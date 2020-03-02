Prep Basketball

Central City's Nick Reid gathers division Player of the Year honors in Tri-Rivers Conference boys' basketball

Central City's Nick Reid goes up for a shot during a recent Hall of Pride scrimmage against Springville. (Sara Reid/Cen
Central City's Nick Reid goes up for a shot during a recent Hall of Pride scrimmage against Springville. (Sara Reid/Central City sophomore)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nick Reid of Central City was named the West Division Player of the Year in the Tri-Rivers Conference, it has been announced.

The senior became just the seventh player in state history to surpass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career. He is headed to Division II Emporia State (Kansas) to play college basketball.

Reid was one of four players who were unanimous first team in the division. The others were sophomore Austin Hilmer and senior Austin Miller of North Linn, and junior Shane Neighbor of Alburnett.

The coaches of the year were Nick Merritt of Springville and Mike and Bob Hilmer of North Linn.

In the East Division, Jessen Weber, Nate Trenkamp and Kaleb Cornilsen of Easton Valley were unanimous first-team selections. EV went undefeated until losing to Edgewood-Colesburg in a Class 1A district final last week, a game in which the injured Cornilsen did not play.

Also unanimous in the East was Nathan Moeller of Clinton Prince of Peace. Cornilsen and Weber shared division Player of the Year honors, with Easton Valley’s Dan Beck the Coach of the Year.

Here are the entire all-conference teams.

» East Division

» West Division

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Experience helps carry Iowa City High past Prairie in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

A closer look at Tuesday's Iowa Class 4A boys' basketball substate finals

Photos: Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Iowa City High, Iowa Class 5A girls' state basketball quarterfinals

Iowa boys' state basketball tournament 2020: Brackets, schedule, first-round pairings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa, Iowa State cancel popular study abroad programming in Italy

Body found in Cedar River near Prairie Park Fishery

Drinking, driving and dancing leads to Cedar Rapids man's arrest

Barbecue restaurant to open at Westdale in Cedar Rapids

Two more Iowans tested for novel coronavirus

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.