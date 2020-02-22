CPU shoots 53 percent, bombs Western Dubuque in girls' basketball regionals

CENTER POINT — Basketball can be a pretty game if you share the ball and shoot the ball.

Saturday night, Center Point-Urbana did both.

The fifth-rated Stormin’ Pointers hit 53 percent from the floor, and 11 players scored in a 69-30 Class 4A girls’ regional semifinal victory over Western Dubuque at Center Point-Urbana High School.

“It was great,” said freshman Tayler Reaves, who came off the bench to hit 5 of 6 shots from long range and led all scorers with 15 points. “We were really sticking it tonight.”

CPU (20-2) made 27 of 51 shots from the floor, including 12 of 24 from 3-point range. Yeah, that’s sticking it.

Ryley Goebel added 13 points, nine rebounds and six steals despite sitting out the fourth quarter. Adrianna Katcher and Bryn Hadsall tallied 10 points apiece.

Last year’s 3A state champion, CPU will shoot for its fifth consecutive state berth Tuesday, when it hosts No. 10 DeWitt Central (18-3) in a regional final.

The Stormin’ Pointers rallied past DeWitt Central, 49-47, Jan. 7 at DeWitt.

“We’ll have our hands full,” CPU Coach Philip Klett said. “They’re a good team, well coached. They’ll be ready to play.”

Goebel scored two quick buckets to start the game, and the Stormin’ Pointers were off and running. It was 19-8 after the first quarter, 41-14 at halftime.

CPU finished with 14 assists.

“I’m really pleased with the way we moved the ball around,” Klett said. “Inside, outside ... and even if we miss, we get enough offensive rebounds to get a lot of extra chances.”

Madison Maahs led Western Dubuque (7-16) with 12 points. Emma Gile posted 10 points and 11 rebounds.

CENTER POINT-URBANA 69, WESTERN DUBUQUE 30

4A Regional Semifinal, at Center Point

WESTERN DUBUQUE (30): Maddie Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Fiedler 1-4 0-0 2, Ashley Costello 1-3 1-4 3, Madison Maahs 4-11 2-4 12, Emma Gile 4-8 2-3 10, Maddie Goodman 0-2 0-0 0, Abigail Kluesner 0-1 1-2 1, Leah Digmann 1-8 0-2 2, Haylee DeLong 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Mescher 0-0 0-0 0, Teresa Petsche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-37 6-15 30.

CENTER POINT-URBANA (69): Adrianna Katcher 4-8 0-2 10, Bryn Hadsall 4-6 0-0 10, Peyton Kriegel 2-4 0-0 5, Ryley Goebel 6-9 0-2 13, Lauren Dufoe 0-1 2-2 2, Laine Hadsall 0-1 1-2 1, Claire Neighbor 2-5 0-2 4, Tayler Reaves 5-6 0-0 15, Emma DeSmet 1-3 0-0 2, Kora Katcher 2-5 0-0 5, Sierra Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Ryanne Hansen 1-2 0-0 2, Aliza Mollenhauer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Lutz 0-0 0-0 0, Alivia Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 3-10 69.

Halftime: CPU 41, Western Dubuque 14. 3-point goals: Western Dubuque 2-9 (Fiedler 0-1, Maahs 2-4, Gile 0-1, Goodman 0-1, Digmann 0-2), CPU 12-24 (A. Katcher 2-4, B. Hadsall 2-4, Kriegel 1-3, Goebel 1-2, L. Hadsall 0-1, Reaves 5-6, K. Katcher 1-3, Hansen 0-1). Team fouls: Western Dubuque 6, CPU 11. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Western Dubuque 27 (Gile 11), Cpu 33 (Goebel 9). Assists: Western Dubuque 4 (four with 1), CPU 14 (Neighbor, Reaves 3). Steals: Western Dubuque 4 (Maahs 2), CU 14 (Goebel 6). Turnovers: Western Dubuque 19, CPU 9.

