Prep Basketball

Willie Guy, former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep, commits to North Dakota State

Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Willie Guy III (21) and Cedar Rapids Washington's Michael McCurry (21) try to grab a loose ball
Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Willie Guy III (21) and Cedar Rapids Washington’s Michael McCurry (21) try to grab a loose ball on the court during the fourth quarter of their high school boys’ basketball game at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep Willie Guy III announced Monday he has committed to play college basketball beginning next year at North Dakota State.

The 5-foot-10 guard is a sophomore at Des Moines Area Community College, where he averages 11.9 points and 6.1 assists per game. DMACC is the top-ranked team in NJCAA Division II.

Guy, whose father played football at the University of Iowa, was a three-year starter for Jefferson. As a senior, he averaged 15.9 points per game.

North Dakota State finished 15-12 this past season, losing to Oral Roberts in the Summit League tournament championship game.

“The reason I chose NDSU is because everything I bring to the table is what that program is all about,” Guy said. “Guys who work hard day in and day out and just want to win.”

Guy said he also had offers from Division II St. Cloud State and Texas-Permian Basin.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Montezuma starts fast, holds off North Linn for Class 1A state basketball championship

Photos: North Linn vs Montezuma, Iowa Class 1A boys state basketball championship final

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: Updated brackets, schedule, scores for all 4 classes

Iowa boys' state basketball 2021: Friday's championship scores, stats, game replays and more

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

If you are trying to get the COVID vaccine, you should follow this Iowa City man's Twitter account

First up for renaming debate at Iowa State: Catt Hall

Origins of COVID-19 vaccines can be traced to University of Iowa research

The hidden risks of coronavirus

Another slogan for Iowa: Pull GOP back from the brink

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.