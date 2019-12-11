Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10: Cedar Rapids Prairie makes a big jump

The Gazette’s area high school girls’ basketball Super 10 rankings, through games played Tuesday, Dec. 10:
|1.
|
Iowa City High
2-0 (2-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 79.5
Defensive average: 37.5
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 79-37, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 80-38, Tuesday
Coming up: Iowa City West, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday; at Iowa City Liberty, Dec. 20; at Muscatine, Dec. 21
|2.
|
Marion
3-0 (3-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 78.0
Defensive average: 27.0
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat South Tama, 95-12, Tuesday
Coming up: At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday; at Maquoketa, Dec. 20
|3.
|
Center Point-Urbana
3-0 (2-0 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 53.0
Defensive average: 35.3
Streak: Won 12
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 40-38, Thursday; bat Maquoketa, 66-45, Tuesday
Coming up: West Delaware, Friday; South Tama, Tuesday; at Clear Creek Amana, Dec. 20
|4.
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
3-0 (2-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 62.3
Defensive average: 43.3
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 78-52, Friday; beat Waterloo West, 68-48, Tuesday
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; Linn-Mar, Tuesday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dec. 20
|5.
|
Cascade
4-0 (4-0 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 65.0
Defensive average: 31.3
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Camanche, 61-16, Friday; beat Bellevue, 67-44, Tuesday
Coming up: At West Branch, Friday; North Cedar, Tuesday; Mid-Prairie, Dec. 19; Dyersville Beckman, Dec. 21
|6.
|
North Linn
4-0 (1-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 64.3
Defensive average: 35.8
Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 75-49, Tuesday
Coming up: At Bellevue Marquette, Friday; Cedar Valley Christian, Tuesday; at Starmont, Dec. 20
|7.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
2-2 (2-0 MVC)
|Offensive average: 57.5
Defensive average: 45.5
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 73-32, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 51-40, Tuesday
Coming up: At Linn-Mar, Friday; Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday; at Cedar Falls, Dec. 20
|8.
|
Iowa City West
2-1 (1-1) MVC
|Offensive average: 52.3
Defensive average: 53.0
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 78-52, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 53-40, Tuesday
Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday; Linn-Mar, Dec. 20
|9.
|
Montezuma
5-0 (3-0 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 58.2
Defensive average: 29.6
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Colfax-Mingo, 56-25, Friday; beat HLV, 71-13, Tuesday
Coming up: At BGM, Friday; Lynnville-Sully, Tuesday; Sigourney, Dec. 19
|10.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
2-2 (1-1) MVC
|Offensive average: 51.5
Defensive average: 60.0
Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
Last week: Lost to Iowa City High, 79-37, Friday; beat Pleasant Valley, 50-35, Saturday; beat Cedar Falls, 58-57, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday; at Waterloo East, Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dec. 20
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Washington (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City High (2-0), 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-0), 3. Iowa City West (2-1), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-2), 5. Linn-Mar (2-3)
Class 4A — 1. Marion (3-0), 2. Center Point-Urbana (3-0), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-2), 4. Clear Creek Amana (3-1), 5. Maquoketa (4-1)
Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (3-0), 2. Waukon (5-1), 3. Jesup (3-1), 4. Monticello (3-2), 5. Mount Vernon (2-2)
Class 2A — 1. Cascade (4-0), 2. North Linn (4-0), 3. West Branch (4-1), 4. Maquoketa Valley (5-0), 5. MFL MarMac (4-2)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (5-0), 2. East Buchanan (5-1), 3. Sigourney (4-0), 4. Turkey Valley (6-0), 5. Springville (4-0)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 3-0
Iowa City High 2-0 2-0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 2-2
Cedar Falls 1-1 3-1
Dubuque Senior 1-1 2-1
Cedar Rapids Washington 1-1 3-2
Western Dubuque 0-2 2-2
Waterloo East 0-2 0-3
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Linn-Mar 2-0 2-3
Waterloo West 1-1 3-1
Iowa City West 1-1 2-1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-1 2-2
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-1 2-3
Dubuque Wahlert 1-1 1-2
Dubuque Hempstead 0-2 0-4
Iowa City Liberty 0-2 0-4
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
DeWitt Central 4-0 5-0
Marion 3-0 3-0
Maquoketa 3-1 4-1
Dyersville Beckman 3-1 3-1
Mount Vernon 2-1 2-2
Solon 2-2 2-2
West Delaware 0-4 0-5
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Center Point-Urbana 2-0 3-0
Clear Creek Amana 3-1 3-1
Benton Community 2-2 2-2
Vinton-Shellsburg 1-3 2-3
Independence 1-3 1-4
Williamsburg 0-4 0-4
South Tama 0-4 0-5
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Cascade 4-0 4-0
Monticello 3-1 3-2
Bellevue 2-2 3-2
Camanche 1-2 1-2
Northeast 1-3 2-3
Anamosa 1-4 1-4
North Cedar 0-4 0-4
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Branch 4-0 4-1
Iowa City Regina 3-0 3-0
West Liberty 3-0 3-0
Wilton 1-1 1-2
Durant 1-3 1-3
Mid-Prairie 1-3 1-3
Tipton 1-3 1-3
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Bellevue Marquette 1-0 4-1
Clinton Prince of Peace 1-0 2-2
Lisbon 1-0 2-3
Cedar Valley Christian 0-0 0-4
Midland 0-1 1-3
Calamus-Wheatland 0-1 1-4
Easton Valley 0-1 1-4
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
Maquoketa Valley 1-0 5-0
North Linn 1-0 4-0
Springville 1-0 4-0
East Buchanan 1-0 5-1
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 2-3
Central City 0-1 2-3
Alburnett 0-1 1-3
Starmont 0-1 1-4
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Crestwood 1-0 5-1
Waukon 1-0 5-1
Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 2-2
New Hampton 1-1 1-3
Decorah 0-1 4-1
Charles City 0-1 1-4
Oelwein 0-1 0-4
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Sigourney 3-0 4-0
English Valleys 2-1 5-1
Iowa Valley 2-1 3-2
Belle Plaine 1-2 2-2
Keota 1-2 1-4
Tri-County 0-3 0-5
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 3-0 5-0
Lynnville-Sully 2-1 4-1
North Mahaska 2-1 3-2
BGM 1-2 3-2
Colfax-Mingo 1-2 1-3
HLV 0-3 0-5
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
Turkey Valley 4-0 6-0
Elkader Central 3-1 5-1
Lansing Kee 3-1 4-1
MFL MarMac 3-1 4-2
North Fayette Valley 2-1 2-2
Postville 1-2 2-2
West Central 0-3 1-3
Clayton Ridge 0-3 0-5
South Winneshiek 0-4 0-4
OTHERS All
Meskwaki 5-1
Lone Tree 4-1
Jesup 3-1
Washington (Iowa) 2-2
North Tama 1-2
Hillcrest Academy 1-3
Highland 1-6
Union Community 0-4
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com