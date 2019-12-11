Prep Basketball

Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Cedar Rapids Prairie makes a big jump

Hawks move up to No. 4 after 2 impressive wins last week

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Mallory McDermott (right) slaps hands with Hailey Cooper after McDermott hit a shot against Muscatine on Nov. 26. McDermott scored 38 points against Iowa City West on Friday, the first of two extremely impressive performances by the Hawks in the past week. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Mallory McDermott (right) slaps hands with Hailey Cooper after McDermott hit a shot against Muscatine on Nov. 26. McDermott scored 38 points against Iowa City West on Friday, the first of two extremely impressive performances by the Hawks in the past week. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s area high school girls’ basketball Super 10 rankings, through games played Tuesday, Dec. 10:

1.

Iowa City High

2-0 (2-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 79.5
Defensive average: 37.5
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 79-37, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 80-38, Tuesday
Coming up: Iowa City West, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday; at Iowa City Liberty, Dec. 20; at Muscatine, Dec. 21
 
2.

Marion

3-0 (3-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 78.0
Defensive average: 27.0
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat South Tama, 95-12, Tuesday
Coming up: At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday; at Maquoketa, Dec. 20
 
3.

Center Point-Urbana

3-0 (2-0 Wamac)
Offensive average: 53.0
Defensive average: 35.3
Streak: Won 12
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 40-38, Thursday; bat Maquoketa, 66-45, Tuesday
Coming up: West Delaware, Friday; South Tama, Tuesday; at Clear Creek Amana, Dec. 20
 
4.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

3-0 (2-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 62.3
Defensive average: 43.3
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 78-52, Friday; beat Waterloo West, 68-48, Tuesday
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; Linn-Mar, Tuesday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dec. 20
   
5.

Cascade

4-0 (4-0 River Valley)
Offensive average: 65.0
Defensive average: 31.3
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Camanche, 61-16, Friday; beat Bellevue, 67-44, Tuesday
Coming up: At West Branch, Friday; North Cedar, Tuesday; Mid-Prairie, Dec. 19; Dyersville Beckman, Dec. 21
 
6.

North Linn

4-0 (1-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 64.3
Defensive average: 35.8
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 75-49, Tuesday
Coming up: At Bellevue Marquette, Friday; Cedar Valley Christian, Tuesday; at Starmont, Dec. 20
 
7.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

2-2 (2-0 MVC)
Offensive average: 57.5
Defensive average: 45.5
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 73-32, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 51-40, Tuesday
Coming up: At Linn-Mar, Friday; Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday; at Cedar Falls, Dec. 20
 
8.

Iowa City West

2-1 (1-1) MVC
Offensive average: 52.3
Defensive average: 53.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 78-52, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 53-40, Tuesday
Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday; Linn-Mar, Dec. 20
 
9.

Montezuma

5-0 (3-0 South Iowa Cedar)
Offensive average: 58.2
Defensive average: 29.6
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Colfax-Mingo, 56-25, Friday; beat HLV, 71-13, Tuesday
Coming up: At BGM, Friday; Lynnville-Sully, Tuesday; Sigourney, Dec. 19
 
10.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

2-2 (1-1) MVC
Offensive average: 51.5
Defensive average: 60.0
Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
Last week: Lost to Iowa City High, 79-37, Friday; beat Pleasant Valley, 50-35, Saturday; beat Cedar Falls, 58-57, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday; at Waterloo East, Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dec. 20
 
 


Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Washington (10).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (2-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0), 3. Iowa City West (2-1), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-2), 5. Linn-Mar (2-3)

Class 4A — 1. Marion (3-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (3-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-2), 4. Clear Creek Amana (3-1), 5. Maquoketa (4-1)

Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (3-0), 2. Waukon (5-1), 3. Jesup (3-1), 4. Monticello (3-2), 5. Mount Vernon (2-2)

Class 2A — 1. Cascade (4-0), 2. North Linn (4-0), 3. West Branch (4-1), 4. Maquoketa Valley (5-0), 5. MFL MarMac (4-2)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (5-0), 2. East Buchanan (5-1), 3. Sigourney (4-0), 4. Turkey Valley (6-0), 5. Springville (4-0)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 3-0

Iowa City High 2-0 2-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 2-2

Cedar Falls 1-1 3-1

Dubuque Senior 1-1 2-1

Cedar Rapids Washington 1-1 3-2

Western Dubuque 0-2 2-2

Waterloo East 0-2 0-3

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Linn-Mar 2-0 2-3

Waterloo West 1-1 3-1

Iowa City West 1-1 2-1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-1 2-2

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-1 2-3

Dubuque Wahlert 1-1 1-2

Dubuque Hempstead 0-2 0-4

Iowa City Liberty 0-2 0-4

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

DeWitt Central 4-0 5-0

Marion 3-0 3-0

Maquoketa 3-1 4-1

Dyersville Beckman 3-1 3-1

Mount Vernon 2-1 2-2

Solon 2-2 2-2

West Delaware 0-4 0-5

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Center Point-Urbana 2-0 3-0

Clear Creek Amana 3-1 3-1

Benton Community 2-2 2-2

Vinton-Shellsburg 1-3 2-3

Independence 1-3 1-4

Williamsburg 0-4 0-4

South Tama 0-4 0-5

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Cascade 4-0 4-0

Monticello 3-1 3-2

Bellevue 2-2 3-2

Camanche 1-2 1-2

Northeast 1-3 2-3

Anamosa 1-4 1-4

North Cedar 0-4 0-4

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 4-0 4-1

Iowa City Regina 3-0 3-0

West Liberty 3-0 3-0

Wilton 1-1 1-2

Durant 1-3 1-3

Mid-Prairie 1-3 1-3

Tipton 1-3 1-3

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Bellevue Marquette 1-0 4-1

Clinton Prince of Peace 1-0 2-2

Lisbon 1-0 2-3

Cedar Valley Christian 0-0 0-4

Midland 0-1 1-3

Calamus-Wheatland 0-1 1-4

Easton Valley 0-1 1-4

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Maquoketa Valley 1-0 5-0

North Linn 1-0 4-0

Springville 1-0 4-0

East Buchanan 1-0 5-1

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 2-3

Central City 0-1 2-3

Alburnett 0-1 1-3

Starmont 0-1 1-4

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Crestwood 1-0 5-1

Waukon 1-0 5-1

Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 2-2

New Hampton 1-1 1-3

Decorah 0-1 4-1

Charles City 0-1 1-4

Oelwein 0-1 0-4

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Sigourney 3-0 4-0

English Valleys 2-1 5-1

Iowa Valley 2-1 3-2

Belle Plaine 1-2 2-2

Keota 1-2 1-4

Tri-County 0-3 0-5

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 3-0 5-0

Lynnville-Sully 2-1 4-1

North Mahaska 2-1 3-2

BGM 1-2 3-2

Colfax-Mingo 1-2 1-3

HLV 0-3 0-5

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Turkey Valley 4-0 6-0

Elkader Central 3-1 5-1

Lansing Kee 3-1 4-1

MFL MarMac 3-1 4-2

North Fayette Valley 2-1 2-2

Postville 1-2 2-2

West Central 0-3 1-3

Clayton Ridge 0-3 0-5

South Winneshiek 0-4 0-4

 

OTHERS All

Meskwaki 5-1

Lone Tree 4-1

Jesup 3-1

Washington (Iowa) 2-2

North Tama 1-2

Hillcrest Academy 1-3

Highland 1-6

Union Community 0-4

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 10, 2019)

Linn-Mar girls' basketball makes the final push, edges Cedar Rapids Washington

Photos: Linn-Mar vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa high school girls' basketball

Basically a brand new team, but these North Linn Lynx expect to be able to challenge everyone again this season

Michelle Martinko murder trial moved out of Linn County

University of Iowa lands $1.165 billion in utilities deal

What is the value of public land pegged for Cargill rail yard?

Police investigating link between Coralville, Cedar Rapids Von Maur thefts that occurred within an hour

Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing young girl at least twice

