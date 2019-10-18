Prep Basketball

Cedar Rapids Prairie grads Keegan and Kris Murray taking official visit to Iowa

Twin brothers and sons of former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray spending post-grad year at prep school in Florida

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Prairie grads Keegan and Kris Murray are taking an official recruiting visit this weekend to the University of Iowa, a source told The Gazette.

The Murrays are spending a post-graduate year at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla., where they both have impressed in showcases. Identical twins with similar games, the 6-foot-8 Keegan was a first-team Class 4A all-stater this past season and 6-7 Kris a second-teamer.

The brothers can handle the ball, dribble penetrate and shoot. They are the sons of former Iowa player Kenyon Murray.

Western Illinois offered them scholarships last spring, but the Murrays decided to go the prep school route in order to hopefully play at a higher level. That decision seems to be paying off.

Iowa flew the Murrays in from Florida on Friday. The Hawkeyes hosted recruits last weekend, including Oskaloosa 7-foot senior Xavier Foster.

A 4-star recruit, Foster is deciding between Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Providence, with an official announcement coming in November.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

