Gazette area girls' basketball area Super 10: 6 teams remain unbeaten

The Gazette’s area girls’ basketball Super 10, through games played Tuesday, Jan. 14:
|1.
|
Iowa City High
9-0 (6-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 75.6
Defensive average: 40.4
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 64-55, Tuesday
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; at Cedar Falls, Tuesday
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
10-0 (7-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 62.4
Defensive average: 43.9
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 68-55, Monday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 56-42, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday
|3.
|
Marion
9-0 (9-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 69.1
Defensive average: 31.7
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 83-36, Tuesday
Coming up: At Mount Vernon, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday
|4.
|
Center Point-Urbana
10-0 (8-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 55.7
Defensive average: 32.7
Streak: Won 19
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Independence, 66-12, Tuesday
Coming up: Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; Benton Community, Tuesday
|5.
|
Cascade
11-0 (10-0 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 64.4
Defensive average: 32.7
Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat Northeast, 72-32, Tuesday
Coming up: At Anamosa, Thursday; at Monticello, Monday; Camanche, Tuesday
|6.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
7-3 (6-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 55.6
Defensive average: 47.5
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Waterloo West, 65-52, Tuesday
Coming up: Cedar Falls, Friday; at Waterloo East, Tuesday
|7.
|
Montezuma
11-0 (8-0 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 65.6
Defensive average: 30.6
Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Iowa Valley, 70-29, Tuesday
Coming up: Belle Plaine, Friday; English Valleys, Monday; at Keota, Tuesday
|8.
|
North Linn
10-1 (5-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 66.6
Defensive average: 33.8
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Springville, 63-44, Tuesday
Coming up: At East Buchanan, Thursday; at Central City, Friday; at Alburnett, Tuesday
|9.
|
West Branch
10-2 (9-1 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 59.0
Defensive average: 35.5
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 45-20, Tuesday
Coming up: At Durant, Thursday; at Mid-Prairie, Monday
|10.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
6-4 (4-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 55.3
Defensive average: 55.4
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Beat Dubuque Senior, 61-46, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Monday; at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday
Dropped out: None
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (9-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-4), 4. Iowa City West (5-4), 5. Cedar Rapids Washington (6-5)
Class 4A — 1. Marion (9-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (10-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-3), 4. Clear Creek Amana (9-3), 5. Maquoketa (8-3)
Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (10-2), 2. Monticello (9-3), 3. Jesup (8-3), 4. Waukon (8-5), 5. Solon (6-6)
Class 2A — 1. Cascade (11-0), 2. North Linn (10-1), 3. West Branch (10-2), 4. Maquoketa Valley (11-1), 5. MFL MarMac (12-2)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (11-0), 2. East Buchanan (9-2), 3. Turkey Valley (12-1), 4. Springville (9-2), 5. Elkader Central (12-2)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-0 10-0
Iowa City High 6-0 9-0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-0 7-3
Cedar Falls 4-2 8-3
Cedar Rapids Washington 3-3 6-5
Dubuque Senior 2-4 4-7
Western Dubuque 2-4 4-7
Waterloo East 0-6 0-9
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 4-2 9-2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 6-4
Iowa City West 3-3 5-4
Linn-Mar 3-3 3-8
Dubuque Wahlert 2-4 4-7
Dubuque Hempstead 2-5 5-7
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-5 2-9
Iowa City Liberty 0-6 1-9
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Marion 9-0 9-0
DeWitt Central 9-1 10-1
Maquoketa 7-3 8-3
Solon 6-5 6-6
Mount Vernon 5-5 5-6
Dyersville Beckman 5-6 6-7
West Delaware 1-10 1-11
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Center Point-Urbana 8-0 10-0
Clear Creek Amana 8-3 9-3
Vinton-Shellsburg 6-5 7-5
Benton Community 5-5 6-5
Independence 2-9 3-10
Williamsburg 1-9 2-9
South Tama 0-11 0-12
RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All
Cascade 10-0 11-0
Monticello 9-1 9-3
Northeast 6-5 7-5
Bellevue 5-5 6-6
Anamosa 2-8 2-9
Camanche 2-8 2-9
North Cedar 0-10 0-10
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All
West Branch 9-1 10-2
West Liberty 8-2 10-2
Iowa City Regina 6-3 6-3
Mid-Prairie 4-5 4-6
Wilton 3-7 4-8
Durant 3-7 3-9
Tipton 3-8 4-8
TRI-RIVERS EAST Div. All
Bellevue Marquette 4-0 11-1
Clinton Prince of Peace 4-0 6-5
Easton Valley 3-2 5-6
Calamus-Wheatland 2-2 5-6
Lisbon 2-3 3-8
Midland 0-4 1-9
Cedar Valley Christian 0-4 0-11
TRI-RIVERS WEST Div. All
North Linn 5-0 10-1
Maquoketa Valley 4-1 11-1
East Buchanan 4-1 9-2
Springville 3-2 9-2
Alburnett 3-2 5-5
Central City 1-4 5-6
Starmont 0-5 2-9
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-5 2-10
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 10-2
Crestwood 5-1 12-2
New Hampton 4-3 6-6
Waukon 3-3 8-5
Decorah 2-4 8-5
Charles City 1-5 4-10
Oelwein 0-6 0-12
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 6-2 8-3
Iowa Valley 6-3 7-4
English Valleys 5-3 8-4
Belle Plaine 4-4 7-5
Keota 1-7 1-10
Tri-County 0-8 1-10
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 8-0 11-0
North Mahaska 8-1 9-2
Lynnville-Sully 6-2 8-3
Colfax-Mingo 3-5 3-7
BGM 2-6 4-7
HLV 0-8 0-10
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
Turkey Valley 9-1 12-1
MFL MarMac 9-1 12-2
Elkader Central 8-2 12-2
North Fayette Valley 6-3 6-5
Lansing Kee 6-4 9-4
Postville 2-7 3-9
West Central 2-8 4-9
Clayton Ridge 2-8 2-11
South Winneshiek 0-10 0-12
OTHERS All
Jesup 8-3
Meskwaki 7-3
Lone Tree 8-5
Washington (Iowa) 6-4
Highland 4-11
North Tama 2-9
Hillcrest Academy 1-11
Union Community 0-10
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com