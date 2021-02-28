Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Monday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Monday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 6 Iowa City West (13-3) vs. No. 3 Waterloo West (19-1)

Time: 3 p.m.

Top players: Senior Audrey Koch is a Providence recruit and the top player for Iowa City West, averaging 20.1 points on 59-percent shooting from the floor (and 82 percent from the free-throw line). Senior Matayia Tellis adds 11.3 points per contest. Sophomores Halli Poock and Sahara Williams are the key players for the Wahawks. Poock registers 21.0 points, 5.6 assists and 4.3 steals per game, and Williams adds 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Coaches: B.J. Mayer is in his 23rd year, and has compiled a career mark of 366-170. He is 238-87 in 14 years at Iowa City West. Wahawks Coach Tony Pappas is 609-377 in 44 years overall, 577-349 in 41 years in Waterloo.

Tournament history: Iowa City West is making its seventh appearance, all since 2011. The Trojans were state champions in 2012 and 2018. Waterloo West is in the field for the ninth time, and the second year in a row. The Wahawks were 5A semifinalists last year.

BC Moore computer projection: Waterloo West by 2

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 14 Waukon (19-4) vs. No. 2 Clear Lake (18-1)

Time: 9 p.m.

Top players: Senior Annika Headington is a do-it-all performer for Waukon. The Mount Mercy University signee averages 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.1 steals per game. She shoots nearly 53 percent from the field. Margaret Wacker, another senior, adds 12.4 points per game and shoots better than 60 percent from the field. Clear Lake is a balanced squad, with four players averaging at least nine points per game. Junior Jaden Ainley leads the way at 14.3 points per contest.

Coaches: Ben Rausch is in his first season at Waukon, and is 19-4. Bart Smith has coached 10 years at Clear Lake, where he is 192-44. He owns a 264-63 mark in 14 seasons overall.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Tournament history: Waukon has qualified for the seventh time. The Indians won the 3A championship in 2004. Clear Lake also is in the field for seventh time, the sixth since 2014.

BC Moore computer projection: Clear Lake by 11.

Monday’s other games

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 1 Waukee (10-1) vs. No. 9 West Des Moines Dowling (11-6), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Southeast Polk (15-3) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (15-2), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Johnston (16-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (17-3), 1 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 1 Cherokee (22-0) vs. Davenport Assumption (8-11), 5 p.m.

No. 4 West Lyon (22-1) vs. No. 5 West Burlington (21-1), 7 p.m.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com