Iowa all-state girls' basketball 2019: CPU's Adrianna Katcher, Callyn Fox lead area selections

DES MOINES — There are two paths, really, to earning major postseason individual honors.
You can post big numbers. Or you can be part of a successful team.
Adrianna Katcher and Callyn Fox took the successful-team route.
The duo from Center Point-Urbana earned Class 3A first-team all-state girls’ basketball honors by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association after CPU won the 3A state championship Friday.
“It all has to do with the success of our team,” CPU Coach Philip Klett said Sunday, about 48 hours after the Stormin’ Pointers dusted North Polk, 54-36, to conclude a dominant week at Wells Fargo Arena. “If your team has success, the girls are going to earn the accolades.”
CPU finished 24-2 and won the Wamac Conference West Division championship. The Stormin’ Pointers saved their best for state, winning their three games in Des Moines by a combined 83 points.
“Our team had so much more chemistry this year than in the past,” Fox said. “That was obvious as early as last summer.”
Fox, a senior, led the team in scoring this season at 13.1 points per game. But it was Katcher (junior, 10.8 ppg) that flourished at state, earning all-tournament captain status.
“I did my job in the regular season, and A.J. (Katcher) and Ryley (Goebel) really were able to show off their stuff at state,” Fox said. “Sometimes your role changes from game to game.”
Klett said, “A.J. struggled shooting the ball at times during the season, but at the state tournament, she really came on. Callyn, she was scoring all year long, but struggled with her shot at state. But instead of sulking about it, she clogged up the paint on defense and did a lot of other things for us.”
The CPU duo are among 10 area first-team picks, only three of which are seniors.
Marion junior Kayba Laube and sophomore Riley Wright are 4A first-teamers after helping the Indians (23-2) get back to the state final for the third straight year; the 2018 champions lost a 50-49 heartbreaker to North Scott.
Laube scored 17.3 points per game, shooting 46 percent from long distance, and Wright added 12.4 points per contest. They are joined on the 4A first team by Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Caitlynn Daniels (15.9 points, 5.3 assists per game).
Iowa City High junior Aubrey Joens is part of the 5A first team after scoring 23.0 points per game. The Little Hawks finished 19-3, losing a state first-round overtime game to eventual champion West Des Moines Valley.
Valley’s Zoe Young was selected Miss Iowa Basketball 2019. The University of Maryland signee averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Young also was on Valley’s 2017 title team.
Cascade junior Nicole McDermott and Maquoketa Valley senior Sam Wall both returned to the 2A first team. McDermott led the Cougars (23-2) to the state semifinals after winning the 2018 championship, leading the team in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. Wall scored 21.2 points per game as Maquoketa Valley went 20-3.
Montezuma junior Shateah Wetering (18.9 ppg) was named to the 1A first team after leading the Bravettes (22-3) to the state semifinals. Suzanna Yoder of Iowa Mennonite was the leading scorer in 1A at 27.5 points per game, and also made the first team.
Five Metro/Iowa City players were second-team selections — Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington, Sidney McCrea of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Rose Nkumu of Iowa City High, Lauren Zacharias of Iowa City West and Ella Van Weelden of Marion.
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM
Zoe Young, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Caitlin Clark, jr., West Des Moines Dowling
Maggie McGraw, sr., Southeast Polk
Emerson Green, jr., Cedar Falls
Maya McDermott, jr., Johnston
Grace Larkins, soph., Southeast Polk
Aubrey Joens, jr., Iowa City High
Paityn Rau, sr., Waukee
SECOND TEAM
Anna Brown, sr., Waukee
Rose Nkumu, jr., Iowa City High
Lauren Zacharias, sr., Iowa City West
Hannah Stuelke, fr., Cedar Rapids Washington
Shea Fuller, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Sidney McCrea, jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Anaya Barney, soph., Cedar Falls
Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley
THIRD TEAM
Rachel Schon, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Caroline Waite, soph., Ames
DeeDee Pryor, sr., Urbandale
Audrey Koch, soph., Iowa City West
Lily Anderson, sr., Ottumwa
Sara McCullough, sr., Ankeny
Kylie Wroblewski, sr., Bettendorf
Cailyn Morgan, sr., Iowa City West
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Kayba Laube, jr., Marion
Megan Meyer, sr., Mason City
Madison Dreckman, sr., Le Mars
Grace Boffeli, jr., North Scott
Caitlynn Daniels, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Ella Skinner, jr., Sioux City Heelan
Macy Harris, sr., Grinnell
Riley Wright, soph., Marion
SECOND TEAM
Megan Witte, jr., Lewis Central
Abbie Draper, soph., Waverly-Shell Rock
Katie Keitges, jr., Knoxville
Emily Holterhaus, sr., Pella
Kenzie Foley, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Karsyn Stratton, jr., Clear Creek Amana
Ella Van Weelden, soph., Marion
Presley Case, jr., North Scott
THIRD TEAM
Katelyn Stanley, jr., Sioux City Heelan
Emily Jasper, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Alex Mohr, sr., Denison-Schleswig
Taylor Veach, fr., DeWitt Central
Elle Scarborough, soph., Glenwood
Naomi Jackson, sr., Grinnell
Rylie Rucker, sr., North Scott
Anna Deets, jr., Mason City
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Logan Hughes, sr., Shenandoah
Maggie Phipps, soph., North Polk
Adrianna Katcher, jr., Center Point-Urbana
Kelsey Fields, soph., Creston
Sharon Goodman, jr., Crestwood
Callyn Fox, sr., Center Point-Urbana
Kallyn Stumbo, jr., Okoboji
Jaedon Murphy, jr., North Polk
SECOND TEAM
Sara Faber, jr., Clear Lake
Kylie Sanders, soph., Louisa-Muscatine
Kaili Lawson, sr., Des Moines Christian
Regan Freland, jr., Monroe PCM
Ryley Goebel, fr., Center Point-Urbana
Jessica Musgrave, sr., South Tama
Brielle Baker, sr., Creston
Abbey Holmes, jr., Algona
THIRD TEAM
Mya Merschman, soph., Central Lee
Maddie Ahlstrom, sr., Waukon
Katie Meyer, sr., Iowa Falls-Alden
Kayla Cripps, sr., West Marshall
Deseree Stubbe, sr., Clarke
Madi Parson, sr., Camanche
Josie Condon, Estherville-Lincoln Central
Reagan Barkema, fr., Roland-Story
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Sam Wall, sr., Maquoketa Valley
Taryn Scheuermann, jr., Van Buren
Kayla Chapman, sr., Treynor
Nicole McDermott, jr., Cascade
Alli Masters, sr., Central Decatur
Payton Slaughter, sr., Cherokee
Konnor Sudmann, sr., Treynor
Hailey Wallis, sr., Grundy Center
SECOND TEAM
Emma Atwood, sr., Central Decatur
Kassidy Pingel, sr., Cherokee
Bailey Beckman, sr., Panorama
Ellie Foster, jr., Dike-New Hartford
Maya Johnson, sr., Mediapolis
Grace Flanagan, sr., North Linn
Sam Stewart, jr., Mount Ayr
Maddie Jones, sr., South Central Calhoun
THIRD TEAM
Chloe Lofstrom, jr., North Union
Kennedy Wallace, sr., Iowa City Regina
Kylie Morrison, jr., Logan-Magnolia
Alyson Stokes, sr., Highland
Sophia Jungling, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg
Janie Schoonhoven, soph., Unity Christian
Kortney Drake, sr., Wilton
Erica Hoffman, jr., East Buchanan
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
Emilee Danner, sr., Ar-We-Va
Shateah Wetering, jr., Montezuma
Rachel Leerar, soph., West Hancock
Kori Wedeking, jr., Clarksville
Suzanna Yoder, sr., Iowa Mennonite
Olivia Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda
Carson Fisk, sr., Lynnville-Sully
Kassidi Steel, jr., North Mahaska
SECOND TEAM
Hannah Erickson, jr., Elkader Central
Madison Gettler, sr., Anita CAM
Carah Drees, sr., Westwood
Aubrie Fisher, sr., Ackley AGWSR
Amanda Chizek, jr., West Hancock
Tori Michel, jr., Bellevue Marquette
Acey Jellison, sr., Seymour
Faith Vincent, sr., Colo-Nesco
THIRD TEAM
Nichole Kane, sr., Springville
Sadie Zaruba, sr., Easton Valley
Kaylyn Meyers, soph., Algona Garrigan
Madison Tritle, sr., Central City
T.J. Stoaks, soph., Lenox
Riley Jewett, sr., Seymour
Briana Baker-Bruce, sr., Janesville
Jayde Barto, jr., Kingsley-Pierson
MISS IOWA BASKETBALL 2019
Zoe Young, West Des Moines Valley
