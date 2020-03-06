Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball tournament: A closer look at Saturday's games

North Linn faces Osage for the 2A title at 5 p.m.

North Linn teammates react in the final minute during their Class 2A semifinal win over West Hancock at the girls' state
North Linn teammates react in the final minute during their Class 2A semifinal win over West Hancock at the girls' state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday. The Lynx face Osage for the title at 5 p.m. Saturday. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — Capsules for Saturday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A championship

No. 3 North Linn (24-2) vs. No. 5 Osage (24-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

Top players: Grace Flanagan (5-8, sr.) paces a veteran North Linn squad, averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game. She shoots 48.3 percent from 3-point range. Ellie Ware (6-0, jr.) adds 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and Abby Flanagan (5-10, sr.) scores at a 10.2-point clip. Sidney Brandau (6-0, sr.) paces Osage at 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, with Dani Johnson (6-0, jr.) and Ellie Bobinet (5-9, jr.) adding 14.5 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.

Coaches: North Linn Coach Brian Wheatley owns a 303-81 record in 15 seasons, leading the Lynx to 10 straight seasons of 20-plus wins. Osage Coach Chad Erickson stands at 302-127 in 19 seasons.

Road to the finals: North Linn outlasted No. 8 Western Christian, 49-44, in the quarterfinals, then rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to dump No. 2 West Hancock, 61-46, in the semis. Osage defeated both River Valley division champions, topping No. 6 West Branch, 50-43, and No. 1 Cascade, 46-32.

BC Moore computer projection: North Linn by 8

Saturday's other games

Class 4A championship

No. 1 North Scott (26-0) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (21-5), 3 p.m.

Class 1A championship

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (25-1), 7 p.m.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

