ESPN's girls' basketball recruiting rankings include Hannah Stuelke, Riley Wright

Two girls’ basketball underclassmen from Iowa are ranked among the best in the nation.

And both are Metro residents.

Hannah Stuelke, a sophomore from Cedar Rapids Washington, is listed at No. 34 nationally in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.com’s “HoopGurlz” ratings. Marion junior Riley Wright is 86th among the Class of 2021.

The site lists the top 100 juniors, top 60 sophomores and top 25 freshmen.

A 6-foot-2 wing, Stuelke committed to Iowa as a freshman. She averaged 19.0 points and 11.2 rebounds last season, and already has 780 points in her career with two seasons to go.

Wright is a 5-foot-10 guard. She recorded 13.8 points and 5.3 assists last season as Marion went 21-2. She was a freshman when the Indians won the Class 4A state championship in 2018. Wright has committed to Northern Iowa.

No other Iowans are on the 2021, 2022 or 2023 lists. Iowa commits A.J. Ediger and Addison O’Grady are 47th and 56th among the Class of 2021.

Future Hawkeye Caitlin Clark, who has concluded her career at West Des Moines Dowling, remains at No. 4 on the 2020 chart. Iowa State has four signees in the top 100 in 2020 — Lexi Donarski (14th), Aubrey Joens of Iowa City High (52nd), Emily Ryan (70th) and Kylie Feuerbach (71st).

