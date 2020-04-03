Brandon Horman, former Cedar Rapids Jefferson boys' basketball coach, taking over at Lisbon

CEDAR RAPIDS — When Brandon Horman stepped away from his job last spring as head boys’ basketball coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, it surprised a lot of people.

Horman was an up and comer, someone well thought of who was doing a great job with the J-Hawks despite somewhat limited talent and definitely limited height.

Family comes first, though. He had two young boys, and he and his wife just welcomed a third son into their nest in November.

Yet basketball is in Horman’s blood, and when the absolute perfect scenario recently presented itself, he could not turn it down. Which is why he is now head boys' basketball coach at Lisbon.

“Well, if you remember last spring when I stepped down, it was what was best for our family,” Horman said. “At that time, we were building a house in Lisbon, so that our kids could go there. In November, we welcomed Krew, our third son, into our house, and the end goal was always to hopefully be able to teach in the same district that they went to school.

“About two weeks ago, they happened to post a junior high teaching position that I was certified in. Also on the same day, they posted their varsity boys’ head coach position. It was one of those situations where all the arrows lined up, and it was going to work great for our family, with me being in building and with the opportunity to get involved again with basketball.”

Lisbon went 10-12 this past season but had a starting lineup of four sophomores and a junior. There was only senior on the roster.

The Lions could be really good really soon. Horman was a teacher this year at Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” he said. “This was literally the only scenario and location in which any of this would’ve ever happened. Just want to reiterate how as a dad and husband, decisions are made based on what is best for our family, and that is why I am so grateful for the opportunity Jefferson provided me.

“Lots of memories and lasting relationships made. But I am ecstatic to be involved with the school in which our boys will attend and am ready get to work.”

