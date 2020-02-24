Center Point-Urbana, Decorah roll to set up good 3A boys' basketball substate matchup

CENTER POINT — They each carry around little black binders. Those binders are full of information, scouting reports and such on opposing teams.

Never let it be said the Center Point-Urbana boys’ basketball team is going to be surprised by much of anything.

“We want to prepare for everyone like they are best we are going to see,” Coach Mike Halac said Monday night, after his Stormin’ Pointers beat Independence, 59-29, in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal. “Our guys really take it to heart. Those binders get pretty thick by the end of the season.”

» Photo gallery: Center Point-Urbana vs. Independence

And they’re going to get a little thicker. CPU (16-6) advanced to a substate semifinal Thursday night at home against Decorah (18-4).

The Vikings beat Vinton-Shellsburg in the first part of this doubleheader, 67-43.

» Photo gallery: Decorah vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

“The main goal was just to practice tomorrow,” said Center Point-Urbana’s Kole Tupa. “We know if we can practice tomorrow, things are going well.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

They went well here, as CPU (which tied with Clear Creek-Amana for the Wamac Conference West Division crown) was able to beat Indee (5-17) for the third time this season. The teams’ regular-season finale was against each other last week.

Tupa finished with a game-high 18 points. The Stormin’ Pointers had a significant height advantage that they were able to use, making 53 percent of their shots from the field.

Ethan McCormick led Independence with 12 points.

“Anytime you play someone three times in a season, it’s a challenge,” Halac said. “Our kids did a great job this week coming in and focusing. (Independence) Coach (Chad) Beatty does a good job, and I knew he’d have his kids prepared. Different wrinkles, little things they ran offensively that were different.”

Decorah won its eighth in a row and its 14th in its last 15 games, going off for 25 first-quarter points. Superb passing and shooting was the theme, as the Vikings nailed their first five 3-point attempts.

Guard Matthew Franzen led the way with 16 points. Decorah recently wrapped up its first solo Northeast Iowa Conference title since 1995.

“We were comfortable,” Franzen said. “Last year when we went into (the postseason), we were experienced. But this year, we are experienced. We’ve got a strong senior class. Get the ball inside because we have two strong and athletic guys. That’s going to be really important to us the whole tournament. Get it inside and let them pound it out in the paint. Then shots are going to come for us from the outside.”

Those strong and athletic guys are Andrew Magner and Logan Halverson, and they helped Decorah pile up a nearly two-to-one rebounding edge.

“We had the size advantage down low, so we wanted to go down low and kind of see how they defended us,” Decorah Coach Jonathan Carlson said. “We’ve got some guys who can pass it out of there, and then we’ve got some guys, obviously, who can hit some shots. That was big to get off to a good start.”

Decorah 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 43

VINTON-SHELLSBURG (43): Jose Wilson 2-7 0-0 4, David Lapan-Islas 1-4 1-2 4, Sam Griffith 3-12 2-2 10, C.J. Rickels 2-6 1-3 5, Sam Moen 2-7 0-0 6, Ethan Rollinger 0-2 0-0 0, Derron Hughes 1-5 2-2 4, Tanner Rodman 1-4 0-0 2, Jace Rake 0-0 0-0 0, John Engler 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Moore 1-1 0-0 3, Elijah Kalous 2-2 0-0 5, Jesse Pladsen 0-0 0-0 0, Will Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Jax Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Kingsbury 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 6-9 43.

DECORAH (67): Logan Halverson 3-4 2-2 8, Andrew Magner 4-5 0-0 8, Matthew Franzen 6-10 0-0 16, Patrick Bockman 4-8 0-1 9, Charles Robinson 4-5 1-1 11, Keaton Solberg 2-3 2-2 7, Briggs Duwe 0-3 1-2 1, Mason O’Hara 0-0 0-0 0, Braden Elton 1-3 0-0 3, Gunnar Steine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 6-8 67.

Halftime — Decorah 41, Vinton-Shellsburg 22. 3-point goals — Vinton-Shellsburg 7-25 (Wilson 0-2, Lapan-Islas 1-1, Griffith 2-8, Rickels 0-1, Moen 2-6, Hughes 0-1, Moore 1-1, Kalous 1-1), Decorah 9-22 (Franzen 4-7, P. Bockman 1-3, Robinson 2-3, J. Bockman 0-4, Solberg 1-2, Elton 1-2). Rebounds — Vinton-Shellsburg 21 (Wilson 6), Decorah 39 (Halverson 8). Total fouls — Vinton-Shellsburg 12, Decorah 14. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — Vinton-Shellsburg 9, Decorah 13.

Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 29

INDEPENDENCE (29): Jered Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Bryce Weber 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Schmitt 1-7 3-4 5, Ethan McCormick 5-10 0-1 12, Kaleb Lamphier 1-4 2-2 4, Blake Bartz 1-5 0-0 2, Jack Rummel 1-1 0-0 3, Cameron Ridder 0-3 0-0 0, Michael Kascel 1-1 0-0 2, Brayden Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Koby Beatty 0-0 0-0 0, Koby Donley 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Osborne 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Gorman 0-0 0-0 0, Jace O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Ivan Soto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-34 5-7 29.

CENTER POINT-URBANA (59): Alex Wade 0-2 0-2 0, Reece Miller 4-5 1-1 10, Ethan Sells 2-5 0-1 4, Caleb Andrews 3-4 2-5 8, Kole Tupa 8-11 0-2 18, Trey Johnannes 3-7 1-1 7, Grant Bryant 1-2 0-0 3, Keegan Koppedryer 1-4 0-0 2, Jared Keller 1-3 0-0 2, Abe Larson 1-1 0-0 2, Tre Hinton 1-1 0-0 2, Toby Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Joey Metzen 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Reaves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 4-12 59.

Halftime — Center Point-Urbana 31, Independence 11. 3-point goals — Independence 3-13 (Schmitt 0-3, McCormick 2-3, Lamphier 0-2, Bartz 0-2, Rummel 1-1, Ridder 0-2, O’Brien 0-1), Center Point-Urbana 4-12 (Miller 1-1, Sells 0-1, Andrews 0-1, Tupa 2-3, Johnannes 0-1, Bryant 1-1, Koppedryer 0-1, Keller 0-1, Metzen 0-1, Reaves 0-1). Rebounds — Independence 17 (Lamphier 4), Center Point-Urbana 32 (Johannes 6). Total fouls — Independence 19, Center Point-Urbana 11. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — Independence 21, Center Point-Urbana 14.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com