Gazette area girls' basketball area Super 10: 6 teams remain unbeaten

1. Iowa City High 9-0 (6-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 75.6

Defensive average: 40.4

Streak: Won 9

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 64-55, Tuesday

Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; at Cedar Falls, Tuesday

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-0 (7-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 62.4

Defensive average: 43.9

Streak: Won 10

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 68-55, Monday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 56-42, Tuesday

Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday

3. Marion 9-0 (9-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 69.1

Defensive average: 31.7

Streak: Won 9

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 83-36, Tuesday

Coming up: At Mount Vernon, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday

4. Center Point-Urbana 10-0 (8-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 55.7

Defensive average: 32.7

Streak: Won 19

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Independence, 66-12, Tuesday

Coming up: Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; Benton Community, Tuesday

5. Cascade 11-0 (10-0 River Valley)

Offensive average: 64.4

Defensive average: 32.7

Streak: Won 11

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Beat Northeast, 72-32, Tuesday

Coming up: At Anamosa, Thursday; at Monticello, Monday; Camanche, Tuesday

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-3 (6-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 55.6

Defensive average: 47.5

Streak: Won 3

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Beat Waterloo West, 65-52, Tuesday

Coming up: Cedar Falls, Friday; at Waterloo East, Tuesday

7. Montezuma 11-0 (8-0 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 65.6

Defensive average: 30.6

Streak: Won 11

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Beat Iowa Valley, 70-29, Tuesday

Coming up: Belle Plaine, Friday; English Valleys, Monday; at Keota, Tuesday

8. North Linn 10-1 (5-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 66.6

Defensive average: 33.8

Streak: Won 6

Previous: No. 8

Last week: Beat Springville, 63-44, Tuesday

Coming up: At East Buchanan, Thursday; at Central City, Friday; at Alburnett, Tuesday

9. West Branch 10-2 (9-1 River Valley)

Offensive average: 59.0

Defensive average: 35.5

Streak: Won 6

Previous: No. 9

Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 45-20, Tuesday

Coming up: At Durant, Thursday; at Mid-Prairie, Monday

10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-4 (4-2 MVC)