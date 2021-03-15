Willie Guy, former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep, commits to North Dakota State

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep Willie Guy III announced Monday he has committed to play college basketball beginning next year at North Dakota State.

The 5-foot-10 guard is a sophomore at Des Moines Area Community College, where he averages 11.9 points and 6.1 assists per game. DMACC is the top-ranked team in NJCAA Division II.

Guy, whose father played football at the University of Iowa, was a three-year starter for Jefferson. As a senior, he averaged 15.9 points per game.

I am extremely blessed and proud to announce that I have committed to North Dakota State University!!! #rollherd pic.twitter.com/Ihj4OQwL01 — Willie Guy (@Willie1Guy) March 15, 2021

North Dakota State finished 15-12 this past season, losing to Oral Roberts in the Summit League tournament championship game.

“The reason I chose NDSU is because everything I bring to the table is what that program is all about,” Guy said. “Guys who work hard day in and day out and just want to win.”

Guy said he also had offers from Division II St. Cloud State and Texas-Permian Basin.

