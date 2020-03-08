Final Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: North Linn vaults to No. 2

The final Gazette-area Iowa high school girls’ basketball Super 10 for 2019-20.
|1.
|
Iowa City High
23-2, 15-0 MVC (1st Mississippi Division)
|Postseason: Class 5A state semifinalist
Offensive average: 71.6
Defensive average: 45.8
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 1
|2.
|
North Linn
25-2, 14-0 Tri-Rivers (1st West Division)
|Postseason: Class 2A state champion
Offensive average: 66.0
Defensive average: 34.6
Streak: Won 6
Previous: No. 5
|3.
|
Center Point-Urbana
22-3, 17-2 Wamac (1st, West Division)
|Postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist
Offensive average: 56.4
Defensive average: 33.8
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 3
|4.
|
Cascade
26-1, 19-0 River Valley (1st, North Division)
|Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist
Offensive average: 59.7
Defensive average: 30.9
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 4
|5.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
20-4, 14-1 MVC (2nd, Mississippi Division)
|Postseason: Class 5A state qualifier
Offensive average: 59.8
Defensive average: 44.2
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
|6.
|
Clear Creek Amana
19-5, 15-4 Wamac (2nd, West Division)
|Postseason: Class 4A state qualifier
Offensive average: 57.1
Defensive average: 43.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: NR
|7.
|
Marion
21-2, 19-0 Wamac (1st, East Division)
|Postseason: Class 4A regional finalist
Offensive average: 67.4
Defensive average: 38.7
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 2
|8.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
15-8, 12-3 MVC (T-3rd, Mississippi Division)
|Postseason: Class 4A regional finalist
Offensive average: 53.7
Defensive average: 44.9
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 7
|9.
|
West Branch
21-4, 17-2 River Valley (1st, South Division)
|Postseason: Class 2A state qualifier
Offensive average: 58.3
Defensive average: 33.0
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 9
|10.
|
Iowa City West
14-10, 8-7 MVC (T-2nd, Valley Division)
|Postseason: Class 5A regional finalist
Offensive average: 54.4
Defensive average: 52.4
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: NR
Dropped out: Montezuma (8), Maquoketa (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (23-2), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-4), 3. Iowa City West (14-10), 4. Cedar Rapids Washington (10-12), 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-12)
Class 4A — 1. Center Point-Urbana (22-3), 2. Clear Creek Amana (19-5), 3. Marion (21-2), 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-8), 5. Maquoketa (17-6)
Class 3A — 1. Jesup (20-5), 2. West Liberty (19-5), 3. Monticello (18-6), 4. Waukon (15-9). 5. Benton Community (13-9)
Class 2A — 1. North Linn (25-2), 2. Cascade (26-1), 3. West Branch (21-4), 4. MFL MarMac (20-3), 5. Maquoketa Valley (17-5).
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (23-2), 2. Springville (20-5), 3. Elkader Central (21-4), 4. Turkey Valley (19-5), 5. East Buchanan (17-8)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
x-Iowa City High 15-0 23-2
Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-1 20-4
Cedar Falls 12-3 19-5
Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-3 15-8
Cedar Rapids Washington 7-8 10-12
Dubuque Senior 6-9 9-13
Western Dubuque 4-11 7-16
Waterloo East 0-15 0-22
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
x-Waterloo West 11-4 20-5
Dubuque Hempstead 8-7 14-10
Iowa City West 8-7 14-10
Linn-Mar 8-7 8-14
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-8 10-12
Dubuque Wahlert 5-10 8-15
Iowa City Liberty 2-13 3-18
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-14 2-20
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Marion 19-0 21-2
DeWitt Central 16-3 18-4
Maquoketa 14-5 17-6
Solon 9-10 9-13
Dyersville Beckman 7-12 9-14
Mount Vernon 6-13 6-16
West Delaware 2-17 2-20
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Center Point-Urbana 17-2 22-3
Clear Creek Amana 15-4 19-5
Benton Community 11-8 13-9
Vinton-Shellsburg 9-10 12-11
Williamsburg 5-14 8-15
Independence 2-17 3-19
South Tama 1-18 1-21
RIVER VALLEY NORTH Conf. All
x-Cascade 19-0 26-1
Monticello 16-3 18-6
Bellevue 11-8 13-10
Northeast 10-9 11-11
Camanche 5-14 6-15
Anamosa 5-14 5-17
North Cedar 0-19 1-21
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Conf. All
x-West Branch 17-2 21-4
West Liberty 15-4 19-5
Iowa City Regina 13-6 16-8
Mid-Prairie 7-12 7-15
Tipton 5-14 7-15
Wilton 5-14 7-16
Durant 5-14 6-17
TRI-RIVERS EAST Div. All
x-Bellevue Marquette 12-0 24-2
Clinton Prince of Peace 9-3 13-10
Easton Valley 8-4 11-9
Calamus-Wheatland 7-5 13-11
Lisbon 4-8 7-15
Midland 1-11 3-18
Cedar Valley Christian 1-11 2-20
TRI-RIVERS WEST Div. All
x-North Linn 14-0 25-2
Springville 10-4 20-5
Maquoketa Valley 10-4 17-5
East Buchanan 9-5 17-8
Alburnett 6-8 9-12
Central City 4-10 10-13
Edgewood-Colesburg 3-11 5-17
Starmont 0-14 2-20
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
x-Waverly-Shell Rock 12-0 20-3
Crestwood 10-2 18-5
Waukon 7-5 15-9
New Hampton 6-6 10-11
Decorah 5-7 12-10
Charles City 2-10 5-17
Oelwein 0-12 0-22
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Sigourney 13-3 18-5
Iowa Valley 11-5 15-8
English Valleys 9-7 13-9
Belle Plaine 7-9 10-12
Keota 2-14 2-18
Tri-County 0-16 1-21
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
y-Montezuma 15-1 23-2
y-North Mahaska 15-1 20-3
Lynnville-Sully 11-5 15-7
BGM 6-10 9-13
Colfax-Mingo 5-11 7-15
HLV 2-14 4-19
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
x-MFL MarMac 15-1 20-3
Elkader Central 13-3 21-4
Turkey Valley 12-4 19-5
Lansing Kee 10-6 15-8
North Fayette Valley 10-6 11-11
West Central 5-11 8-13
Postville 3-13 4-17
Clayton Ridge 2-14 3-20
South Winneshiek 2-14 2-18
OTHERS All
Jesup 20-5
Meskwaki 14-8
Washington (Iowa) 12-10
Lone Tree 13-11
Highland 6-17
North Tama 4-17
Union Community 3-19
Hillcrest Academy 2-20
x — clinched league title
y — clinched share of league title
