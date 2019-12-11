Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Cedar Rapids Prairie makes a big jump

1. Iowa City High 2-0 (2-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 79.5

Defensive average: 37.5

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 79-37, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 80-38, Tuesday

Coming up: Iowa City West, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday; at Iowa City Liberty, Dec. 20; at Muscatine, Dec. 21

2. Marion 3-0 (3-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 78.0

Defensive average: 27.0

Streak: Won 3

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Beat South Tama, 95-12, Tuesday

Coming up: At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday; at Maquoketa, Dec. 20

3. Center Point-Urbana 3-0 (2-0 Wamac)

Offensive average: 53.0

Defensive average: 35.3

Streak: Won 12

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 40-38, Thursday; bat Maquoketa, 66-45, Tuesday

Coming up: West Delaware, Friday; South Tama, Tuesday; at Clear Creek Amana, Dec. 20

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0 (2-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 62.3

Defensive average: 43.3

Streak: Won 3

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 78-52, Friday; beat Waterloo West, 68-48, Tuesday

Coming up: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; Linn-Mar, Tuesday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dec. 20

5. Cascade 4-0 (4-0 River Valley)

Offensive average: 65.0

Defensive average: 31.3

Streak: Won 4

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Camanche, 61-16, Friday; beat Bellevue, 67-44, Tuesday

Coming up: At West Branch, Friday; North Cedar, Tuesday; Mid-Prairie, Dec. 19; Dyersville Beckman, Dec. 21

6. North Linn 4-0 (1-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 64.3

Defensive average: 35.8

Streak: Won 4

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 75-49, Tuesday

Coming up: At Bellevue Marquette, Friday; Cedar Valley Christian, Tuesday; at Starmont, Dec. 20

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-2 (2-0 MVC)

Offensive average: 57.5

Defensive average: 45.5

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 8

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 73-32, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 51-40, Tuesday

Coming up: At Linn-Mar, Friday; Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday; at Cedar Falls, Dec. 20

8. Iowa City West 2-1 (1-1) MVC

Offensive average: 52.3

Defensive average: 53.0

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 78-52, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 53-40, Tuesday

Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday; Linn-Mar, Dec. 20

9. Montezuma 5-0 (3-0 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 58.2

Defensive average: 29.6

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 9

Last week: Beat Colfax-Mingo, 56-25, Friday; beat HLV, 71-13, Tuesday

Coming up: At BGM, Friday; Lynnville-Sully, Tuesday; Sigourney, Dec. 19

10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-2 (1-1) MVC