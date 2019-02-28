Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Friday's area games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Friday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A semifinals

No. 5 Cascade (23-1) vs. No. 1 Grundy Center (23-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Top players: Returning all-stater Nicole McDermott (5-5, jr.) paces Cascade in all major categories — scoring (16.0 points per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), assists (3.4) and steals (3.2). Skylar Dolphin (5-4, jr.) adds 9.4 ppg. Hailey Wallis (5-10, sr.) leads a veteran Grundy Center squad at 18.5 points per game. Brooke Flater (5-11, sr.) and Kylie Willis (5-11, sr.) add 10.5 and 10.0 ppg, respectively.

Coaches: Mike Sconsa is in his 15th season at Cascade and has assembled a 304-66 record (.822). Grundy Center’s Matt Lindeman is 112-28 in six years.

How they got here: Cascade built a 13-point halftime lead and held off No. 7 Dike-New Hartford, 52-43, in the first round. Grundy Center fought off No. 15 Unity Christian, 49-45.

BC Moore computer projection: Grundy Center by 6

Class 1A semifinals

No. 3 Montezuma (21-2) vs. No. 2 West Hancock (24-1)

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Top players: University of Iowa commit Shateah Wetering (5-11, jr.) averages 19.2 points per game for Montezuma, and Riley Gatton (5-8, sr.) adds 11.1 ppg. West Hancock starts no seniors. Rachel Leerar (5-7, soph.) paces the Eagles at 21.0 points per game, and Amanda Chizek (6-0, jr.) adds 12.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

Coaches: Montezuma’s Janel Burgess is in her second season at her alma mater and owns a 42-5 mark. Paul Sonius has compiled a 12-year mark of 213-72 at West Hancock and is 395-270 in 30 years overall.

How they got here: Montezuma came back from a 12-point first-quarter deficit and pulled away from No. 8 Anita CAM, 59-45, in the quarterfinals. West Hancock rolled past No. 11 North Mahaska, 67-54.

BC Moore computer projection: West Hancock by 2

Class 3A championship

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (23-2) vs. No. 1 North Polk (23-2)

Time: 8 p.m.

Top players: Callyn Fox (5-10, sr.) and Adrianna Katcher (5-11, jr.) lead the Stormin’ Pointers at 14.1 and 10.2 points per game, respectively. This tournament has marked the arrival of Ryley Goebel (5-11, fr.), who already has tied a 3A tournament record with 14 steals in two games. Maggie Phipps (5-10, soph.) paces North Polk at 19.7 points per game, and Jaedon Murphy (5-10, jr.) adds 13.9 ppg.

Coaches: Philip Klett is 187-79 in 11 years at CPU, 222-93 in 13 seasons total. Clint Albertsen has compiled a 106-37 mark in six years at North Polk.

How they got here: CPU forced 58 turnovers in its first two games here, defeating West Marshall and No. 5 Des Moines Christian by scores of 67-31 and 55-26. North Polk got past Estherville-Lincoln Central and No. 9 Waukon, 59-47 and 65-49.

BC Moore computer projection: Center Point-Urbana by 3

Wednesday's other games

Class 2A semifinal

No. 2 Central Decatur (23-0) vs. No. 3 Treynor (24-1), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A semifinal

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (22-2), 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A championship

No. 3 Southeast Polk (21-3) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (19-5), 6 p.m.

