COVID ends Iowa City Regina boys' basketball season early

COVID-19 quarantine forced the cancellation of Monday night’s Class 2A boys’ basketball district opener between Iowa City Regina and West Liberty, ending Regina’s season.

Regina Activities Director Bryce Smeins confirmed the team’s quarantine. The Regals played and lost their regular-season finale Saturday against Mid-Prairie.

Regina’s season ends with a 7-11 record. West Liberty (3-15) moves on to a district semifinal Thursday night at Mid-Prairie.

In other postseason news, Monday night’s Class 1A district quarterfinal between Keota and Twin Cedars was postponed by weather. Twin Cedars has been on a COVID pause that ends Tuesday, thus will be able to play the game.

Had weather not forced the postponement, Twin Cedars would not have been able to participate and Keota would have automatically advanced to the district semifinals.

