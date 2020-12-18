Cedar Rapids Washington sweeps basketball doubleheader against Jefferson

CEDAR RAPIDS — On a team loaded with underclassmen, Quincy Underwood brings plenty of experience to Cedar Rapids Washington.

In fact, the only thing that could slow down the Warriors’ 6-foot-3 forward on Friday night was fouls. When Underwood was on the floor, Washington had a decided advantage in the paint. When he was sitting, the visiting Jefferson J-Hawks were able to stay in the game.

Underwood scored all of his game-high 16 points in the first and third quarters. In both, the Warriors held a decided advantage, then broke away in the fourth quarter en route to a 69-48 victory.

Washington Coach Justin Decker said the plan was simple.

“If Quincy doesn’t get in foul trouble, we were going to live in the paint,” Decker said. “When he went to the bench, I thought Zaren Ross-Carr came in and did a great job on the inside.”

With Underwood forced to sit, it allowed the Warriors to pick up the pace.

“We actually got out in transition more than we did against Waterloo West and Kennedy,” Decker said. “That’s actually where we want to live is in transition.”

Washington led 19-9 after the first quarter, but Jefferson took advantage of Underwood’s absence and cut the margin to 30-26 at the break.

Underwood returned in the third quarter and the Washington lead went quickly into double figures again as he scored the first two Warrior baskets. However, he picked up his fourth foul and ended up sitting the rest of the period.

This time, Washington handled his absence much better. Jefferson hung tough and trailed 50-40 entering the fourth quarter, but it was all Warriors over the final eight minutes as they outscored the visitors 19-8 to close the game.

“When we started picking them up (full court) we started to speed them up,” Decker said of his team’s defense in the second half. “I thought the difference was that they were getting in the middle of the paint in the first half. We really did a much better job of stopping them from getting there in the second half.”

“We were much stronger with the ball in the second half,” he continued. “Once we were able to get into the bonus, that really made a big difference and helped us to pull away from them.”

Jaden Harris had a strong floor game for the Warriors (2-1), finishing with 15 points, Trajian Sain added 14 and Jesse Sellers finished with 10.

Caden Schroeder was the lone player in double figures for the J-Hawks (0-2). He finished with 14 points.

Girls: Washington 90, Jefferson 67

Offense doesn’t appear to be a problem for the Cedar Rapids Washington girls’ basketball team.

Sydney Mitvalsky led the Warriors, ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, with 23 points as they broke away in the second half for a 90-67 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday night at the Warriors gym.

Mitvalsky and teammate Ari Thomas each connected on three 3-point baskets as Washington had 10 as a team. University of Iowa commit Hannah Stuelke had 21 points for Washington (3-0). Thomas added 17.

The J-Hawks (0-2) hung with the Warriors into the third quarter. They cut a 13-point halftime deficit to 44-37 midway through the third quarter before Washington responded with an 8-0 run to regain control.

Sophomore Emma Slings led the visitors with 17 points, Kalyn Wise added 13 while Jariah Harris and Taylor Robinson added 11 apiece.