Freshman Willie Hodges' 3-pointer lifts Cedar Rapids Washington past Linn-Mar, 58-56

Warriors come back after icy shooting start

Willie Hodges hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left to lift Cedar Rapids Washington past Linn-Mar, 58-56, Friday night.

CEDAR RAPIDS — A driveway dream? No, this was bright-lights reality.

Willie Hodges nailed a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to give Cedar Rapids Washington a 58-56 Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball victory over Linn-Mar on Friday at Washington High School.

“I do that all the time in the driveway — 3, 2, 1,” said Hodges, a 15-year-old freshman. “It’s a dream come true.”

The Warriors (9-5, 5-3 MVC) recovered from an icy start; they had only one field goal in 18 attempts through the first 14 minutes.

Hodges got his opportunity after the Lions (4-6, 3-5) missed three straight free throws with a 56-55 lead in the final 45 seconds.

“I had that stepback, and they weren’t guarding me,” he said. “I thought I’d might as well have the confidence to take the shot.”

Down 20-8 and 23-12 late in the second quarter, Washington got back in it with the final eight points of the half.

The Warriors took their first lead, 29-27, midway through the third quarter, and the rest of the game featured six lead changes the rest of the way. Linn-Mar held a 47-39 lead with 4:40 left, but Wyatt Cain and Quincy Underwood nailed a pair of 3-pointers to close the deficit.

Underwood scored all of his team-high 13 points in the second half, and he also grabbed eight rebounds. Henry Clymer added 12 points, Jesse Sellers 11.

Jaxson Young paced Linn-Mar with 13 points.

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 58, LINN-MAR 56

At C.R. Washington

LINN-MAR (56): Pearson Martin 0-6 0-0 0, Gavyn Lamb 4-11 1-2 9, Cam Guenther 3-6 1-2 9, Jaxson Young 6-11 0-3 13, Luke Passmore 2-2 4-4 8, Ian Mindrup 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson Severson 2-4 2-2 8, Jayden Hill 1-1 0-0 2, Henry Read 1-1 2-2 5, Jack Robertson 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Knipper 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Martin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 10-15 56.

C.R. WASHINGTON (58): Jesse Sellers 3-11 4-5 11, Jaden Harris 1-2 2-2 5, Traijan Sain 2-7 0-4 5, Quincy Underwood 6-15 0-0 13, Henry Clymer 3-8 5-6 12, Wyatt Cain 1-4 1-2 4, Willie Hodges 3-6 1-2 8, Omoro Crusoe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 13-21 58.

Halftime: Linn-Mar 23, Washington 20. 3-point goals: Linn-Mar 6-17 (Martin 0-3, Lamb 0-3, Guenther 2-4, Young 1-2, Severson 2-3, Read 1-1, Martin 0-1), Washington 7-17 (Sellers 1-5, Harris 1-1, Sain 1-2, Underwood 1-2, Clymer 1-2, Cain 1-3, Hodges 1-2). Team fouls: Linn-Mar 17, Washington 16. Fouled out: Sain. Rebounds: Linn-Mar 31 (Young 7), Washington 38 (Sain 10). Assists: Linn-Mar 11 (Martin 3), Washington 7 (Harris 3). Steals: Linn-Mar 11 (three with 2), Washington 7 (Sellers 2). Turnovers: Linn-Mar 12, Washington 14.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

