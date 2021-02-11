Clear Creek Amana girls' basketball is no flash in the pan

TIFFIN — Certainly not a fluke. Absolutely not a one-year wonder.

Clear Creek Amana is a girls’ basketball force. Deal with it.

The Class 4A 15th-ranked Clippers held 3A No. 10 Center Point-Urbana to six points in the final 11-plus minutes and earned a share of the Wamac Conference West Division championship, 46-39, Thursday night at Clear Creek Amana High School.

“This proves that last year wasn’t a fluke,” junior Calia Clubb said. “We did hear criticism last year, even after all what we did (a divisional title share and a state-tournament berth).”

Coach P.J. Sweeney heard it too.

“Maybe some parents, some other coaches,” he said. “We proved the doubters wrong again. We’ve got the ball going in the right direction here.”

This wasn’t a winner-take-all game. Rather, winner-take-some. With a 9-3 divisional mark, the Clippers (16-4 overall, 14-3 Wamac) joined Benton Community and Vinton-Shellsburg as West Division co-champions. And if they handle West Delaware on Friday, they can claim an overall conference championship, too.

“It’s a goal we set at the beginning of the season,” Sweeney said. “We went out and did it ... back-to-back.”

CPU (14-6, 11-6, 8-4) rallied from a nine-point first-half deficit to take a 33-29 lead on Laine Hadsall’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left in the third quarter, but after that, the well went dry: 2 of 13 from the floor in the final quarter.

Clubb connected from 28 feet out at the third-quarter horn to put the Clippers back in front, 36-35, and they maintained the advantage the rest of the way.

“Coach changed from man defense to 1-3-1, then to a 2-3,” Whitney Traetow said. “We had three bigs in there, so we could slow down (Ryley) Goebel a little bit.”

Goebel, a junior who has committed to UNI, led all scorers with 18 points and surpassed the 1,000-point career landmark, but she picked up her fourth foul with 7:13 left, and that was a killer.

Traetow hit her first four shots and paced CCA with 16 points. An Illinois State volleyball commit, Clubb added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

CLEAR CREEK AMANA 46, CENTER POINT-URBANA 39

At Tiffin

CENTER POINT-URBANA (39): Alivia Sweeney 2-5 0-0 4, Laine Hadsall 2-5 0-0 6, Emma DeSmet 1-9 0-0 2, Ryley Goebel 7-17 1-3 18, Claire Neighbor 1-4 1-2 3, Tayler Reaves 1-5 0-0 2, Ryanne Hansen 0-2 0-0 0, Kora Katcher 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 16-50 2-5 39.

CLEAR CREEK AMANA (46): Whitney Traetow 5-9 5-6 16, Kaylin Rotzoll 2-6 0-0 6, Olivia Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Calia Clubb 5-8 2-7 13, Morgan Etscheidt 1-5 0-0 2, Emily Sly 2-3 0-0 4, Reese Stockman 0-1 0-0 0, Ava Locklear 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-38 7-13 46.

Halftime: CCA 24, CPU 24. 3-point goals: CPU 5-21 (Sweeney 0-2, Hadsall 2-5, Goebel 3-6, Neighbor 0-1, Reaves 0-4, Hansen 0-2, Katcher 0-1), CCA 5-9 (Traetow 1-3, Rotzoll 2-3, Miller 1-2, Clubb 1-1). Team fouls: CPU 17, CCA 8. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: CPU 29 (Goebel 7), CCA 32 (Clubb 13). Assists: CPU 10 (Sweeney, Hansen 3), CCA 11 (Etscheidt 3). Steals: CPU 6 (Goebel, Katcher 2), CCA 4 (Sly 2). Turnovers: CPU 10, CCA 17.

