Cedar Rapids Washington to induct 7 into its Athletics Hall of Fame

Cedar Rapids Washington's Dallas Hodges drives around Prairie's Chris Krueger during a Jan. 17, 2003 game at Washington
Cedar Rapids Washington's Dallas Hodges drives around Prairie's Chris Krueger during a Jan. 17, 2003 game at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. (The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Washington has announced seven new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame. They will be honored between games of a girls’ and boys’ basketball doubleheader Friday night at Wash against Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Ev Lunning was a 1963 graduate of the school who was an all-state football player. Tom Lucas was a 1976 grad and state champion swimmer.

Dallas Hodges (2003) was a second-team all-state basketball player and state track runner-up. Blair Ernst was an all-state girls’ basketball player who graduated in 2005.

Adam Pinckney (2006) played football and threw the shot put in track and field. Ken Corum will be inducted as a contributor, as will the late Rick Veenstra, a former building engineer.

