Chad Tompkins poised to become permanent girls' basketball coach at Linn-Mar

MARION — According to Tonya Moe, a midseason coaching change within the Linn-Mar girls’ basketball program “couldn’t have gone more smooth.”

Thus, the interim tag is being removed for Chad Tompkins.

Pending board approval Monday night, Tompkins will become the head coach for the Lions going forward.

“It wasn’t just what he did for us the last nine games,” Moe said. “He has been loyal to our program since he came here.

“I don’t always get lucky, but I feel like I’ve gotten lucky with this one.”

A math teacher, Tompkins had been an assistant with the boys’ program, but shifted to the head role for the girls when Nate Sanderson resigned in January. The Lions finished the season 8-14, 4-5 under Tompkins.

“We had positive feedback from players and parents,” Moe said.

Of this year’s roster, about 80 percent of the scoring is projected to return for 2020-21.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

