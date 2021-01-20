Prep Basketball

Girls basketball area Super Ten

Big changes in the second five, with four new teams hopping aboard

North Linn's Ella Ries races Springville's Grace Matus and Savannah Nealman to a loose ball Jan. 8. The Lynx have won si
North Linn’s Ella Ries races Springville’s Grace Matus and Savannah Nealman to a loose ball Jan. 8. The Lynx have won six straight games heading into Friday’s rematch with Maquoketa Valley, and rejoin the area girls basketball Super Ten at No. 7. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 19:

1. CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON

* Record: 9-1. MVC: 5-1.

* Offensive average: 64.8. Defensive average: 51.6.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 1st.

* Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 65-40, Friday; beat Dubuque Senior, 65-48, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; Burlington, Monday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday.

2. MAQUOKETA VALLEY

* Record: 15-0. Tri-Rivers West: 9-0.

* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 27.9.

* Streak: Won 15.

* Previous: 2nd.

* Last week: Beat Monticello, 39-24, Thursday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 59-34, Friday; beat East Buchanan, 49-23, Tuesday.

* Next week: At North Linn, Friday; Central City, Tuesday.

3. WEST BRANCH

* Record: 9-1. River Valley: 9-1.

* Offensive average: 60.9. Defensive average: 38.0.

* Streak: Won 6.

* Previous: 3rd.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Next week: At Tipton, Tuesday.

4. IOWA CITY WEST

* Record: 5-3. MVC: 4-1.

* Offensive average: 61.3. Defensive average: 54.5.

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: 5th.

* Last week: Beat Cedar Falls, 86-76, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 60-45, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Iowa City High, Friday; Waterloo East, Tuesday.

5. IOWA CITY HIGH

* Record: 7-2. MVC: 5-1.

* Offensive average: 63.3. Defensive average: 49.3.

* Streak: Won 4.

* Previous: 6th.

* Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 68-48, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 76-42, Saturday; beat Waterloo East, 79-42, Tuesday.

* Next week: Iowa City West, Friday; at West Des Moines Valley, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday.

6. VINTON-SHELLSBURG

* Record: 13-2. Wamac: 11-2.

* Offensive average: 54.6. Defensive average: 38.4.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 38-34, Friday; beat South Tama, 70-18, Tuesday.

* Next week: Williamsburg, Monday; at Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday.

7. NORTH LINN

* Record: 12-1. Tri-Rivers West: 7-1.

* Offensive average: 64.2. Defensive average: 34.3.

* Streak: Won 6.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Alburnett, 67-42, Friday; beat Starmont, 66-16, Tuesday.

* Next week: Maquoketa Valley, Friday; at Alburnett, Monday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Tuesday.

8. MONTEZUMA

* Record: 15-1. South Iowa Cedar: 12-0.

* Offensive average: 64.9. Defensive average: 28.4.

* Streak: Won 15.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Keota, 90-17, Friday; beat North Mahaska, 55-40, Tuesday.

* Next week: Colfax-Mingo, Friday; at HLV, Tuesday.

9. MARION

* Record: 8-4. Wamac: 8-2.

* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 49.5.

* Streak: Won 6.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat West Delaware, 50-33, Friday; beat Solon, 62-53, Tuesday.

* Next week: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; Mount Vernon, Tuesday.

10. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER

* Record: 6-5. MVC: 3-4.

* Offensive average: 48.2. Defensive average: 49.3.

* Streak: Lost 2.

* Previous: 4th.

* Last week: Lost to Iowa City High, 68-48, Friday; lost to Cedar Falls, 78-48, Tuesday.

* Next week: At Waterloo East, Friday; Waterloo West, Tuesday.

Dropped out: Clear Creek Amana (7), Solon (8), Center Point-Urbana (9), Cedar Rapids Prairie (10).

AREA CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. C.R. Washington (9-1), 2. Iowa City West (5-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-2), 4. C.R. Prairie (5-4), 5. Linn-Mar (5-4).

* Class 4A — 1. Marion (8-4), 2. C.R. Xavier (6-5), 3. Benton Community (9-4), 4. Clear Creek Amana (9-3), 5. Decorah (8-4).

* Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (13-2), 2. Solon (10-4), 3. West Liberty (8-3), 4. Center Point-Urbana (10-4), 5. Waukon (9-3).

* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (15-0), 2. West Branch (9-1), 3. North Linn (12-1), 4. Cascade (12-4), 5. Jesup (12-2).

* Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (15-1), 2. Springville (14-2), 3. Turkey Valley (10-5), 4. Sigourney (12-3), 5. Elkader Central (8-6).

* * * * *

AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Falls 6-1 10-2

Cedar Rapids Washington 5-1 9-1

Iowa City High 5-1 7-2

Linn-Mar 4-3 5-4

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-3 5-4

Dubuque Wahlert 3-4 6-5

Iowa City Liberty 2-3 2-5

Western Dubuque 2-5 3-11

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 7-1 11-1

Iowa City West 4-1 5-3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 6-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-4 6-5

Dubuque Hempstead 2-5 2-9

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-5 1-7

Dubuque Senior 0-5 5-5

Waterloo East 0-7 2-10

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Solon 10-2 10-4

Marion 8-2 8-4

Dyersville Beckman 5-7 5-8

Maquoketa 4-7 6-10

West Delaware 2-8 3-9

Mount Vernon 1-9 1-11

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Vinton-Shellsburg 11-2 13-2

Clear Creek Amana 9-2 9-3

Benton Community 8-3 9-4

Center Point-Urbana 7-4 10-4

Williamsburg 5-6 6-7

Independence 1-11 2-12

South Tama 0-8 0-10

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 12-1 13-1

Cascade 11-3 12-4

Monticello 9-4 9-5

Northeast 3-7 3-8

Anamosa 2-9 2-11

Camanche 2-11 3-12

North Cedar 0-13 0-13

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 9-1 9-1

West Liberty 8-2 8-3

Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2

Wilton 6-4 8-4

Mid-Prairie 8-6 8-7

Durant 3-10 3-11

Tipton 2-8 4-9

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Clinton Prince of Peace 7-0 9-4

Lisbon 4-2 5-7

Bellevue Marquette 5-3 7-7

Calamus-Wheatland 4-4 8-7

Easton Valley 3-5 7-8

Midland 2-5 2-11

Cedar Valley Christian 0-6 0-11

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Maquoketa Valley 9-0 15-0

North Linn 7-1 12-1

Springville 6-2 14-2

Alburnett 4-4 8-5

Central City 4-5 7-6

East Buchanan 3-6 7-6

Edgewood-Colesburg 1-7 1-13

Starmont 0-9 3-12

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 11-2

Waukon 6-2 9-3

Decorah 5-2 8-4

New Hampton 3-3 4-7

Crestwood 2-5 2-10

Charles City 1-5 2-11

Oelwein 0-7 1-12

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 8-2 12-3

Belle Plaine 7-4 10-5

Iowa Valley 7-5 8-6

English Valleys 5-6 7-7

Keota 2-8 2-9

Tri-County 0-11 0-14

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 12-0 15-1

Lynnville-Sully 8-2 12-2

North Mahaska 7-2 8-2

HLV 5-7 6-7

Colfax-Mingo 4-8 4-10

BGM 1-11 1-15

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

North Fayette Valley 9-0 12-1

MFL MarMac 8-2 9-4

Turkey Valley 7-3 10-5

Elkader Central 7-4 8-6

Lansing Kee 6-4 7-6

Clayton Ridge 3-7 5-7

West Central 2-7 4-8

South Winneshiek 2-9 2-11

Postville 0-8 0-11

OTHERS All

Jesup 12-2

North Tama 5-8

Lone Tree 3-5

Meskwaki 4-8

Highland 1-7

Union Community 1-11

Washington (Iowa) 1-12

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

