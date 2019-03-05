Iowa all-state girls' basketball 2019: CPU's Adrianna Katcher, Callyn Fox lead area selections

DES MOINES — There are two paths, really, to earning major postseason individual honors.

You can post big numbers. Or you can be part of a successful team.

Adrianna Katcher and Callyn Fox took the successful-team route.

The duo from Center Point-Urbana earned Class 3A first-team all-state girls’ basketball honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association after CPU won the 3A state championship Friday.

“It all has to do with the success of our team,” CPU Coach Philip Klett said Sunday, about 48 hours after the Stormin’ Pointers dusted North Polk, 54-36, to conclude a dominant week at Wells Fargo Arena. “If your team has success, the girls are going to earn the accolades.”

CPU finished 24-2 and won the Wamac Conference West Division championship. The Stormin’ Pointers saved their best for state, winning their three games in Des Moines by a combined 83 points.

“Our team had so much more chemistry this year than in the past,” Fox said. “That was obvious as early as last summer.”

Fox, a senior, led the team in scoring this season at 13.1 points per game. But it was Katcher (junior, 10.8 ppg) that flourished at state, earning all-tournament captain status.

“I did my job in the regular season, and A.J. (Katcher) and Ryley (Goebel) really were able to show off their stuff at state,” Fox said. “Sometimes your role changes from game to game.”

Klett said, “A.J. struggled shooting the ball at times during the season, but at the state tournament, she really came on. Callyn, she was scoring all year long, but struggled with her shot at state. But instead of sulking about it, she clogged up the paint on defense and did a lot of other things for us.”

The CPU duo are among 10 area first-team picks, only three of which are seniors.

Marion junior Kayba Laube and sophomore Riley Wright are 4A first-teamers after helping the Indians (23-2) get back to the state final for the third straight year; the 2018 champions lost a 50-49 heartbreaker to North Scott.

Laube scored 17.3 points per game, shooting 46 percent from long distance, and Wright added 12.4 points per contest. They are joined on the 4A first team by Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Caitlynn Daniels (15.9 points, 5.3 assists per game).

Iowa City High junior Aubrey Joens is part of the 5A first team after scoring 23.0 points per game. The Little Hawks finished 19-3, losing a state first-round overtime game to eventual champion West Des Moines Valley.

Valley’s Zoe Young was selected Miss Iowa Basketball 2019. The University of Maryland signee averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Young also was on Valley’s 2017 title team.

Cascade junior Nicole McDermott and Maquoketa Valley senior Sam Wall both returned to the 2A first team. McDermott led the Cougars (23-2) to the state semifinals after winning the 2018 championship, leading the team in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. Wall scored 21.2 points per game as Maquoketa Valley went 20-3.

Montezuma junior Shateah Wetering (18.9 ppg) was named to the 1A first team after leading the Bravettes (22-3) to the state semifinals. Suzanna Yoder of Iowa Mennonite was the leading scorer in 1A at 27.5 points per game, and also made the first team.

Five Metro/Iowa City players were second-team selections — Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington, Sidney McCrea of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Rose Nkumu of Iowa City High, Lauren Zacharias of Iowa City West and Ella Van Weelden of Marion.

Class 5A

FIRST TEAM

Zoe Young, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Caitlin Clark, jr., West Des Moines Dowling

Maggie McGraw, sr., Southeast Polk

Emerson Green, jr., Cedar Falls

Maya McDermott, jr., Johnston

Grace Larkins, soph., Southeast Polk

Aubrey Joens, jr., Iowa City High

Paityn Rau, sr., Waukee

SECOND TEAM

Anna Brown, sr., Waukee

Rose Nkumu, jr., Iowa City High

Lauren Zacharias, sr., Iowa City West

Hannah Stuelke, fr., Cedar Rapids Washington

Shea Fuller, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Sidney McCrea, jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie

Anaya Barney, soph., Cedar Falls

Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley

THIRD TEAM

Rachel Schon, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Caroline Waite, soph., Ames

DeeDee Pryor, sr., Urbandale

Audrey Koch, soph., Iowa City West

Lily Anderson, sr., Ottumwa

Sara McCullough, sr., Ankeny

Kylie Wroblewski, sr., Bettendorf

Cailyn Morgan, sr., Iowa City West

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Kayba Laube, jr., Marion

Megan Meyer, sr., Mason City

Madison Dreckman, sr., Le Mars

Grace Boffeli, jr., North Scott

Caitlynn Daniels, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Ella Skinner, jr., Sioux City Heelan

Macy Harris, sr., Grinnell

Riley Wright, soph., Marion

SECOND TEAM

Megan Witte, jr., Lewis Central

Abbie Draper, soph., Waverly-Shell Rock

Katie Keitges, jr., Knoxville

Emily Holterhaus, sr., Pella

Kenzie Foley, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Karsyn Stratton, jr., Clear Creek Amana

Ella Van Weelden, soph., Marion

Presley Case, jr., North Scott

THIRD TEAM

Katelyn Stanley, jr., Sioux City Heelan

Emily Jasper, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Alex Mohr, sr., Denison-Schleswig

Taylor Veach, fr., DeWitt Central

Elle Scarborough, soph., Glenwood

Naomi Jackson, sr., Grinnell

Rylie Rucker, sr., North Scott

Anna Deets, jr., Mason City

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Logan Hughes, sr., Shenandoah

Maggie Phipps, soph., North Polk

Adrianna Katcher, jr., Center Point-Urbana

Kelsey Fields, soph., Creston

Sharon Goodman, jr., Crestwood

Callyn Fox, sr., Center Point-Urbana

Kallyn Stumbo, jr., Okoboji

Jaedon Murphy, jr., North Polk

SECOND TEAM

Sara Faber, jr., Clear Lake

Kylie Sanders, soph., Louisa-Muscatine

Kaili Lawson, sr., Des Moines Christian

Regan Freland, jr., Monroe PCM

Ryley Goebel, fr., Center Point-Urbana

Jessica Musgrave, sr., South Tama

Brielle Baker, sr., Creston

Abbey Holmes, jr., Algona

THIRD TEAM

Mya Merschman, soph., Central Lee

Maddie Ahlstrom, sr., Waukon

Katie Meyer, sr., Iowa Falls-Alden

Kayla Cripps, sr., West Marshall

Deseree Stubbe, sr., Clarke

Madi Parson, sr., Camanche

Josie Condon, Estherville-Lincoln Central

Reagan Barkema, fr., Roland-Story

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Sam Wall, sr., Maquoketa Valley

Taryn Scheuermann, jr., Van Buren

Kayla Chapman, sr., Treynor

Nicole McDermott, jr., Cascade

Alli Masters, sr., Central Decatur

Payton Slaughter, sr., Cherokee

Konnor Sudmann, sr., Treynor

Hailey Wallis, sr., Grundy Center

SECOND TEAM

Emma Atwood, sr., Central Decatur

Kassidy Pingel, sr., Cherokee

Bailey Beckman, sr., Panorama

Ellie Foster, jr., Dike-New Hartford

Maya Johnson, sr., Mediapolis

Grace Flanagan, sr., North Linn

Sam Stewart, jr., Mount Ayr

Maddie Jones, sr., South Central Calhoun

THIRD TEAM

Chloe Lofstrom, jr., North Union

Kennedy Wallace, sr., Iowa City Regina

Kylie Morrison, jr., Logan-Magnolia

Alyson Stokes, sr., Highland

Sophia Jungling, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg

Janie Schoonhoven, soph., Unity Christian

Kortney Drake, sr., Wilton

Erica Hoffman, jr., East Buchanan

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Emilee Danner, sr., Ar-We-Va

Shateah Wetering, jr., Montezuma

Rachel Leerar, soph., West Hancock

Kori Wedeking, jr., Clarksville

Suzanna Yoder, sr., Iowa Mennonite

Olivia Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda

Carson Fisk, sr., Lynnville-Sully

Kassidi Steel, jr., North Mahaska

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Erickson, jr., Elkader Central

Madison Gettler, sr., Anita CAM

Carah Drees, sr., Westwood

Aubrie Fisher, sr., Ackley AGWSR

Amanda Chizek, jr., West Hancock

Tori Michel, jr., Bellevue Marquette

Acey Jellison, sr., Seymour

Faith Vincent, sr., Colo-Nesco

THIRD TEAM

Nichole Kane, sr., Springville

Sadie Zaruba, sr., Easton Valley

Kaylyn Meyers, soph., Algona Garrigan

Madison Tritle, sr., Central City

T.J. Stoaks, soph., Lenox

Riley Jewett, sr., Seymour

Briana Baker-Bruce, sr., Janesville

Jayde Barto, jr., Kingsley-Pierson

MISS IOWA BASKETBALL 2019

Zoe Young, West Des Moines Valley

