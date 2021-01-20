Girls basketball area Super Ten

This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 19:

1. CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON

* Record: 9-1. MVC: 5-1.

* Offensive average: 64.8. Defensive average: 51.6.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 1st.

* Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 65-40, Friday; beat Dubuque Senior, 65-48, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; Burlington, Monday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday.

2. MAQUOKETA VALLEY

* Record: 15-0. Tri-Rivers West: 9-0.

* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 27.9.

* Streak: Won 15.

* Previous: 2nd.

* Last week: Beat Monticello, 39-24, Thursday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 59-34, Friday; beat East Buchanan, 49-23, Tuesday.

* Next week: At North Linn, Friday; Central City, Tuesday.

3. WEST BRANCH

* Record: 9-1. River Valley: 9-1.

* Offensive average: 60.9. Defensive average: 38.0.

* Streak: Won 6.

* Previous: 3rd.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Next week: At Tipton, Tuesday.

4. IOWA CITY WEST

* Record: 5-3. MVC: 4-1.

* Offensive average: 61.3. Defensive average: 54.5.

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: 5th.

* Last week: Beat Cedar Falls, 86-76, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 60-45, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Iowa City High, Friday; Waterloo East, Tuesday.

5. IOWA CITY HIGH

* Record: 7-2. MVC: 5-1.

* Offensive average: 63.3. Defensive average: 49.3.

* Streak: Won 4.

* Previous: 6th.

* Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 68-48, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 76-42, Saturday; beat Waterloo East, 79-42, Tuesday.

* Next week: Iowa City West, Friday; at West Des Moines Valley, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday.

6. VINTON-SHELLSBURG

* Record: 13-2. Wamac: 11-2.

* Offensive average: 54.6. Defensive average: 38.4.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 38-34, Friday; beat South Tama, 70-18, Tuesday.

* Next week: Williamsburg, Monday; at Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday.

7. NORTH LINN

* Record: 12-1. Tri-Rivers West: 7-1.

* Offensive average: 64.2. Defensive average: 34.3.

* Streak: Won 6.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Alburnett, 67-42, Friday; beat Starmont, 66-16, Tuesday.

* Next week: Maquoketa Valley, Friday; at Alburnett, Monday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Tuesday.

8. MONTEZUMA

* Record: 15-1. South Iowa Cedar: 12-0.

* Offensive average: 64.9. Defensive average: 28.4.

* Streak: Won 15.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Keota, 90-17, Friday; beat North Mahaska, 55-40, Tuesday.

* Next week: Colfax-Mingo, Friday; at HLV, Tuesday.

9. MARION

* Record: 8-4. Wamac: 8-2.

* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 49.5.

* Streak: Won 6.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat West Delaware, 50-33, Friday; beat Solon, 62-53, Tuesday.

* Next week: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; Mount Vernon, Tuesday.

10. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER

* Record: 6-5. MVC: 3-4.

* Offensive average: 48.2. Defensive average: 49.3.

* Streak: Lost 2.

* Previous: 4th.

* Last week: Lost to Iowa City High, 68-48, Friday; lost to Cedar Falls, 78-48, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Waterloo East, Friday; Waterloo West, Tuesday.

Dropped out: Clear Creek Amana (7), Solon (8), Center Point-Urbana (9), Cedar Rapids Prairie (10).

AREA CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. C.R. Washington (9-1), 2. Iowa City West (5-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-2), 4. C.R. Prairie (5-4), 5. Linn-Mar (5-4).

* Class 4A — 1. Marion (8-4), 2. C.R. Xavier (6-5), 3. Benton Community (9-4), 4. Clear Creek Amana (9-3), 5. Decorah (8-4).

* Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (13-2), 2. Solon (10-4), 3. West Liberty (8-3), 4. Center Point-Urbana (10-4), 5. Waukon (9-3).

* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (15-0), 2. West Branch (9-1), 3. North Linn (12-1), 4. Cascade (12-4), 5. Jesup (12-2).

* Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (15-1), 2. Springville (14-2), 3. Turkey Valley (10-5), 4. Sigourney (12-3), 5. Elkader Central (8-6).

* * * * *

AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Falls 6-1 10-2

Cedar Rapids Washington 5-1 9-1

Iowa City High 5-1 7-2

Linn-Mar 4-3 5-4

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-3 5-4

Dubuque Wahlert 3-4 6-5

Iowa City Liberty 2-3 2-5

Western Dubuque 2-5 3-11

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 7-1 11-1

Iowa City West 4-1 5-3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 6-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-4 6-5

Dubuque Hempstead 2-5 2-9

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-5 1-7

Dubuque Senior 0-5 5-5

Waterloo East 0-7 2-10

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Solon 10-2 10-4

Marion 8-2 8-4

Dyersville Beckman 5-7 5-8

Maquoketa 4-7 6-10

West Delaware 2-8 3-9

Mount Vernon 1-9 1-11

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Vinton-Shellsburg 11-2 13-2

Clear Creek Amana 9-2 9-3

Benton Community 8-3 9-4

Center Point-Urbana 7-4 10-4

Williamsburg 5-6 6-7

Independence 1-11 2-12

South Tama 0-8 0-10

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 12-1 13-1

Cascade 11-3 12-4

Monticello 9-4 9-5

Northeast 3-7 3-8

Anamosa 2-9 2-11

Camanche 2-11 3-12

North Cedar 0-13 0-13

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 9-1 9-1

West Liberty 8-2 8-3

Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2

Wilton 6-4 8-4

Mid-Prairie 8-6 8-7

Durant 3-10 3-11

Tipton 2-8 4-9

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Clinton Prince of Peace 7-0 9-4

Lisbon 4-2 5-7

Bellevue Marquette 5-3 7-7

Calamus-Wheatland 4-4 8-7

Easton Valley 3-5 7-8

Midland 2-5 2-11

Cedar Valley Christian 0-6 0-11

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Maquoketa Valley 9-0 15-0

North Linn 7-1 12-1

Springville 6-2 14-2

Alburnett 4-4 8-5

Central City 4-5 7-6

East Buchanan 3-6 7-6

Edgewood-Colesburg 1-7 1-13

Starmont 0-9 3-12

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 11-2

Waukon 6-2 9-3

Decorah 5-2 8-4

New Hampton 3-3 4-7

Crestwood 2-5 2-10

Charles City 1-5 2-11

Oelwein 0-7 1-12

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 8-2 12-3

Belle Plaine 7-4 10-5

Iowa Valley 7-5 8-6

English Valleys 5-6 7-7

Keota 2-8 2-9

Tri-County 0-11 0-14

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 12-0 15-1

Lynnville-Sully 8-2 12-2

North Mahaska 7-2 8-2

HLV 5-7 6-7

Colfax-Mingo 4-8 4-10

BGM 1-11 1-15

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

North Fayette Valley 9-0 12-1

MFL MarMac 8-2 9-4

Turkey Valley 7-3 10-5

Elkader Central 7-4 8-6

Lansing Kee 6-4 7-6

Clayton Ridge 3-7 5-7

West Central 2-7 4-8

South Winneshiek 2-9 2-11

Postville 0-8 0-11

OTHERS All

Jesup 12-2

North Tama 5-8

Lone Tree 3-5

Meskwaki 4-8

Highland 1-7

Union Community 1-11

Washington (Iowa) 1-12

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com