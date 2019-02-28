Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Friday's area games

Cascade, Montezuma play their semifinals, then CPU chases a 3A championship at 8 p.m.

Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel (25) makes a basket as Des Moines Christian’s Moriah Prewitt (3) looks on after a steal during the second quarter of their Class 3A girls’ state basketball semifinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Stormin’ Pointers face North Polk for the 3A championship at 8 p.m. Friday. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel (25) makes a basket as Des Moines Christian’s Moriah Prewitt (3) looks on after a steal during the second quarter of their Class 3A girls’ state basketball semifinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Stormin’ Pointers face North Polk for the 3A championship at 8 p.m. Friday. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
GIRLS' STATE BASKETBALL 2019 ARTICLES

09:00PM | Thu, February 28, 2019

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Friday's area games

08:41PM | Thu, February 28, 2019

Marion shoots its way back to the 4A final

03:00PM | Thu, February 28, 2019

No. 1 North Polk ousts Waukon in girls' state basketball semifinals

09:00AM | Thu, February 28, 2019

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Thursday's scores, stats, highlights and more

09:03PM | Wed, February 27, 2019

Montezuma survives Shateah Wetering's early foul trouble in girls' state basketb ...

08:03PM | Wed, February 27, 2019

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Thursday's area games
View More GIRLS' STATE BASKETBALL 2019 Articles

DES MOINES — Capsules for Friday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A semifinals

No. 5 Cascade (23-1) vs. No. 1 Grundy Center (23-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Top players: Returning all-stater Nicole McDermott (5-5, jr.) paces Cascade in all major categories — scoring (16.0 points per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), assists (3.4) and steals (3.2). Skylar Dolphin (5-4, jr.) adds 9.4 ppg. Hailey Wallis (5-10, sr.) leads a veteran Grundy Center squad at 18.5 points per game. Brooke Flater (5-11, sr.) and Kylie Willis (5-11, sr.) add 10.5 and 10.0 ppg, respectively.

Coaches: Mike Sconsa is in his 15th season at Cascade and has assembled a 304-66 record (.822). Grundy Center’s Matt Lindeman is 112-28 in six years.

How they got here: Cascade built a 13-point halftime lead and held off No. 7 Dike-New Hartford, 52-43, in the first round. Grundy Center fought off No. 15 Unity Christian, 49-45.

BC Moore computer projection: Grundy Center by 6

 

Class 1A semifinals

No. 3 Montezuma (21-2) vs. No. 2 West Hancock (24-1)

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Top players: University of Iowa commit Shateah Wetering (5-11, jr.) averages 19.2 points per game for Montezuma, and Riley Gatton (5-8, sr.) adds 11.1 ppg. West Hancock starts no seniors. Rachel Leerar (5-7, soph.) paces the Eagles at 21.0 points per game, and Amanda Chizek (6-0, jr.) adds 12.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Winning Numbers

By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach.

Order Now
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Coaches: Montezuma’s Janel Burgess is in her second season at her alma mater and owns a 42-5 mark. Paul Sonius has compiled a 12-year mark of 213-72 at West Hancock and is 395-270 in 30 years overall.

How they got here: Montezuma came back from a 12-point first-quarter deficit and pulled away from No. 8 Anita CAM, 59-45, in the quarterfinals. West Hancock rolled past No. 11 North Mahaska, 67-54.

BC Moore computer projection: West Hancock by 2

 

Class 3A championship

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (23-2) vs. No. 1 North Polk (23-2)

Time: 8 p.m.

Top players: Callyn Fox (5-10, sr.) and Adrianna Katcher (5-11, jr.) lead the Stormin’ Pointers at 14.1 and 10.2 points per game, respectively. This tournament has marked the arrival of Ryley Goebel (5-11, fr.), who already has tied a 3A tournament record with 14 steals in two games. Maggie Phipps (5-10, soph.) paces North Polk at 19.7 points per game, and Jaedon Murphy (5-10, jr.) adds 13.9 ppg.

Coaches: Philip Klett is 187-79 in 11 years at CPU, 222-93 in 13 seasons total. Clint Albertsen has compiled a 106-37 mark in six years at North Polk.

How they got here: CPU forced 58 turnovers in its first two games here, defeating West Marshall and No. 5 Des Moines Christian by scores of 67-31 and 55-26. North Polk got past Estherville-Lincoln Central and No. 9 Waukon, 59-47 and 65-49.

BC Moore computer projection: Center Point-Urbana by 3

 

Wednesday's other games

Class 2A semifinal 

No. 2 Central Decatur (23-0) vs. No. 3 Treynor (24-1), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A semifinal 

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (22-2), 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A championship 

No. 3 Southeast Polk (21-3) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (19-5), 6 p.m.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE GIRLS' STATE BASKETBALL 2019 ARTICLES ...

Marion shoots its way back to the 4A final

No. 1 North Polk ousts Waukon in girls' state basketball semifinals

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Thursday's scores, stats, highlights and more

Montezuma survives Shateah Wetering's early foul trouble in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Earlville man accused of killing wife with corn rake

Iowa lawmakers eye ending statute of limitations on sex crimes against minors

Mental health funding proposal gets lukewarm response at Iowa Statehouse

New school security system rolling out in Cedar Rapids district

AccuWeather tornado outlook elicits whirlwind of scorn

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.