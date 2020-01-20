Cedar Rapids Washington to induct 7 into its Athletics Hall of Fame

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Washington has announced seven new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame. They will be honored between games of a girls’ and boys’ basketball doubleheader Friday night at Wash against Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Ev Lunning was a 1963 graduate of the school who was an all-state football player. Tom Lucas was a 1976 grad and state champion swimmer.

Dallas Hodges (2003) was a second-team all-state basketball player and state track runner-up. Blair Ernst was an all-state girls’ basketball player who graduated in 2005.

Adam Pinckney (2006) played football and threw the shot put in track and field. Ken Corum will be inducted as a contributor, as will the late Rick Veenstra, a former building engineer.

