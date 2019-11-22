Iowa high school girls' basketball rankings: City High, Cascade, Montezuma are preseason No. 1s

Three Gazette-area teams begin the 2019-20 girls’ basketball season ranked No. 1 in their respective classes.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason rankings Friday, and Iowa City High (Class 5A), Cascade (2A) and Montezuma (1A) are along the top-rated teams.

City High returns three Division-I signees from a team that went 19-3 and reached the state tournament last year. Aubrey Joens (23 points per game last season) has signed with Iowa State, Rose Nkumu with Marquette and Paige Rocca with Missouri State.

Led by Iowa signee Caitlin Clark — widely considered the best player in Iowa — West Des Moines Dowling is ranked second, followed by Johnston, Cedar Falls and defending champion West Des Moines Valley.

Johnston and Cedar Falls play in the premier matchup of Rivalry Saturday on Nov. 30 at Kohawk Arena.

Class 4A No. 1 North Scott (22-3) is the lone defending champion to open the season on top of its class. The Lancers edged Marion for the 4A title last year, 50-49. North Scott and Marion (23-2, ranked No. 2) have combined for the last three 4A titles, and the Indians bring back three key players in senior Kayba Laube (UNI signee), junior Riley Wright (UNI commit) and junior Ella Van Weelden (Valparaiso commit).

Center Point-Urbana (24-2) is up a class after winning the 3A title last year and starts at No. 3; Ballard and Cedar Rapids Xavier round out the top five.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux City Heelan (19-6) moves down a class after reaching the 4A semifinals last year, and the Crusaders open at No. 1 in 3A. Last year’s 3A runner-up, North Polk starts at No. 2, then it’s Dike-New Hartford (up from 2A), Clear Lake and Red Oak.

Cascade (23-2) reached the 2A semifinals last year after winning the 2018 championship. Four starters return, led by all-stater Nicole McDermott. North Linn (21-2) is second; the Lynx have won 20-plus games in nine consecutive seasons. West Hancock was the 1A runner-up last year and is No. 3, followed by Osage and Aplington-Parkersburg.

Iowa signee Shateah Wetering leads Montezuma’s bid; the Bravettes (22-3) lead a South Iowa Cedar League contingent that also includes No. 3 Sigourney and No. 4 North Mahaska. Defending champion Newell-Fonda is No. 2.

CLASS 5A

1. Iowa City High (19-3)

2. West Des Moines Dowling (17-8)

3. Johnston (22-3)

4. Cedar Falls (19-2)

5. West Des Moines Valley (20-5)

6. Southeast Polk (21-4)

7. Ankeny Centennial (15-8)

8. Waukee (18-5)

9. Urbandale (13-10)

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-4)

11. Ames (11-11)

12. Iowa City West (17-4)

13. Cedar Rapids Washington (16-6)

14. Waterloo West (13-9)

15. Bettendorf (16-7)

CLASS 4A

1. North Scott (22-3)

2. Marion (23-2)

3. Center Point-Urbana (24-2)

4. Ballard (20-3)

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-9)

6. Glenwood (18-5)

7. Gilbert (16-6)

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-3)

9. Dallas Center-Grimes (16-7)

10. Lewis Central (17-4)

11. DeWitt Central (16-5)

12. Maquoketa (14-8)

13. Mason City (16-9)

14. Bondurant-Farrar (12-10)

15. Boone (13-9)

CLASS 3A

1. Sioux City Heelan (19-6)

2. North Polk (23-3)

3. Dike-New Hartford (20-3)

4. Clear Lake (17-5)

5. Red Oak (18-5)

6. Roland-Story (19-6)

7. Algona (20-2)

8. Crestwood (15-6)

9. Okoboji (19-3)

10. Unity Christian (19-6)

11. Estherville ELC (14-12)

12. Des Moines Christian (23-3)

13. West Burlington (16-5)

14. Monticello (12-7)

15. Centerville (11-9)

CLASS 2A

1. Cascade (23-2)

2. North Linn (21-2)

3. West Hancock (25-2)

4. Osage (20-2)

5. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-3)

6. Van Buren County (21-3)

7. MFL MarMac (20-2)

8. West Branch (15-5)

9. Treynor (26-1)

10. Mount Ayr (15-7)

11. West Sioux (15-6)

12. Emmetsburg (15-8)

13. South O’Brien (15-7)

14. Mediapolis (20-3)

15. Saint Ansgar (16-5)

CLASS 1A

1. Montezuma (22-3)

2. Newell-Fonda (27-0)

3. Sigourney (19-4)

4. North Mahaska (15-5)

5. Bellevue Marquette (22-3)

6. Kingsley-Pierson (22-2)

7. Clarksville (20-3)

8. Algona Garrigan (17-6)

9. East Buchanan (15-7)

10. Lynnville-Sully (18-4)

11. Marcus MMCRU (17-6)

12. Springville (16-10)

13. Exira-EHK (17-6)

14. Colo-Nesco (19-4)

15. Ackley AGWSR (13-8)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com