Girls' basketball: Area Super Ten

This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Dec. 8.

1. IOWA CITY WEST

* Record: 0-0. MVC: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 1st.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Coming up: Scheduled to play at home against Iowa City Liberty (Friday), and Dubuque Wahlert (Tuesday), but still in online learning.

2. IOWA CITY HIGH

* Record: 0-0. MVC: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 2nd.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Coming up: Scheduled to play at Waterloo West (Friday) and at home against Dubuque Hempstead (Tuesday), but still in online learning.

3. MAQUOKETA VALLEY

* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 1-0.

* Offensive average: 60.3. Defensive average: 30.7

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: 3rd.

* Last week: Beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 67-41, Friday; beat Easton Valley, 49-29, Tuesday.

* Coming up: Cedar Valley Christian, Friday; at Lisbon, Saturday; at East Buchanan, Tuesday.

4. WEST BRANCH

* Record: 3-0. River Valley: 3-0.

* Offensive average: 61.0. Defensive average: 28.0.

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: 4th.

* Last week: Beat Northeast, 61-29, Friday; beat Tipton, 52-22, Tuesday.

* Coming up: At Cascade, Friday; Solon, Monday; at Wilton, Tuesday.

5. CLEAR CREEK AMANA

* Record: 2-0. Wamac: 2-0.

* Offensive average: 52.0. Defensive average: 39.0.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Solon, 63-44, Friday; beat Maquoketa, 41-34, Tuesday.

* Coming up: Grinnell, Thursday; at Mount Vernon, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday.

6. MARION

* Record: 1-0. Wamac: 1-0.

* Offensive average: 81.0. Defensive average: 68.0.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 5th.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Coming up: Scheduled to play at home against South Tama (Friday) and at Solon (Tuesday), but still in online learning.

7. CENTER POINT-URBANA

* Record: 2-1. Wamac: 2-1.

* Offensive average: 56.0. Defensive average: 51.0.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 7th.

* Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 67-61, Friday.

* Coming up: At Maquoketa, Friday; at South Tama, Tuesday.

8. NORTH LINN

* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 69.0. Defensive average: 35.3.

* Streak: Won 9.

* Previous: 10th.

* Last week: Beat Bellevue Marquette, 82-35, Friday; beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 61-48, Tuesday.

* Coming up: Calamus-Wheatland, Friday; at Cedar Valley Christian, Saturday; Starmont, Tuesday.

9. SPRINGVILLE

* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 54.7. Defensive average: 26.0.

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Elkader Central, 50-42, Saturday; beat Cedar Valley Christian, 77-3, Tuesday.

* Coming up: Midland, Friday; at Clinton Prince of Peace, Saturday; Edgewood-Colesburg, Tuesday.

10. WEST LIBERTY

* Record: 0-0. River Valley: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 9th.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Coming up: At Bellevue, Friday; at North Scott, Saturday; Durant, Monday; at Tipton, Tuesday.

Dropped out: Solon (6), Cedar Rapids Xavier (8).

AREA CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City West (0-0), 2. Iowa City High (0-0), 3. C.R. Washington (0-0), 4. C.R. Prairie (0-0), 5. C.R. Kennedy (0-0).

* Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (2-0), 2. Marion (1-0), 3. C.R. Xavier (0-2), 4. Benton Community (1-0), 5. Decorah (2-0).

* Class 3A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (2-1), 2. West Liberty (0-0), 3. Solon (2-2), 4. Waukon (1-0), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (4-0).

* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (2-0), 2. West Branch (3-0), 3. North Linn (3-0), 4. Jesup (4-0), 5. Iowa City Regina (3-0).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

* Class 1A — 1. Springville (3-0), 2. Montezuma (4-1), 3. Elkader Central (4-1), 4. Sigourney (2-0), 5. Turkey Valley (2-2).

* * * * *

AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Western Dubuque 1-0 1-3

Dubuque Wahlert 1-1 2-1

Cedar Falls 0-0 1-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-0 0-0

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0 0-0

Iowa City High 0-0 0-0

Iowa City Liberty 0-0 0-0

Linn-Mar 0-0 0-0

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 1-0 1-0

Dubuque Senior 0-0 2-0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-0 0-0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-0 0-0

Iowa City West 0-0 0-0

Dubuque Hempstead 0-0 0-2

Waterloo East 0-1 0-1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-1 0-2

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Marion 1-0 1-0

Solon 2-1 2-2

Dyersville Beckman 1-3 1-3

Mount Vernon 0-0 0-0

West Delaware 0-2 1-3

Maquoketa 0-2 0-2

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Vinton-Shellsburg 3-0 4-0

Clear Creek Amana 2-0 2-0

Benton Community 1-0 1-0

Center Point-Urbana 2-1 2-1

South Tama 0-0 0-0

Independence 0-1 0-1

Williamsburg 0-2 1-2

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 3-0 4-0

Monticello 2-0 2-0

Cascade 2-2 2-3

Northeast 1-2 1-3

Camanche 1-3 1-3

Anamosa 0-1 0-1

North Cedar 0-3 0-3

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa City Regina 3-0 3-0

West Branch 3-0 3-0

Wilton 2-1 3-1

Mid-Prairie 2-1 2-2

West Liberty 0-0 0-0

Tipton 0-3 0-3

Durant 0-3 0-4

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Easton Valley 1-0 2-2

Clinton Prince of Peace 1-0 1-2

Lisbon 0-0 0-0

Cedar Valley Christian 0-0 0-2

Midland 0-0 0-3

Calamus-Wheatland 0-1 2-1

Bellevue Marquette 0-1 0-5

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

East Buchanan 1-0 3-0

Maquoketa Valley 1-0 3-0

Alburnett 0-0 2-0

North Linn 0-0 3-0

Springville 0-0 3-0

Central City 0-0 0-0

Starmont 0-1 2-1

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 0-4

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Decorah 1-0 2-0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 2-0

Waukon 1-0 1-0

Charles City 0-0 1-2

New Hampton 0-1 0-2

Crestwood 0-1 0-4

Oelwein 0-1 0-4

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 2-0 2-0

Iowa Valley 2-1 2-2

Keota 1-1 1-1

Belle Plaine 1-1 1-2

English Valleys 0-0 0-0

Tri-County 0-3 0-4

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 3-0 4-1

Lynnville-Sully 2-1 5-1

North Mahaska 2-1 3-1

HLV 1-2 1-2

Colfax-Mingo 0-2 0-3

BGM 0-2 0-4

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Elkader Central 4-0 4-1

North Fayette Valley 2-0 3-0

MFL MarMac 2-0 3-0

Lansing Kee 1-1 1-2

Turkey Valley 1-2 2-2

West Central 1-2 1-3

Clayton Ridge 1-3 1-3

South Winneshiek 1-3 1-3

Postville 0-2 0-2

OTHERS All

Jesup 4-0

North Tama 1-2

Highland 0-0

Lone Tree 0-0

Meskwaki 0-2

Union Community 0-3

Washington (Iowa) 0-4

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com