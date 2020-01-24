Cedar Rapids Prairie boys' basketball outlasts Washington in overtime

CEDAR RAPIDS — Caden Stoffer scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Cedar Rapids Prairie outlasted Cedar Rapids Washington, 70-65, in a non-conference boys’ basketball game between Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Friday night at Washington High School.

The Hawks (9-4) overcame a buzzer-beating 3-point bank shot by Washington’s Jesse Sellers at the end of regulation.

Prairie scored the first three points of overtime, on a free throw by Gabe Burkle and a layup by Elijah Ward, and led the rest of the way.

Ward led all scorers with 22 points. Stoffer added 17, and Jackson Nove added 12.

Quincy Underwood paced Washington (3-10) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Jamar Thumon scored 14 points, and Riley Pankey supplied 12 points and nine steals.

Stoffer’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in regulation put Prairie ahead, 54-52, then he added two free throws shortly thereafter to make it 56-52.

But Pankey hit a trey, then Sellers banked home another to force overtime.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 70, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 65 (OT)

At C.R. Washington

C.R. PRAIRIE (70): Jackson Nove 4-7 4-7 12, Jonathan Mullins 4-10 0-0 8, Elijah Ward 10-18 1-4 22, Garrett Pientok 1-4 0-0 2, Gabe Burkle 2-7 1-2 5, Caden Stoffer 3-6 9-12 17, Caleb Miller 1-1 2-2 4, Jake Walter 0-4 0-0 0, Collin Rickertsen 0-0 0-0 0. Tota;s 25-61 17-27 70.

C.R. WASHINGTON (65): Riley Pankey 3-9 4-4 12, Traijan Sain 1-8 0-0 2, Quincy Underwood 5-10 4-7 15, Campbell Mitvalsky 2-11 4-6 8, Henry Clymer 2-4 1-2 5, Jamar Thurmon 6-12 2-2 14, Wyatt Cain 0-2 2-3 2, Jaden Harris 2-2 0-1 4, Jesse Sellers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-62 17-25 65.

Halftime: 28-28. End of regulation: 58-58. 3-point goals: Prairie 3-12 (Nove 0-1, Mullins 0-3, Ward 1-4, Stoffer 2-3, Walter 0-1), Washington 4-16 (Pankey 1-5, Sain 0-1, Underwood 1-3, Mitvalsky 0-1, Cain 0-2, Sellers 1-4). Team fouls: Prairie 16, Washington 20. Fouled out: Nove, Sain, Mitvalsky. Rebounds: Prairie 42 (Nove, Burkle 7), Washington 39 (Underwood 9). Assists: Prairie 9 (Nove 5), Washington 9 (Pankey, Sain 3). Steals: Prairie 12 (Nove 5). Washington 13 (Pankey 9). Turnovers: Prairie 20, Washington 19.

