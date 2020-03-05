Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball tournament: A closer look at Friday's games

Cascade meets Osage, North Linn plays West Hancock in the 2A semifinals

North Linn's Ellie Ware blocks a shot by Western Christian's Olivia Granstra (left) during their Class 2A quarterfinal a
North Linn’s Ellie Ware blocks a shot by Western Christian’s Olivia Granstra (left) during their Class 2A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Wednesday. The Lynx meet West Hancock in a semifinal at 11:45 Friday morning. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — Capsules for Friday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A semifinals

No. 1 Cascade (26-0) vs. No. 5 Osage (23-2)

Time: 10 a.m.

Top players: A 62-percent shooter from the floor, Cascade’s Nicole McDermott (5-6, sr.) averages 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game. Skylar Dolphin (5-4, sr.) and Abby Welter (5-8, sr.) add 11.9 and 9.7 points per game, respectively. Sidney Brandau (6-0, sr.) paces Osage at 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, with Dani Johnson (6-0, jr.) and Ellie Bobinet (5-9, jr.) adding 14.5 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.

Coaches: Mike Sconsa owns a 330-67 career mark, with all 16 seasons at Cascade. Osage Coach Chad Erickson hit a milestone in the regional final and stands at 301-127 in 19 seasons.

How they got here: Cascade held Denver to one field goal in the first half in a 41-28 quarterfinal win. Osage rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to defeat No. 6 West Branch, 50-43.

BC Moore computer projection: Cascade by 15

No. 3 North Linn (23-2) vs. No. 2 West Hancock (25-1)

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Top players: Grace Flanagan (5-8, sr.) paces a veteran North Linn squad, averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game. She shoots 48.3 percent from 3-point range. Ellie Ware (6-0, jr.) adds 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and Abby Flanagan (5-10, sr.) scores at a 10.2-point clip. Rachel Leerar (5-7, jr.) averages 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for West Hancock. Amanda Chizek (6-0, sr.) adds 12.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest.

Coaches: North Linn Coach Brian Wheatley owns a 302-81 record in 15 seasons, leading the Lynx to 10 straight seasons of 20-plus wins. Paul Sonius is 239-64 in 13 years at West Hancock, 421-272 in 31 years overall.

How they got here: North Linn outlasted No. 8 Western Christian, 49-44, in a quarterfinal. West Hancock handled No. 12 Logan-Magnolia, 57-31.

BC Moore computer projection: West Hancock by 6

 

Friday's other games

Class 1A semifinals

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. No. 7 Saint Ansgar (22-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Bellevue Marquette (24-1) vs. No. 4 Algona Garrigan (24-1), 3:15 p.m.

Class 5A championship

No. 4 Johnston (23-2) vs. No. 1 Waukee (23-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A championship

No. 5 North Polk (21-5) vs. No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (21-4), 8 p.m.

