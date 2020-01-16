Cedar Rapids Washington stifles Kennedy in girls' basketball rematch

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Washington girls’ basketball team has allowed just 45.8 points per game this season.

But back on Dec. 20, the Warriors had 74 put on them in a loss at Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Washington was ready for the rematch.

“We have been really working a lot on our help side (defense), sliding their feet, keeping their hands up, just the little things defensively,” Washington Coach Chris James said after the Warriors muscled past Kennedy, 53-46, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Thursday night at Washington High School. “Girls seemed to be more locked in tonight to that. Just emphasizing it more in practice. We were not too happy about giving up 74 last time to them.”

Iowa commit Hannah Stuelke led all players with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Florida transfer Markea Jackson added 12 rebounds. In the Dec. 20 game, two Kennedy players combined for 50 points. This time, the Cougars could not reach that number as a team.

“Tonight we really just wanted it,” Jackson said. “We put the work in that we put in at practice during the game.”

After spending her freshman and a portion of her sophomore year at Linn-Mar, Jackson moved to Florida and played for Kathleen High School in Lakeland. After the passing of her aunt, the family returned to Eastern Iowa and she has helped fortify the inside for the Warriors along with Stuelke and reserves Deja Redmond and Orianna Crusoe.

“We are seeing it more and more each week, each practice,” James said. “We have four girls where we think that inside we can score, can rebound. Our advantage is inside. We are just going to keep working at it.”

Washington (7-5, 4-3 MVC) led by as many as 13 points in the first half and 14 in the second. The Warriors’ only deficit was at 3-2.

Camryn Ray led the Cougars (5-4, 3-2) with 15 points.

Girls’ basketball

Cedar Rapids Washington 53, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 46

C.R. KENNEDY (46): Camryn Ray 5 5-9 15, Ella Cadenhead 1 0-0 2, Sophia Barrett 5 4-5 14, Grace Techau 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pecinovsky 0 0-0 0, Sadie Powell 2 1-2 6, Tori Knight 2 3-5 8, Carlee Smith 0 1-2 1, Olivia Herring 0 0-0 0, Totals 15 14-23 46.

C.R. WASHINGTON (53): Sydney Engledow 0 4-4 4, Aeri Thomas 1 0-0 3, Jaliea Havel 2 2-7 6, Marek McBride 0 2-4 2, Lucci O’Donnell 1 0-0 2, Markea Jackson 4 0-2 8, Hannah Stuelke 12 1-4 25, Deja Redmond 0 3-6 3, Totals 20 12-27 53.

C.R. Kennedy 6 8 13 19—46

C.R. Washington 13 12 10 18—53

Three-point goals — C.R. Kennedy 2 (Knight 1, Powell 1); C.R. Washington 1 (Thomas 1). Rebounds — C.R. Kennedy 21 (Powell 7); C.R. Washington 40 (Stuelke 14). Total fouls — C.R. Kennedy 20, C.R. Washington 20. Fouled out — None.

