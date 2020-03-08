Final Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: North Linn vaults to No. 2

Prep Basketball

North Linn head coach Brian Wheatley signals to players during their Class 2A championship-game win over Osage on Saturd
North Linn head coach Brian Wheatley signals to players during their Class 2A championship-game win over Osage on Saturday. The Lynx finish at No. 2 in The Gazette’s area Super Ten. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

The final Gazette-area Iowa high school girls’ basketball Super 10 for 2019-20.

 

1.

Iowa City High

23-2, 15-0 MVC (1st Mississippi Division)
Postseason: Class 5A state semifinalist 
Offensive average: 71.6
Defensive average: 45.8
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 1
 
2.

North Linn

25-2, 14-0 Tri-Rivers (1st West Division)
Postseason: Class 2A state champion
Offensive average: 66.0
Defensive average: 34.6
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 5
 
3.

Center Point-Urbana

22-3, 17-2 Wamac (1st, West Division)
Postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist
Offensive average: 56.4
Defensive average: 33.8
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 3
 
4.

Cascade

26-1, 19-0 River Valley (1st, North Division)
Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist
Offensive average: 59.7
Defensive average: 30.9
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 4
 
5.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

20-4, 14-1 MVC (2nd, Mississippi Division)
Postseason: Class 5A state qualifier
Offensive average: 59.8
Defensive average: 44.2
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
   
6.

Clear Creek Amana

19-5, 15-4 Wamac (2nd, West Division)
Postseason: Class 4A state qualifier
Offensive average: 57.1
Defensive average: 43.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: NR
 
7.

Marion

21-2, 19-0 Wamac (1st, East Division)

Postseason: Class 4A regional finalist
Offensive average: 67.4
Defensive average: 38.7
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 2
 
8.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

15-8, 12-3 MVC (T-3rd, Mississippi Division)
Postseason: Class 4A regional finalist
Offensive average: 53.7
Defensive average: 44.9
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 7
 
9.

West Branch

21-4, 17-2 River Valley (1st, South Division)
Postseason: Class 2A state qualifier
Offensive average: 58.3
Defensive average: 33.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 9
 
10.

Iowa City West

14-10, 8-7 MVC (T-2nd, Valley Division)
Postseason: Class 5A regional finalist
Offensive average: 54.4
Defensive average: 52.4
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: NR
 
 

Dropped out: Montezuma (8), Maquoketa (10).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (23-2), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-4), 3. Iowa City West (14-10), 4. Cedar Rapids Washington (10-12), 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-12)

Class 4A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (22-3), 2. Clear Creek Amana (19-5), 3. Marion (21-2), 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8), 5. Maquoketa (17-6)

Class 3A — 1. Jesup (20-5), 2. West Liberty (19-5), 3. Monticello (18-6), 4. Waukon (15-9). 5. Benton Community (13-9)

Class 2A — 1. North Linn (25-2), 2. Cascade (26-1), 3. West Branch (21-4), 4. MFL MarMac (20-3), 5. Maquoketa Valley (17-5).

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (23-2), 2. Springville (20-5), 3. Elkader Central (21-4), 4. Turkey Valley (19-5), 5. East Buchanan (17-8)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

x-Iowa City High 15-0 23-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-1 20-4

Cedar Falls 12-3 19-5

Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-3 15-8

Cedar Rapids Washington 7-8 10-12

Dubuque Senior 6-9 9-13

Western Dubuque 4-11 7-16

Waterloo East 0-15 0-22

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

x-Waterloo West 11-4 20-5

Dubuque Hempstead 8-7 14-10

Iowa City West 8-7 14-10

Linn-Mar 8-7 8-14

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-8 10-12

Dubuque Wahlert 5-10 8-15

Iowa City Liberty 2-13 3-18

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-14 2-20

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Marion 19-0 21-2

DeWitt Central 16-3 18-4

Maquoketa 14-5 17-6

Solon 9-10 9-13

Dyersville Beckman 7-12 9-14

Mount Vernon 6-13 6-16

West Delaware 2-17 2-20

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Center Point-Urbana 17-2 22-3

Clear Creek Amana 15-4 19-5

Benton Community 11-8 13-9

Vinton-Shellsburg 9-10 12-11

Williamsburg 5-14 8-15

Independence 2-17 3-19

South Tama 1-18 1-21

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All

x-Cascade 19-0 26-1

Monticello 16-3 18-6

Bellevue 11-8 13-10

Northeast 10-9 11-11

Camanche 5-14 6-15

Anamosa 5-14 5-17

North Cedar 0-19 1-21

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All

x-West Branch 17-2 21-4

West Liberty 15-4 19-5

Iowa City Regina 13-6 16-8

Mid-Prairie 7-12 7-15

Tipton 5-14 7-15

Wilton 5-14 7-16

Durant 5-14 6-17

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST Div. All

x-Bellevue Marquette 12-0 24-2

Clinton Prince of Peace 9-3 13-10

Easton Valley 8-4 11-9

Calamus-Wheatland 7-5 13-11

Lisbon 4-8 7-15

Midland 1-11 3-18

Cedar Valley Christian 1-11 2-20

TRI-RIVERS WEST Div. All

x-North Linn 14-0 25-2

Springville 10-4 20-5

Maquoketa Valley 10-4 17-5

East Buchanan 9-5 17-8

Alburnett 6-8 9-12

Central City 4-10 10-13

Edgewood-Colesburg 3-11 5-17

Starmont 0-14 2-20

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

x-Waverly-Shell Rock 12-0 20-3

Crestwood 10-2 18-5

Waukon 7-5 15-9

New Hampton 6-6 10-11

Decorah 5-7 12-10

Charles City 2-10 5-17

Oelwein 0-12 0-22

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Sigourney 13-3 18-5

Iowa Valley 11-5 15-8

English Valleys 9-7 13-9

Belle Plaine 7-9 10-12

Keota 2-14 2-18

Tri-County 0-16 1-21

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

y-Montezuma 15-1 23-2

y-North Mahaska 15-1 20-3

Lynnville-Sully 11-5 15-7

BGM 6-10 9-13

Colfax-Mingo 5-11 7-15

HLV 2-14 4-19

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

x-MFL MarMac 15-1 20-3

Elkader Central 13-3 21-4

Turkey Valley 12-4 19-5

Lansing Kee 10-6 15-8

North Fayette Valley 10-6 11-11

West Central 5-11 8-13

Postville 3-13 4-17

Clayton Ridge 2-14 3-20

South Winneshiek 2-14 2-18

 

OTHERS All

Jesup 20-5

Meskwaki 14-8

Washington (Iowa) 12-10

Lone Tree 13-11

Highland 6-17

North Tama 4-17

Union Community 3-19

Hillcrest Academy 2-20

x — clinched league title

y — clinched share of league title

 

