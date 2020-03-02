Central City's Nick Reid gathers division Player of the Year honors in Tri-Rivers Conference boys' basketball

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nick Reid of Central City was named the West Division Player of the Year in the Tri-Rivers Conference, it has been announced.

The senior became just the seventh player in state history to surpass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career. He is headed to Division II Emporia State (Kansas) to play college basketball.

Reid was one of four players who were unanimous first team in the division. The others were sophomore Austin Hilmer and senior Austin Miller of North Linn, and junior Shane Neighbor of Alburnett.

The coaches of the year were Nick Merritt of Springville and Mike and Bob Hilmer of North Linn.

In the East Division, Jessen Weber, Nate Trenkamp and Kaleb Cornilsen of Easton Valley were unanimous first-team selections. EV went undefeated until losing to Edgewood-Colesburg in a Class 1A district final last week, a game in which the injured Cornilsen did not play.

Also unanimous in the East was Nathan Moeller of Clinton Prince of Peace. Cornilsen and Weber shared division Player of the Year honors, with Easton Valley’s Dan Beck the Coach of the Year.

Here are the entire all-conference teams.

