Girls' basketball: Area Super Ten

This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Dec. 8.
1. IOWA CITY WEST
* Record: 0-0. MVC: 0-0.
* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.
* Streak: Lost 1.
* Previous: 1st.
* Last week: Did not play.
* Coming up: Scheduled to play at home against Iowa City Liberty (Friday), and Dubuque Wahlert (Tuesday), but still in online learning.
2. IOWA CITY HIGH
* Record: 0-0. MVC: 0-0.
* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.
* Streak: Lost 1.
* Previous: 2nd.
* Last week: Did not play.
* Coming up: Scheduled to play at Waterloo West (Friday) and at home against Dubuque Hempstead (Tuesday), but still in online learning.
3. MAQUOKETA VALLEY
* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 1-0.
* Offensive average: 60.3. Defensive average: 30.7
* Streak: Won 3.
* Previous: 3rd.
* Last week: Beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 67-41, Friday; beat Easton Valley, 49-29, Tuesday.
* Coming up: Cedar Valley Christian, Friday; at Lisbon, Saturday; at East Buchanan, Tuesday.
4. WEST BRANCH
* Record: 3-0. River Valley: 3-0.
* Offensive average: 61.0. Defensive average: 28.0.
* Streak: Won 3.
* Previous: 4th.
* Last week: Beat Northeast, 61-29, Friday; beat Tipton, 52-22, Tuesday.
* Coming up: At Cascade, Friday; Solon, Monday; at Wilton, Tuesday.
5. CLEAR CREEK AMANA
* Record: 2-0. Wamac: 2-0.
* Offensive average: 52.0. Defensive average: 39.0.
* Streak: Won 2.
* Previous: NR.
* Last week: Beat Solon, 63-44, Friday; beat Maquoketa, 41-34, Tuesday.
* Coming up: Grinnell, Thursday; at Mount Vernon, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday.
6. MARION
* Record: 1-0. Wamac: 1-0.
* Offensive average: 81.0. Defensive average: 68.0.
* Streak: Won 1.
* Previous: 5th.
* Last week: Did not play.
* Coming up: Scheduled to play at home against South Tama (Friday) and at Solon (Tuesday), but still in online learning.
7. CENTER POINT-URBANA
* Record: 2-1. Wamac: 2-1.
* Offensive average: 56.0. Defensive average: 51.0.
* Streak: Won 2.
* Previous: 7th.
* Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 67-61, Friday.
* Coming up: At Maquoketa, Friday; at South Tama, Tuesday.
8. NORTH LINN
* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 0-0.
* Offensive average: 69.0. Defensive average: 35.3.
* Streak: Won 9.
* Previous: 10th.
* Last week: Beat Bellevue Marquette, 82-35, Friday; beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 61-48, Tuesday.
* Coming up: Calamus-Wheatland, Friday; at Cedar Valley Christian, Saturday; Starmont, Tuesday.
9. SPRINGVILLE
* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 0-0.
* Offensive average: 54.7. Defensive average: 26.0.
* Streak: Won 3.
* Previous: NR.
* Last week: Beat Elkader Central, 50-42, Saturday; beat Cedar Valley Christian, 77-3, Tuesday.
* Coming up: Midland, Friday; at Clinton Prince of Peace, Saturday; Edgewood-Colesburg, Tuesday.
10. WEST LIBERTY
* Record: 0-0. River Valley: 0-0.
* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.
* Streak: Lost 1.
* Previous: 9th.
* Last week: Did not play.
* Coming up: At Bellevue, Friday; at North Scott, Saturday; Durant, Monday; at Tipton, Tuesday.
Dropped out: Solon (6), Cedar Rapids Xavier (8).
AREA CLASS RANKINGS:
* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City West (0-0), 2. Iowa City High (0-0), 3. C.R. Washington (0-0), 4. C.R. Prairie (0-0), 5. C.R. Kennedy (0-0).
* Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (2-0), 2. Marion (1-0), 3. C.R. Xavier (0-2), 4. Benton Community (1-0), 5. Decorah (2-0).
* Class 3A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (2-1), 2. West Liberty (0-0), 3. Solon (2-2), 4. Waukon (1-0), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (4-0).
* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (2-0), 2. West Branch (3-0), 3. North Linn (3-0), 4. Jesup (4-0), 5. Iowa City Regina (3-0).
* Class 1A — 1. Springville (3-0), 2. Montezuma (4-1), 3. Elkader Central (4-1), 4. Sigourney (2-0), 5. Turkey Valley (2-2).
* * * * *
AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Western Dubuque 1-0 1-3
Dubuque Wahlert 1-1 2-1
Cedar Falls 0-0 1-0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-0 0-0
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0 0-0
Iowa City High 0-0 0-0
Iowa City Liberty 0-0 0-0
Linn-Mar 0-0 0-0
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 1-0 1-0
Dubuque Senior 0-0 2-0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-0 0-0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-0 0-0
Iowa City West 0-0 0-0
Dubuque Hempstead 0-0 0-2
Waterloo East 0-1 0-1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-1 0-2
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Marion 1-0 1-0
Solon 2-1 2-2
Dyersville Beckman 1-3 1-3
Mount Vernon 0-0 0-0
West Delaware 0-2 1-3
Maquoketa 0-2 0-2
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Vinton-Shellsburg 3-0 4-0
Clear Creek Amana 2-0 2-0
Benton Community 1-0 1-0
Center Point-Urbana 2-1 2-1
South Tama 0-0 0-0
Independence 0-1 0-1
Williamsburg 0-2 1-2
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Bellevue 3-0 4-0
Monticello 2-0 2-0
Cascade 2-2 2-3
Northeast 1-2 1-3
Camanche 1-3 1-3
Anamosa 0-1 0-1
North Cedar 0-3 0-3
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa City Regina 3-0 3-0
West Branch 3-0 3-0
Wilton 2-1 3-1
Mid-Prairie 2-1 2-2
West Liberty 0-0 0-0
Tipton 0-3 0-3
Durant 0-3 0-4
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Easton Valley 1-0 2-2
Clinton Prince of Peace 1-0 1-2
Lisbon 0-0 0-0
Cedar Valley Christian 0-0 0-2
Midland 0-0 0-3
Calamus-Wheatland 0-1 2-1
Bellevue Marquette 0-1 0-5
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
East Buchanan 1-0 3-0
Maquoketa Valley 1-0 3-0
Alburnett 0-0 2-0
North Linn 0-0 3-0
Springville 0-0 3-0
Central City 0-0 0-0
Starmont 0-1 2-1
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 0-4
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Decorah 1-0 2-0
Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 2-0
Waukon 1-0 1-0
Charles City 0-0 1-2
New Hampton 0-1 0-2
Crestwood 0-1 0-4
Oelwein 0-1 0-4
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 2-0 2-0
Iowa Valley 2-1 2-2
Keota 1-1 1-1
Belle Plaine 1-1 1-2
English Valleys 0-0 0-0
Tri-County 0-3 0-4
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 3-0 4-1
Lynnville-Sully 2-1 5-1
North Mahaska 2-1 3-1
HLV 1-2 1-2
Colfax-Mingo 0-2 0-3
BGM 0-2 0-4
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
Elkader Central 4-0 4-1
North Fayette Valley 2-0 3-0
MFL MarMac 2-0 3-0
Lansing Kee 1-1 1-2
Turkey Valley 1-2 2-2
West Central 1-2 1-3
Clayton Ridge 1-3 1-3
South Winneshiek 1-3 1-3
Postville 0-2 0-2
OTHERS All
Jesup 4-0
North Tama 1-2
Highland 0-0
Lone Tree 0-0
Meskwaki 0-2
Union Community 0-3
Washington (Iowa) 0-4
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com