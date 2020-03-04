Iowa girls' state basketball tournament: A closer look at Thursday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Thursday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 5A semifinals

No. 2 Iowa City High (23-1) vs. No. 4 Johnston (22-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Top players: Aubrey Joens (5-9, sr.), Rose Nkumu (5-8, sr.) and Paige Rocca (5-8, sr.) have been key players for City High for four years. Joens averages 20.2 points per game, Nkumu 14.4 and Rocca 11.0. Nkumu adds 5.7 assists and 4.1 steals per contest. Seniors Kendall Nead (5-11) and Maya McDermott (5-5) are the key figures for Johnston. Nead averages 18.6 points per game and shoots 60 percent from the floor while McDermott adds 18.0 points and 5.1 assists per contest.

Coaches: Bill McTaggart is in his 22nd season at City High and owns a 398-119 record there. He is 489-180 in 27 seasons overall. Chad Jilek owns a 144-50 mark in eight seasons at Johnston, and is 163-117 in 12 years overall.

How they got here: City High jumped on No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie early in its quarterfinal and won, 59-40. Johnston outscored No. 7 Southeast Polk, 75-71.

BC Moore computer projection: Iowa City High by 2

Class 4A semifinals

No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (22-2) vs. No. 1 North Scott (24-0)

Time: 5 p.m.

Top players: Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel (5-11) averages 16.6 points (shooting 61.5 percent from the field), 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. Southern Illinois signee Adrianna Katcher (5-11, sr.) adds 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. UNI recruit Grace Boffeli (6-1, sr.) leads North Scott at 29.0 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, shooting 69.9 percent from the field. Presley Case (5-4, sr.) adds 9.0 points and 7.2 assists per game.

Coaches: Philip Klett is 210-81 in 12 years at CPU, 245-95 in 14 years overall. T.J. Case has posted a 137-28 mark in seven years at North Scott and is 208-89 overall.

How they got here: CPU rallied from an 11-point third-quarter quarterfinal deficit and outlasted No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock in overtime, 45-41. North Scott got 28 points from Boffeli in a 63-43 win over No. 15 Clear Creek Amana.

BC Moore computer projection: North Scott by 11

Thursday's other games

Class 5A semifinals

No. 1 Waukee (22-2) vs. No. 6 Waterloo West (20-4), 11:45 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Polk (20-5), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (23-2) vs. No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (20-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 4A semifinals

No. 3 Glenwood (25-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (20-5), 6:45 p.m.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com