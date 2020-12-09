Prep Basketball

Girls' basketball: Area Super Ten

Top 4 remain the same; Clear Creek Amana jumps into the list at No. 5

Clear Creek Amana's Emily Sly (51) controls the ball under pressure from Solon's Kaia Holtkamp (11) during Friday's girl
Clear Creek Amana’s Emily Sly (51) controls the ball under pressure from Solon’s Kaia Holtkamp (11) during Friday’s girls basketball game at Tiffin. The Clippers won, 63-44, and have moved to No. 5 in this week’s area Super Ten. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

This week’s area girls basketball Super Ten, including games played Tuesday, Dec. 8.

1. IOWA CITY WEST

* Record: 0-0. MVC: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 1st.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Coming up: Scheduled to play at home against Iowa City Liberty (Friday), and Dubuque Wahlert (Tuesday), but still in online learning.

2. IOWA CITY HIGH

* Record: 0-0. MVC: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 2nd.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Coming up: Scheduled to play at Waterloo West (Friday) and at home against Dubuque Hempstead (Tuesday), but still in online learning.

3. MAQUOKETA VALLEY

* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 1-0.

* Offensive average: 60.3. Defensive average: 30.7

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: 3rd.

* Last week: Beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 67-41, Friday; beat Easton Valley, 49-29, Tuesday.

* Coming up: Cedar Valley Christian, Friday; at Lisbon, Saturday; at East Buchanan, Tuesday.

4. WEST BRANCH

* Record: 3-0. River Valley: 3-0.

* Offensive average: 61.0. Defensive average: 28.0.

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: 4th.

* Last week: Beat Northeast, 61-29, Friday; beat Tipton, 52-22, Tuesday.

* Coming up: At Cascade, Friday; Solon, Monday; at Wilton, Tuesday.

5. CLEAR CREEK AMANA

* Record: 2-0. Wamac: 2-0.

* Offensive average: 52.0. Defensive average: 39.0.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Solon, 63-44, Friday; beat Maquoketa, 41-34, Tuesday.

* Coming up: Grinnell, Thursday; at Mount Vernon, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday.

6. MARION

* Record: 1-0. Wamac: 1-0.

* Offensive average: 81.0. Defensive average: 68.0.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 5th.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Coming up: Scheduled to play at home against South Tama (Friday) and at Solon (Tuesday), but still in online learning.

7. CENTER POINT-URBANA

* Record: 2-1. Wamac: 2-1.

* Offensive average: 56.0. Defensive average: 51.0.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 7th.

* Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 67-61, Friday.

* Coming up: At Maquoketa, Friday; at South Tama, Tuesday.

8. NORTH LINN

* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 69.0. Defensive average: 35.3.

* Streak: Won 9.

* Previous: 10th.

* Last week: Beat Bellevue Marquette, 82-35, Friday; beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 61-48, Tuesday.

* Coming up: Calamus-Wheatland, Friday; at Cedar Valley Christian, Saturday; Starmont, Tuesday.

9. SPRINGVILLE

* Record: 3-0. Tri-Rivers West: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 54.7. Defensive average: 26.0.

* Streak: Won 3.

* Previous: NR.

* Last week: Beat Elkader Central, 50-42, Saturday; beat Cedar Valley Christian, 77-3, Tuesday.

* Coming up: Midland, Friday; at Clinton Prince of Peace, Saturday; Edgewood-Colesburg, Tuesday.

10. WEST LIBERTY

* Record: 0-0. River Valley: 0-0.

* Offensive average: 00.0. Defensive average: 00.0.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 9th.

* Last week: Did not play.

* Coming up: At Bellevue, Friday; at North Scott, Saturday; Durant, Monday; at Tipton, Tuesday.

Dropped out: Solon (6), Cedar Rapids Xavier (8).

AREA CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City West (0-0), 2. Iowa City High (0-0), 3. C.R. Washington (0-0), 4. C.R. Prairie (0-0), 5. C.R. Kennedy (0-0).

* Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (2-0), 2. Marion (1-0), 3. C.R. Xavier (0-2), 4. Benton Community (1-0), 5. Decorah (2-0).

* Class 3A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (2-1), 2. West Liberty (0-0), 3. Solon (2-2), 4. Waukon (1-0), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (4-0).

* Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (2-0), 2. West Branch (3-0), 3. North Linn (3-0), 4. Jesup (4-0), 5. Iowa City Regina (3-0).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

* Class 1A — 1. Springville (3-0), 2. Montezuma (4-1), 3. Elkader Central (4-1), 4. Sigourney (2-0), 5. Turkey Valley (2-2).

* * * * *

AREA STANDINGS (through Tuesday)

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Western Dubuque 1-0 1-3

Dubuque Wahlert 1-1 2-1

Cedar Falls 0-0 1-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-0 0-0

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-0 0-0

Iowa City High 0-0 0-0

Iowa City Liberty 0-0 0-0

Linn-Mar 0-0 0-0

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 1-0 1-0

Dubuque Senior 0-0 2-0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-0 0-0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-0 0-0

Iowa City West 0-0 0-0

Dubuque Hempstead 0-0 0-2

Waterloo East 0-1 0-1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-1 0-2

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Marion 1-0 1-0

Solon 2-1 2-2

Dyersville Beckman 1-3 1-3

Mount Vernon 0-0 0-0

West Delaware 0-2 1-3

Maquoketa 0-2 0-2

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Vinton-Shellsburg 3-0 4-0

Clear Creek Amana 2-0 2-0

Benton Community 1-0 1-0

Center Point-Urbana 2-1 2-1

South Tama 0-0 0-0

Independence 0-1 0-1

Williamsburg 0-2 1-2

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 3-0 4-0

Monticello 2-0 2-0

Cascade 2-2 2-3

Northeast 1-2 1-3

Camanche 1-3 1-3

Anamosa 0-1 0-1

North Cedar 0-3 0-3

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa City Regina 3-0 3-0

West Branch 3-0 3-0

Wilton 2-1 3-1

Mid-Prairie 2-1 2-2

West Liberty 0-0 0-0

Tipton 0-3 0-3

Durant 0-3 0-4

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Easton Valley 1-0 2-2

Clinton Prince of Peace 1-0 1-2

Lisbon 0-0 0-0

Cedar Valley Christian 0-0 0-2

Midland 0-0 0-3

Calamus-Wheatland 0-1 2-1

Bellevue Marquette 0-1 0-5

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

East Buchanan 1-0 3-0

Maquoketa Valley 1-0 3-0

Alburnett 0-0 2-0

North Linn 0-0 3-0

Springville 0-0 3-0

Central City 0-0 0-0

Starmont 0-1 2-1

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 0-4

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Decorah 1-0 2-0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 2-0

Waukon 1-0 1-0

Charles City 0-0 1-2

New Hampton 0-1 0-2

Crestwood 0-1 0-4

Oelwein 0-1 0-4

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 2-0 2-0

Iowa Valley 2-1 2-2

Keota 1-1 1-1

Belle Plaine 1-1 1-2

English Valleys 0-0 0-0

Tri-County 0-3 0-4

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 3-0 4-1

Lynnville-Sully 2-1 5-1

North Mahaska 2-1 3-1

HLV 1-2 1-2

Colfax-Mingo 0-2 0-3

BGM 0-2 0-4

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Elkader Central 4-0 4-1

North Fayette Valley 2-0 3-0

MFL MarMac 2-0 3-0

Lansing Kee 1-1 1-2

Turkey Valley 1-2 2-2

West Central 1-2 1-3

Clayton Ridge 1-3 1-3

South Winneshiek 1-3 1-3

Postville 0-2 0-2

OTHERS All

Jesup 4-0

North Tama 1-2

Highland 0-0

Lone Tree 0-0

Meskwaki 0-2

Union Community 0-3

Washington (Iowa) 0-4

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Experienced Wahlert girls' basketball team tops Xavier, 56-47

Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Dubuque Wahlert girls' basketball

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: North Linn opens No. 1 in Class 1A

Solon boys' basketball bounces back with win over Clear Creek Amana

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID is rarely spread in Iowa classrooms, it's happening in communities, health officials say

UI epidemiologist cautiously optimistic about Thanksgiving's effect on COVID-19 spread in Iowa

Iowa surpasses 2,900 COVID-19 deaths with state reporting change

Iowa teachers, police would be next in line for vaccine under state distribution plan

Iowa City schools plan for hybrid next week, but apply for another virtual waiver

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.