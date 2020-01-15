Prep Basketball

Gazette area girls' basketball area Super 10: 6 teams remain unbeaten

No change at all this week, from 1 through 10

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Mary Kate Moeder shoots a free throw in the second half of the Saints’ 65-52 girls’ basketball win over Waterloo West on Tuesday. Moeder scored a career-high 16 points. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Mary Kate Moeder shoots a free throw in the second half of the Saints’ 65-52 girls’ basketball win over Waterloo West on Tuesday. Moeder scored a career-high 16 points. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s area girls’ basketball Super 10, through games played Tuesday, Jan. 14:

1.

Iowa City High

9-0 (6-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 75.6
Defensive average: 40.4
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 64-55, Tuesday
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; at Cedar Falls, Tuesday
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

10-0 (7-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 62.4
Defensive average: 43.9
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 68-55, Monday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 56-42, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday
   
3.

Marion

9-0 (9-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 69.1
Defensive average: 31.7
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Dyersville Beckman, 83-36, Tuesday
Coming up: At Mount Vernon, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday
 
4.

Center Point-Urbana

10-0 (8-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 55.7
Defensive average: 32.7
Streak: Won 19
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Independence, 66-12, Tuesday
Coming up: Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; Benton Community, Tuesday
 
5.

Cascade

11-0 (10-0 River Valley)
Offensive average: 64.4
Defensive average: 32.7
Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat Northeast, 72-32, Tuesday
Coming up: At Anamosa, Thursday; at Monticello, Monday; Camanche, Tuesday
 
6.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

7-3 (6-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 55.6
Defensive average: 47.5
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Waterloo West, 65-52, Tuesday
Coming up: Cedar Falls, Friday; at Waterloo East, Tuesday
 
7.

Montezuma

11-0 (8-0 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 65.6
Defensive average: 30.6
Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Iowa Valley, 70-29, Tuesday
Coming up: Belle Plaine, Friday; English Valleys, Monday; at Keota, Tuesday
 
8.

North Linn

10-1 (5-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 66.6
Defensive average: 33.8
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Springville, 63-44, Tuesday
Coming up: At East Buchanan, Thursday; at Central City, Friday; at Alburnett, Tuesday
 
9.

West Branch

10-2 (9-1 River Valley)
Offensive average: 59.0
Defensive average: 35.5
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 45-20, Tuesday
Coming up: At Durant, Thursday; at Mid-Prairie, Monday
 
10.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

6-4 (4-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 55.3
Defensive average: 55.4
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Beat Dubuque Senior, 61-46, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday; Western Dubuque, Monday; at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday
 
 

Dropped out: None

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (9-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-4), 4. Iowa City West (5-4), 5. Cedar Rapids Washington (6-5)

Class 4A — 1. Marion (9-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (10-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-3), 4. Clear Creek Amana (9-3), 5. Maquoketa (8-3)

Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (10-2), 2. Monticello (9-3), 3. Jesup (8-3), 4. Waukon (8-5), 5. Solon (6-6)

Class 2A — 1. Cascade (11-0), 2. North Linn (10-1), 3. West Branch (10-2), 4. Maquoketa Valley (11-1), 5. MFL MarMac (12-2)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (11-0), 2. East Buchanan (9-2), 3. Turkey Valley (12-1), 4. Springville (9-2), 5. Elkader Central (12-2)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-0 10-0

Iowa City High 6-0 9-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-0 7-3

Cedar Falls 4-2 8-3

Cedar Rapids Washington 3-3 6-5

Dubuque Senior 2-4 4-7

Western Dubuque 2-4 4-7

Waterloo East 0-6 0-9

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 4-2 9-2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 6-4

Iowa City West 3-3 5-4

Linn-Mar 3-3 3-8

Dubuque Wahlert 2-4 4-7

Dubuque Hempstead 2-5 5-7

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-5 2-9

Iowa City Liberty 0-6 1-9

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Marion 9-0 9-0

DeWitt Central 9-1 10-1

Maquoketa 7-3 8-3

Solon 6-5 6-6

Mount Vernon 5-5 5-6

Dyersville Beckman 5-6 6-7

West Delaware 1-10 1-11

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Center Point-Urbana 8-0 10-0

Clear Creek Amana 8-3 9-3

Vinton-Shellsburg 6-5 7-5

Benton Community 5-5 6-5

Independence 2-9 3-10

Williamsburg 1-9 2-9

South Tama 0-11 0-12

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All

Cascade 10-0 11-0

Monticello 9-1 9-3

Northeast 6-5 7-5

Bellevue 5-5 6-6

Anamosa 2-8 2-9

Camanche 2-8 2-9

North Cedar 0-10 0-10

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All

West Branch 9-1 10-2

West Liberty 8-2 10-2

Iowa City Regina 6-3 6-3

Mid-Prairie 4-5 4-6

Wilton 3-7 4-8

Durant 3-7 3-9

Tipton 3-8 4-8

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST Div. All

Bellevue Marquette 4-0 11-1

Clinton Prince of Peace 4-0 6-5

Easton Valley 3-2 5-6

Calamus-Wheatland 2-2 5-6

Lisbon 2-3 3-8

Midland 0-4 1-9

Cedar Valley Christian 0-4 0-11

TRI-RIVERS WEST Div. All

North Linn 5-0 10-1

Maquoketa Valley 4-1 11-1

East Buchanan 4-1 9-2

Springville 3-2 9-2

Alburnett 3-2 5-5

Central City 1-4 5-6

Starmont 0-5 2-9

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-5 2-10

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 7-0 10-2

Crestwood 5-1 12-2

New Hampton 4-3 6-6

Waukon 3-3 8-5

Decorah 2-4 8-5

Charles City 1-5 4-10

Oelwein 0-6 0-12

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 6-2 8-3

Iowa Valley 6-3 7-4

English Valleys 5-3 8-4

Belle Plaine 4-4 7-5

Keota 1-7 1-10

Tri-County 0-8 1-10

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 8-0 11-0

North Mahaska 8-1 9-2

Lynnville-Sully 6-2 8-3

Colfax-Mingo 3-5 3-7

BGM 2-6 4-7

HLV 0-8 0-10

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Turkey Valley 9-1 12-1

MFL MarMac 9-1 12-2

Elkader Central 8-2 12-2

North Fayette Valley 6-3 6-5

Lansing Kee 6-4 9-4

Postville 2-7 3-9

West Central 2-8 4-9

Clayton Ridge 2-8 2-11

South Winneshiek 0-10 0-12

 

OTHERS All

Jesup 8-3

Meskwaki 7-3

Lone Tree 8-5

Washington (Iowa) 6-4

Highland 4-11

North Tama 2-9

Hillcrest Academy 1-11

Union Community 0-10

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

