Cedar Rapids Prairie boys' basketball gets feel-good, if not unexpected, win over North Scott

Jake Walter scores game-high 13 in Hawks' 52-44 victory

Cedar Rapids Prairie's Jonathan Mullins (right) gets control of the ball under pressure from Hempstead's Cameron Davis during the second quarter of their boy's basketball substate game at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Prairie's Jonathan Mullins (right) gets control of the ball under pressure from Hempstead's Cameron Davis during the second quarter of their boy's basketball substate game at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, home Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Different season, different teams, different outcome. That latter a feel-good one for Cedar Rapids Prairie.

“Their program, their reputation, they are so well coached, they’re always disciplined,” Prairie Coach Jeremy Rickertsen said, after his guys knocked off North Scott, 52-44, in a good early season boys’ basketball game on the far southwest side. “Anytime you play with North Scott and get a chance to beat them, it’s a good win.”

A really good win considering everything in this case.

North Scott finished fourth in Class 4A at last season’s state tournament and returned Northern Iowa forward recruit Trytan Anderson, among others. The Lancers handed Prairie two of its four losses a season ago, including in a substate final.

The Hawks, meanwhile, appeared to be in rebuilding mode this season after graduating multiple-year starter Harrison Cook and Iowa recruits Kris and Keegan Murray. But you might have to make that reloading instead, if this is any indication.

“I hope people start seeing that,” said Prairie guard Jonathan Mullins. “We knew that was a team we were going to look forward to playing. This is what we prepared for. Like you said, they gave us half of our losses last year. We just play hard either way.”

Prairie (2-0) scored the first seven points, only to have North Scott (1-1) stabilize things and run to a 22-12 lead on an Anderson 3-pointer early in the second quarter. North Scott had as much as a five-point lead in the third, but Prairie rallied again behind an aggressive 2-3 matchup zone defense that basically took Anderson out of the game.

The 6-foot-7 senior had 13 points but only three in the second half.

“We knew what he liked to do,” Mullins said. “We changed our defenses up and protected the middle. We made sure he didn’t get easy shots at the bucket.”

Caden Stoffer’s trey with 6:45 left in the game put Prairie on top for good, 38-37. Sophomore guards Elijah Ward and Jake Walter were huge for the Hawks, with Ward’s 10 first-half points getting them out early and most of Walter’s game-high 13 coming in the second half to get them back ahead.

“I thought my defense gave us some energy, and we kept going. We rolled off that,” Walter said.

Mullins, guard Johnny Joens and center Gabe Burkle (both off the bench) added eight points each for Prairie. The Hawks beat Davenport North in their opener Tuesday, 72-54.

“To their credit, we had a lot of kids put in a lot of time (in the offseason),” Rickertsen said. “They’ve kind of fed off the success Kris and Keegan and Harrison built. I knew we would be way different at the outset, knew we’d have to figure out who was going to fill different spots.

“We got a contribution from a lot of different guys, and a lot of contributions don’t necessarily show up in the stat book. A lot of guys gave us good minutes. It’s still a process for us to figure things out.”

AT CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE

NORTH SCOTT (44): Landon Eiland 5-12 0-0 14, Tytan Anderson 4-8 4-6 13, Trent Allard 1-1 2-2 4, Sam Kilburg 4-12 1-3 12, Carter Markham 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-2 0-0 0, Cole Kilburg 0-3 1-2 1, Canon Guffey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 7-13 44.

C.R. PRAIRIE (52): Max Lampe 1-3 0-0 2, Caleb Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Hank Wagemester 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Ward 4-7 0-0 10, Jonathan Mullins 3-6 0-0 8, Gabe Burkle 2-3 4-4 8, Jake Walter 3-5 5-6 13, Jackson Nove 0-2 0-0 0, Garrett Pientok 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Stoffer 1-2 0-1 3, Johnny Joens 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 17-36 9-11 52.

Halftime — North Scott 23, C.R. Prairie 21. 3-point goals — North Scott 8-27 (Eiland 4-11, Anderson 1-3, S. Kilburg 3-10, C. Kilburg 0-3), C.R. Prairie 9-21 (Lampe 0-2, Miller 0-1, Ward 2-4, Mullins 2-3, Walter 2-3, Nove 0-1, Stoffer 1-2, Joens 2-5). Rebounds — North Scott 26 (Anderson 7), C.R. Prairie 24 (Miller 4). Total fouls — North Scott 16, C.R. Prairie 16. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — North Scott 8, C.R. Prairie 8.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

