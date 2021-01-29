Cedar Rapids Xavier uses team effort on defense to beat Iowa City West

Prep Basketball

IOWA CITY — Iowa City West had the one, Cedar Rapids Xavier had the many.

Chalk one up for the many.

The Saints used a swarming defense to surround West standout Pete Moe and many of his teammates as well, controlling the game from start to finish en route to a 47-40 win on Friday night at West.

Moe, a talented 6-foot-8 junior post did score a game-high 21 points, but it didn’t come easy as Xavier ran a number of players at the son of former Iowa standout Jeff Moe.

“He’s a load,” said Xavier Coach Mike Freeman He’s a really good player. We don’t have one guy who can match up with him. We needed to keep running at him as a group and play really good together and I thought we did that.”

The Saints, who got a sweep of the season series with Friday’s win, not only slowed down Moe, but his teammates as well. Only three players scored for the Trojans, who were playing just their fifth game of the season. In fact, West’s last game was a close loss to Xavier earlier this month.

Even though West (1-4) struggled to find offense much of the night, the defense kept the Trojans in the hunt. After trailing by as many as 12 points, West twice cut the margin to three in the fourth quarter.

Each time, Xavier responded with a strong offensive set and was able to respond.

“I give all the credit to the kids for that,” Freeman said. “We just work every day. We know we are going to pretty much be in a close game everytime we play.

“Good teams like West are going to make runs. That’s what we tell our kids. We tell them they just have to keep executing and do the little things. That is what is going to win us games.”

Max Kaiser led a balanced offense for Xavier (7-7) with 10 points. Christian Barnes added 13 points, all in the second half, for the Trojans.

XAVIER (47): Aiden McDermott 2 4-6 8, Sean Steffen 0 0-0 0, Max Kaiser 4 1-3 10, Jack Breitbach 2 1-2 6, Jack Goldsmith 2 4-4 8, Lincoln Oakley 1 0-0 2, Matthew Schmit 0 0-0 0, Brody Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Nick Kramer 2 1-2 5, Aidan Yamilkoski 2 3-5 8. Totals: 15 14-22 47

I.C. WEST (40): Christian Barnes 4 5-5 13, Andrew Tauchen 0 0-0 0, Peter Moe 6 8-8 21, Grahm Goering 0 0-0 0, Savion Taylor 2 0-0 6, Mikey Brown 0 0-0 0, Antoine Tellis 0 0-0 0, Kareem Earl 0 0-0 0, Mo Simpson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-13 40.

Halftime: Xavier 20, I.C. West 11. 3-point goals: Xavier 3 (Kaiser, Yamilkoski, Breitbach), I.C. West (Taylor 2, Moe). Total fouls: Xavier 16, IC West 20. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.

