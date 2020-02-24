Prep Basketball

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Ankeny Centennial, Norwalk finish No. 1 in 4A, 3A

Mount Vernon and Marion are top-5 teams in 3A

Marion's Brayson Laube (10) grabs a rebound in the first half at a high school boys' basketball game with Beckman Cathol
Marion's Brayson Laube (10) grabs a rebound in the first half at a high school boys' basketball game with Beckman Catholic at Marion High School on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Ankeny Centennial and Norwalk are the teams to beat in the bigger two classes of Iowa high school boys’ basketball, as they head to the postseason.

Centennial finished atop the final Class 4A poll from The Associated Press. Norwalk is at the top of 3A.

Centennial (21-1) received eight of nine first-place votes. North Scott (20-1) got the other, and comes in at No. 2

It’s a lot of the Mississippi Valley Conference from there, as Waterloo West, Iowa City West and Cedar Falls come in third through fifth, respectively. MVC member Dubuque Senior is eighth.

Without question, 3A has been the most topsy turvy this season. Norwalk (18-3) got seven of nine first-place votes, with number two Mount Vernon (19-2) getting the other two.

Marion (17-4) finishes fifth.

Substate openers in 3A and 4A are being played Monday night. Ninth-ranked Indianola (18-3) is the only 4A team to play Monday night, as the other nine have first-round byes.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, poll points and last week’s ranking also included.

CLASS 4A Rec Pts Pv

1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 21-1 89 1

2. North Scott (1) 20-1 67 2

3. Waterloo West 19-2 66 2

4. Iowa City West 19-2 62 5

5. Cedar Falls 19-2 57 4

6. Waukee 19-2 55 6

7. Council Bluffs Lincoln 20-1 36 8

8. Dubuque Senior 18-3 33 7

9. Indianola 18-3 18 10

10. Sioux City East 16-4 7 NR

 

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Valley 4, Johnston 1

 

CLASS 3A Rec Pts Pv

1. Norwalk (7) 18-3 86 1

2. Mount Vernon (2) 19-2 77 2

3. Davenport Assumption 17-4 76 3

4. Carroll 18-3 57 6

5. Marion 17-4 45 7

6. Pella 16-5 32 10

7. Winterset 17-4 31 8

8. MOC-Floyd Valley 18-3 27 5

9. Algona 17-4 18 NR

10. Clear Lake 18-3 14 4

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 11, Glenwood 7, Ballard 6, Dallas Center-Grimes 4, Decorah 3, Center Point-Urbana 1

