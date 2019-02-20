Prep Basketball

City High hoops Coach Derek Roberts steps down

Iowa City High head coach Derek Roberts looks on during the first quarter of their high school basketball game at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — Iowa City High has announced boys’ basketball coach Derek Roberts has tendered his resignation.

Roberts coached the Little Hawks for three seasons, going 4-18, 5-17 and 5-17. He came to the school from Maquoketa.

“We thank Coach Roberts for his three years of service to our school and basketball program,” City High Activities Director Terry Coleman said in a press release. “Coach Roberts is a man of high integrity and will be remembered for his tremendous work ethic, along with his significant work with our youth basketball program. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Coleman said varsity assistant Brennan Swayzer is being named interim head coach.

“If and when the (Iowa City Community School District) lifts the current hiring freeze, we will evaluate our situation and determine a timeline for a more comprehensive search process,” he said.

