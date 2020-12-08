Experienced Wahlert girls' basketball team tops Xavier, 56-47

CEDAR RAPIDS — Maybe Dubuque Wahlert’s close call against Waterloo West got your attention. Maybe it didn’t.

This certainly did.

Allie Kutsch registered 25 points and nine rebounds, and Wahlert outfought Class 4A eighth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 56-47, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday night at Ron Thillen Gymnasium.

Kutsch is one of four senior starters for the Golden Eagles (2-1, 1-1 MVC), and Tuesday, experience mattered.

“A couple of them have played for four years,” Wahlert Coach Kris Spiegler said. “Last year, we became competitive.”

This year, maybe more. Wahlert hasn’t posted a winning season since their division-champion team of 2011-12. But the Golden Eagles raised some eyebrows in a 12-point loss to 5A No. 1 Waterloo West on Friday (they led by five points heading into the fourth quarter), then built on that Tuesday.

“They’re very seasoned,” Xavier Coach Tom Lilly said. “Their experience speaks worlds of volume. You can’t substitute that.”

Down 19-14 late in the second quarter, the Golden Eagles sandwiched a 23-5 run around intermission, then took their largest lead, 41-26, on one of Kutsch’s numerous drives to the basket with 7:20 to go.

Xavier (0-2, 0-1) got within 45-38 on Lexi Beier’s 3-pointer with 4:10 left, but no closer.

While the Golden Eagles are familiar with their scheme, Xavier is starting from scratch.

“Everything in our system is new,” Lilly said. “You might ask why ... well, at the end of last year, I said, ‘Tell me what you’re most comfortable doing, and we’ll get good at it.’

“We haven’t gotten good at it yet.”

The Saints shot a respectable 45 percent from the field, but committed 21 turnovers and allowed the Golden Eagles too many drives to the basket in the half-court game.

Beier, a junior who transferred from Linn-Mar after last season, paced Xavier with 17 points. Lexi Turner added 11.

Emma Donovan complemented Kutsch with an 11-point effort for the Golden Eagles.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT 56, CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 47

At C.R. Xavier

DUBUQUE WAHLERT (56): Maya Wachter 1-4 1-2 3, Mary Kate King 2-5 0-0 4, Allie Kutsch 10-15 2-2 25, Ana Chandlee 2-6 4-7 8, Emma Donovan 5-11 1-4 11, Nora King 2-3 1-2 5, Gabby Moran 0-0 0-0 0, Amaya LaVenz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 9-17 56.

C.R. XAVIER (47): Aree Beckmann 2-8 0-0 6, Maya Karl 1-3 0-0 2, Lexi Beier 5-11 4-4 17, Madi Steger 2-3 0-0 4, Lexi Turner 4-7 2-3 11, Brielle Bastian 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Arnold 0-1 0-0 0, Ava Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Kyla Mason 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 17-38 7-8 47.

Halftime: Wahlert 21, Xavier 19. 3-point goals: Wahlert 3-8 (M.K. King 0-2, Kutsch 3-4 Chandlee 0-2), Xavier 6-11 (Beckmann 2-2, Beier 3-7, L. Turner 1-1, Arnold 0-1, Mason 0-1). Team fouls: Wahlert 14, Xavier 16. Fouled out: Steger, Bastian. Rebounds: Wahlert 23 (Kutsch 9), Xavier 26 (Beckmann, Karl 6). Assists: Wahlert 6 (Kutsch 3), Xavier 11 (Beckmann, Bastian 3). Steals: Wahlert 11 (Donovan 4), Xavier 3 (three with 1). Turnovers: Wahlert 11, Xavier 21.

