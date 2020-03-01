Iowa girls' state basketball tournament: A look at Monday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Monday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3)

Time: 10 a.m.

Top players: City’s Aubrey Joens (5-9, sr.), Rose Nkumu (5-8, sr.) and Paige Rocca (5-8, sr.) have been mainstays in the program for four years. Joens averages 20.2 points per game, Nkumu 14.4 and Rocca 11.0. Nkumu adds 5.7 assists and 4.1 steals per contest. Prairie counters with four-year starters Mallory McDermott (5-8, sr.) and Sidney McCrea (5-10, sr.), who average 22.2 and 17.8 points per game, respectively. McCrea also registers 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Coaches: Bill McTaggart is in his 22nd season at City High and owns a 397-119 record there. He is 488-180 in 27 seasons overall. Josh Bentley is 78-57 in six years at Prairie, 180-125 in 13 years overall.

Tournament history: City High is making its 11th appearance, its fourth in a row. The Little Hawks won a state championship in 2008. Prairie has qualified for the fourth time, its first since 2006.

BC Moore computer projection: Iowa City High by 9

Class 3A quarterfinals

Jesup (20-4) vs. No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1)

Time: 5 p.m.

Top players: Amanda Treptow (5-6, soph.) paces Jesup at 12.4 points per game, and Brittany Lingenfelter (5-7, sr.) adds 11.9 ppg. Seniors Ellie Foster (5-10), Katie Knock (5-10) and Morgan Weber (5-11) pace Dike-New Hartford at 16.6, 14.3 and 10.9 points per game. Weber grabs 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Coaches: Jordan Conrad is in his first season at Jesup, and owns a 20-4 record. Bruce Dall has compiled a 165-47 mark in nine seasons at DNH, and is 439-138 in 25 years overall. He won a state title with Ackley AGWSR in 2009.

Tournament history: Jesup is making its second appearance; the first was in 2000. Dike-New Hartford is in the field for the third straight year and third time overall. Dike won a six-player title in 1988, the last of three straight appearances.

BC Moore computer projection: Dike-New Hartford by 18

Monday's other games

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 4 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 7 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 6 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 10 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.

