Girls basketball area Super Ten

This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Jan. 19:
1. CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON
* Record: 9-1. MVC: 5-1.
* Offensive average: 64.8. Defensive average: 51.6.
* Streak: Won 2.
* Previous: 1st.
* Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 65-40, Friday; beat Dubuque Senior, 65-48, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; Burlington, Monday; Western Dubuque, Tuesday.
2. MAQUOKETA VALLEY
* Record: 15-0. Tri-Rivers West: 9-0.
* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 27.9.
* Streak: Won 15.
* Previous: 2nd.
* Last week: Beat Monticello, 39-24, Thursday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 59-34, Friday; beat East Buchanan, 49-23, Tuesday.
* Next week: At North Linn, Friday; Central City, Tuesday.
3. WEST BRANCH
* Record: 9-1. River Valley: 9-1.
* Offensive average: 60.9. Defensive average: 38.0.
* Streak: Won 6.
* Previous: 3rd.
* Last week: Did not play.
* Next week: At Tipton, Tuesday.
4. IOWA CITY WEST
* Record: 5-3. MVC: 4-1.
* Offensive average: 61.3. Defensive average: 54.5.
* Streak: Won 3.
* Previous: 5th.
* Last week: Beat Cedar Falls, 86-76, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 60-45, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Iowa City High, Friday; Waterloo East, Tuesday.
5. IOWA CITY HIGH
* Record: 7-2. MVC: 5-1.
* Offensive average: 63.3. Defensive average: 49.3.
* Streak: Won 4.
* Previous: 6th.
* Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 68-48, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 76-42, Saturday; beat Waterloo East, 79-42, Tuesday.
* Next week: Iowa City West, Friday; at West Des Moines Valley, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday.
6. VINTON-SHELLSBURG
* Record: 13-2. Wamac: 11-2.
* Offensive average: 54.6. Defensive average: 38.4.
* Streak: Won 2.
* Previous: NR.
* Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 38-34, Friday; beat South Tama, 70-18, Tuesday.
* Next week: Williamsburg, Monday; at Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday.
7. NORTH LINN
* Record: 12-1. Tri-Rivers West: 7-1.
* Offensive average: 64.2. Defensive average: 34.3.
* Streak: Won 6.
* Previous: NR.
* Last week: Beat Alburnett, 67-42, Friday; beat Starmont, 66-16, Tuesday.
* Next week: Maquoketa Valley, Friday; at Alburnett, Monday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Tuesday.
8. MONTEZUMA
* Record: 15-1. South Iowa Cedar: 12-0.
* Offensive average: 64.9. Defensive average: 28.4.
* Streak: Won 15.
* Previous: NR.
* Last week: Beat Keota, 90-17, Friday; beat North Mahaska, 55-40, Tuesday.
* Next week: Colfax-Mingo, Friday; at HLV, Tuesday.
9. MARION
* Record: 8-4. Wamac: 8-2.
* Offensive average: 54.1. Defensive average: 49.5.
* Streak: Won 6.
* Previous: NR.
* Last week: Beat West Delaware, 50-33, Friday; beat Solon, 62-53, Tuesday.
* Next week: Dyersville Beckman, Friday; Mount Vernon, Tuesday.
10. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER
* Record: 6-5. MVC: 3-4.
* Offensive average: 48.2. Defensive average: 49.3.
* Streak: Lost 2.
* Previous: 4th.
* Last week: Lost to Iowa City High, 68-48, Friday; lost to Cedar Falls, 78-48, Tuesday.
* Next week: At Waterloo East, Friday; Waterloo West, Tuesday.
Dropped out: Clear Creek Amana (7), Solon (8), Center Point-Urbana (9), Cedar Rapids Prairie (10).
AREA CLASS RANKINGS:
* Class 5A — 1. C.R. Washington (9-1), 2. Iowa City West (5-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-2), 4. C.R. Prairie (5-4), 5. Linn-Mar (5-4).
* Class 4A — 1. Marion (8-4), 2. C.R. Xavier (6-5), 3. Benton Community (9-4), 4. Clear Creek Amana (9-3), 5. Decorah (8-4).
* Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (13-2), 2. Solon (10-4), 3. West Liberty (8-3), 4. Center Point-Urbana (10-4), 5. Waukon (9-3).
* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (15-0), 2. West Branch (9-1), 3. North Linn (12-1), 4. Cascade (12-4), 5. Jesup (12-2).
* Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (15-1), 2. Springville (14-2), 3. Turkey Valley (10-5), 4. Sigourney (12-3), 5. Elkader Central (8-6).
* * * * *
AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Falls 6-1 10-2
Cedar Rapids Washington 5-1 9-1
Iowa City High 5-1 7-2
Linn-Mar 4-3 5-4
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-3 5-4
Dubuque Wahlert 3-4 6-5
Iowa City Liberty 2-3 2-5
Western Dubuque 2-5 3-11
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 7-1 11-1
Iowa City West 4-1 5-3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 6-6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-4 6-5
Dubuque Hempstead 2-5 2-9
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-5 1-7
Dubuque Senior 0-5 5-5
Waterloo East 0-7 2-10
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Solon 10-2 10-4
Marion 8-2 8-4
Dyersville Beckman 5-7 5-8
Maquoketa 4-7 6-10
West Delaware 2-8 3-9
Mount Vernon 1-9 1-11
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Vinton-Shellsburg 11-2 13-2
Clear Creek Amana 9-2 9-3
Benton Community 8-3 9-4
Center Point-Urbana 7-4 10-4
Williamsburg 5-6 6-7
Independence 1-11 2-12
South Tama 0-8 0-10
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Bellevue 12-1 13-1
Cascade 11-3 12-4
Monticello 9-4 9-5
Northeast 3-7 3-8
Anamosa 2-9 2-11
Camanche 2-11 3-12
North Cedar 0-13 0-13
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Branch 9-1 9-1
West Liberty 8-2 8-3
Iowa City Regina 6-2 6-2
Wilton 6-4 8-4
Mid-Prairie 8-6 8-7
Durant 3-10 3-11
Tipton 2-8 4-9
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Clinton Prince of Peace 7-0 9-4
Lisbon 4-2 5-7
Bellevue Marquette 5-3 7-7
Calamus-Wheatland 4-4 8-7
Easton Valley 3-5 7-8
Midland 2-5 2-11
Cedar Valley Christian 0-6 0-11
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
Maquoketa Valley 9-0 15-0
North Linn 7-1 12-1
Springville 6-2 14-2
Alburnett 4-4 8-5
Central City 4-5 7-6
East Buchanan 3-6 7-6
Edgewood-Colesburg 1-7 1-13
Starmont 0-9 3-12
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 11-2
Waukon 6-2 9-3
Decorah 5-2 8-4
New Hampton 3-3 4-7
Crestwood 2-5 2-10
Charles City 1-5 2-11
Oelwein 0-7 1-12
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 8-2 12-3
Belle Plaine 7-4 10-5
Iowa Valley 7-5 8-6
English Valleys 5-6 7-7
Keota 2-8 2-9
Tri-County 0-11 0-14
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 12-0 15-1
Lynnville-Sully 8-2 12-2
North Mahaska 7-2 8-2
HLV 5-7 6-7
Colfax-Mingo 4-8 4-10
BGM 1-11 1-15
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
North Fayette Valley 9-0 12-1
MFL MarMac 8-2 9-4
Turkey Valley 7-3 10-5
Elkader Central 7-4 8-6
Lansing Kee 6-4 7-6
Clayton Ridge 3-7 5-7
West Central 2-7 4-8
South Winneshiek 2-9 2-11
Postville 0-8 0-11
OTHERS All
Jesup 12-2
North Tama 5-8
Lone Tree 3-5
Meskwaki 4-8
Highland 1-7
Union Community 1-11
Washington (Iowa) 1-12
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com