carries a 31-game win streak and has qualified for the eighth time. The Lancers also won the 4A title in 2017.

* BC Moore computer projection: North Scott by 19.

No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2)

* Time: 1:30 p.m.

* Top players: One of the top sophomores in the state, Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel (5-11) averages 16.6 points (shooting 61.5 percent from the field), 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. Southern Illinois signee Adrianna Katcher (5-11, sr.) adds 12.9 rebounds, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. Abbie Draper (6-1, jr.) is a force in the paint for Waverly-Shell Rock, averaging 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Britney Young (5-8, sr.) adds 11.5 points and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1 percent from long range.

* Coaches: Philip Klett is 209-81 in 12 years at CPU, 244-95 in 14 years overall. Greg Bodensteiner has coached 13 seasons as WSR and owns a 214-83 mark.

* Tournament history: Last year’s 3A state champion, CPU has qualified for the eighth time, the fifth year in a row. The Stormin’ Pointers won a 2A crown in 1995. WSR is making its fifth appearance, its second straight.

* BC Moore computer projection: Waverly-Shell Rock by 5.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. Denver (17-8)

* Time: 6:45 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

* Top players: A 62-percent shooter from the floor, Nicole McDermott (5-6, sr.) does it all for Cascade, averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Skylar Dolphin (5-4, sr.) and Abby Welter (5-8, sr.) add 11.9 and 9.7 points per game, respectively. Denver’s nucleus is young; Reese Johnson (5-8, soph.) leads the way at 10.4 points per game, and Grace Hennessy (5-10, fr.) adds 10.0.

* Coaches: Mike Sconsa owns a 329-67 career mark, with all 16 seasons at Cascade. Joe Frost is 38-42 in four years at Denver.

* Tournament history: Cascade is making its ninth trip, its eighth in nine seasons. The Cougars won the 2A title in 2018. Denver has qualified for the sixth time, its first since 2009.

* BC Moore computer projection: Cascade by 24.

No. 6 West Branch (21-3) vs. No. 5 Osage (22-2)

* Time: 8:30 p.m.

* Top players: Sasha Koenig (5-5, jr.), a Bradley commit, leads West Branch at 15.7 points and 5.5 assists per game. Rylan Druecker (5-7, jr.), Taylor Thein (5-7, sr.) and Taya Young (5-7, jr.) all score about 8 points per game, and Kaiya Luneckas (6-1, sr.) provides 9.5 rebounds per contest. Sidney Brandau (6-0, sr.) paces Osage at 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, with Dani Johnson (6-0, jr.) and Ellie Bobinet (5-9, jr.) adding 14.5 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.

* Coaches: Jarod Tylee has compiled a 150-61 mark in nine seasons at West Branch. Osage Coach Chad Erickson hit a milestone in the regional final and stands at 300-127 in 19 seasons.

* Tournament history: West Branch is in the field for the first time; the others were in 1972 and 2016. Osage has qualified for the fourth time, highlighted by a six-on-six title in 1992.

* BC Moore computer projection: West Branch by 9.

TUESDAY’S OTHER GAMES

* Class 3A quarterfinal — No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. No. 9 Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.

* Class 4A quarterfinal — No. 3 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 8 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

* Class 4A quarterfinal — No. 4 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.

